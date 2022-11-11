Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES AND TANNER JEANNOT THROW DOWN IN HEAVYWEIGHT BOUT
Ryan Reaves is still an apex predator in the NHL, but this kid Tanner Jeannot has earned plenty of respect in his still-young NHL career. He went toe-to-toe with Reaves on Saturday night, and it didn't disappoint. Reaves took him down, but Jeannot is making a name for himself among...
markerzone.com
ROMANOV ESCAPES CALL ON HIT THAT SENDS PINTO TO DRESSING ROOM (VIDEO)
Not only does Alexander Romanov escape a penalty on this play, but he actually draws one due to retaliation. The New York Islanders defenceman seemed to get away with one Monday night with his team taking on the Ottawa Senators. Romanov caught the Sens Shane Pinto with a hit right in the numbers. Not only was it not called, but the Isles Austin Watson would put his team down a man by cross-checking Romanov in retaliation. Meanwhile, Pinto skated back to the bench, but was called back to the dressing room for what was likely a concussion check. He returned before the end of the first.
markerzone.com
GOALIE MAKES BRILLIANT RECOVERY FOR HIGHLIGHT REEL SAVE AFTER TURNING THE PUCK OVER
Guy Blessing - goaltender for Air Force Hockey - made an absolutely brilliant save after a rough turnover to preserve his first career shutout in the NCAA. Frankly, I don't think you could have written this one any better.
markerzone.com
SELANNE REVEALS HIS FAVORITE LOGO IN THE NHL
NHL legend Teemu Selanne revealed on Instagram what his favorite logo in the NHL is, and it is not a former team of his. The NHL's page published a post about Black Hawk and the Indigenous community. The post represents the league's mission to showcase more information and education regarding the background of the Chicago Blackhawks logo.
markerzone.com
TONY DEANGELO DROPS GLOVES WITH MARK KASTELIC AFTER TAKING HIT HE DIDN'T LIKE (VIDEO)
The Philadelphia Flyers may be exceeding expectations to start the 2022-23 season, but the team was roundly beaten by the Ottawa Senators Saturday afternoon 4-1. At one point, Flyers defenceman Tony DeAngelo took a hit from the Sens Mark Kastelic that he obviously didn't like. As soon as DeAngelo got up, he went after Kastelic and the two dropped the gloves. I think Kastelic gets the best of DeAngelo here, but you can be the judge.
markerzone.com
TOMMY SALO UPSET AFTER NOT BEING INCLUDED IN NOMINEES FOR BEST SWEDISH GOALTENDER OF ALL TIME
Former NHL goaltender and Swedish National Team legend Tommy Salo is upset after being snubbed at an awards show in his home country. At a major hockey gala being held Thursday, one person will be awarded with Best Swedish Goaltender of All Time. Despite being a major factor in Sweden's first-even men's hockey gold medal at the Olympics (1994), and being with the team for seven medals at the World Hockey Championships (including gold), Salo isn't included in the list of finalists.
markerzone.com
BOSTON BRUINS AND VANCOUVER CANUCKS BOTH SKATE OUT IN WHITE THREADS IN CLASSIC MIX-UP
During tonight's rematch of the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, the Boston Bruins were scheduled to wear their white-based 'Meth Bear' Reverse Retro jerseys, but apparently the Canucks never got the memo. Both teams skated out for warm-ups wearing white jerseys, sending a wave of confusion across the building. Since the...
markerzone.com
ROBIN LEHNER LIKELY PLAYED HIS FINAL GAME FOR VEGAS, A TRADE EXPECTED THIS SUMMER
Robin Lehner's injury left the Vegas Golden Knights in a precarious position, or so we thought. With the goaltending trio of Logan Thompson, Adin Hill, and Laurent Brossoit, many folks - myself included, admittedly - felt that the Vegas Golden Knights would seriously struggle out of the gate. How very,...
markerzone.com
DOUBLE TKO DURING FIGHT THAT INVOLVED SOME HEAVY STRIKES IN THE ECHL (VIDEO)
This one was a doozy. During an ECHL game on Saturday, Brandon Yeamans of the Cincinnati Cyclones and Andrew Perrott of the Indy Fuel decided to square off. Both got in some very heavy blows before both combatants fell to the ice and could no longer continue. It was a quick fight, but a brutal one as well, typical of the ECHL. Cincinnati won the game 5-2. There were eight fighting majors handed out during the match.
markerzone.com
NHL 1ST-ROUNDER INDICATES FAMILY HEALTH ISSUES WERE REASON BEHIND OHL TRADE
It was a shock to many over the weekend when Brennan Othmann, the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NHL entry draft, was traded by the Flint Firebirds of the OHL. Othmann was the Firebirds' captain, and had piled up 24 points (11G, 13A) in 16 games so far this season. The property of the New York Rangers has released a lengthy statement on Twitter, and it sounds as if health issues with family members may have had something to do with the exchange.
markerzone.com
CARSON SOUCY EARNS A FINE FOR PUNCHING PIERRE-LUC DUBOIS IN THE BACK OF THE HEAD
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced that Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy has been fined $2,500 for roughing Pierre-Luc Dubois in last night's game against the Winnipeg Jets. This is the second time in the past week a player has been fined for a play in which Pierre-Luc Dubois...
markerzone.com
BRAD TRELIVING COMMENTS ON OLIVER KYLINGTON'S ABSENCE FROM THE TEAM
The Calgary Flames haven't gotten off to the start many had hoped in 2022-23, and a part of the reason for that may be the absence of Oliver Kylington. The 25-year-old defenseman, who was given a two-year extension this offseason, has yet to play in 2022-23 due to a personal issue. What that personal issue is hasn't been released to the public, but on Monday afternoon general manager Brad Treliving did speak on the Swedish blue liner.
markerzone.com
TAGE THOMPSON STRIPS PASTRNAK AND SCORES A SHORTHANDED BEAUTY
When Tage Thompson signed his monster seven-year, $50 million contract this summer, many folks questioned if it was too much too soon. Well, those folks look pretty foolish right now, as Thompson has been on absolute FIRE to start the 2022-23 season. In 14 games heading into tonight, Thompson has 10 goals and 8 assists and ranks 9th in the NHL in low-danger expected goals, per MoneyPuck.
markerzone.com
'SORRY LINDY!' CHANT BREAKS OUT AS NEW JERSEY DEVILS EARN NINTH STRAIGHT WIN
After booing Lindy Ruff before the team's home opener just five weeks ago, New Jersey Devils fans have had a total change of heart. Winning eight in a row, propelling the team to first in the Metropolitan Division will do that. Since then, the Devils have entrenched themselves as one...
markerzone.com
SENATORS' CHABOT TO MISS AT LEAST A WEEK TO CONCUSSION FOLLOWING KONECNY HIT
Senators defenseman and alternate captain Thomas Chabot will reportedly miss at least a week to a concussion sustained during Saturday's matinee against the Philadelphia Flyers:. Concussions can certainly be tricky and can result in longer recovery periods than the initial suggests. Chabot was leveled by Travis Konecny yesterday:. The Sens...
markerzone.com
JURAJ SLAFKOVSKY SAYS HE REACHED OUT TO MATT LUFF FOLLOWING HIT LAST WEEK
Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky will return to the line-up on Tuesday after serving a two game suspension for hitting Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff from behind. Slafkovsky was ejected from November 8th's game in the third period after being given a five-minute major and a game misconduct...
markerzone.com
MINNESOTA'S TOP GOALIE PROSPECT SCORES A GOAL IN FIRST CAREER AHL WIN
Jesper Wallstedt - Minnesota's 20th overall pick in 2021 - won his first career AHL game in his fourth start with a phenomenal ending. He got the chance, and buried the empty-netter goalie-goal to top things off. A memory that ought to last the Swede a lifetime:. Wallstedt's AHL career...
markerzone.com
AJ GREER PUBLICLY SLAMS FAN WHO SENT HIM HOMOPHOBIC MESSAGE
A.J. Greer's absolute beatdown of Vasily Podkolzin on Sunday night was the subject of criticism from Canucks fans and others alike. Greer pummeling a 21-year old with zero career NHL fights isn't exactly 'tough guy' behavior. In his defense though, he looked more than willing to fight Luke Schenn shortly...
markerzone.com
FORMER NHLER RIPS BLATANT HEADSHOT THAT TAKES SHARKS DEFENDER OUT OF THE GAME
Retired NHL defenseman Scott Hannan made an astute observation on Sunday night when Sharks defender Radim Simek was ruled out for the remainder of the San Jose - Minnesota game following a clear headshot from Mason Shaw. The play happened on Simek's first shift of the game, but it wasn't...
markerzone.com
PATRICE BERGERON REMINDS EVERYONE HE'S THE CLASSIEST PLAYER IN THE NHL
During Saturday night's contest between the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins, cameras captured Patrice Bergeron having a quick little discussion with Tage Thompson. It wasn't very clear what the two were talking about, until Monday, when Thompson told reporters that Bergeron was asking him how his wife, Rachel, was doing. Thompson's wife underwent surgery in January of 2019 to remove a cancerous mass from her leg.
