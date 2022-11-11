ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Time Out New York

Amtrak is adding new trains between NYC and Mid-Hudson Valley

Great news for commuters and travelers alike—starting December 5, there will be two new Amtrak trains between NYC and the mid-Hudson Valley!. In total, the number of weekday Hudson Valley trains is increasing from 10 to 12, helping reduce sellout trains that go beyond Albany-Rensselaer, according to the Daily Freeman. If you’ve traveled this route before, you’d know it’s often hard to find a seat on an Amtrak train in the Hudson Valley on Fridays and Sundays and sometimes on Thursdays, the Empire State Passengers Association told the paper.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

450 Grand Avenue Tops Out in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn

Construction has topped out on 450 Grand Avenue, a seven-story residential building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Issac & Stern Architects and developed by 450 Grand Ave Owner LLC, the 80-foot-tall structure will yield 42 units spread across 35,296 square feet with interiors by Durukan Design, and 6,089 square feet of commercial space. Citi Builders NY LLC is the general contractor for the property, which is located by the intersection of Grand Avenue and Fulton Street, adjacent to Putnam Triangle.
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

More than a dozen cheery holiday murals are now on view around Rockefeller Center

More than a dozen festive murals by Brooklyn illustrator Lorraine Nam now decorate Rockefeller Center for the holiday season offering some free holiday cheer. Dubbed "Dance for Joy," the vibrant murals unveiled this week capture the spirit of the holiday by depicting children celebrating the season. You can see the vinyl murals indoors and outdoors around Rockefeller Center; you can't miss the artworks' cheery pinks, reds, blues and greens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Family of man fatally struck by NYPD van says they are prepared to sue city

It’s been seven months since Brooklyn resident Ronald Anthony Smith was fatally struck by an NYPD van, and his family continues to demand justice be brought in his case. Smith’s sister and brother stood outside of the Civilian Complaint Review Board’s building on Monday, saying they are prepared to sue the city in the case of their late brother.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man found unconscious on Bronx street without ID identified: NYPD

BRONX, NY (PIX11) — The man found unconscious on a Bronx street last week has been identified as Carlos Nieves, the NYPD announced early Tuesday. Nieves, 40, has a distinctive tattoo with the name “Sarah” in large, black letters on his abdomen, which police released a photo of in a bid to help identify him. […]
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Shooter Still on the Loose in Entrepreneur’s Brooklyn Car Rental Scam Murder

The shooter who killed an entrepreneur in Brooklyn over a car rental scam is still on the loose, the criminal complaint against an accomplice charged with murder reveals. Reputed Crips member Kevin Faneus, who was charged last week with the Sept. 17 murder of Julftson Remy, took part in the […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

See inside the much-anticipated new Primark that's opening on Long Island this week

Exactly a year ago, super affordable international brand Primark announced the imminent opening of three new locations in the New York area. We are delighted to report that the chain will officially celebrate the launch of its new store at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City on Long Island this upcoming Thursday, November 17, in the space that was formerly occupied by Bloomingdale's Furniture.
GARDEN CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Events This Weekend in Bay Ridge

2) Paws and Poses – Pure Life Yoga class and adoption event in Dyker Heights. Cats will be in classs as 12:00 Noon and 1:30 pm. 3) Talent Show at OLA on 74th Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue from 2 – 5 pm. 4) Memorial Fundraiser in...
BROOKLYN, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
