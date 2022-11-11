Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No ReasonBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanentWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
The MTA warns New Yorkers that these will be gridlock traffic days in NYC
As a clear indication that the holidays are finally upon us, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has just released a list of 14 “gridlock alert days” that run through the end of the year. During the highlighted dates, car traffic is expected to reach an all-time high, making...
bklyner.com
Massive Spa in Midwood, CitiBike in Flatbush, Car Free Grand Army Plaza, and more
If you thought that we were done with elections for a bit, now that we have voted on new state and congressional representatives, you will be disappointed to learn that after the new city council districts get approved, we will be heading right into another local council election next year. Brace yourselves.
Barnes & Noble is returning to the Upper East Side
The book and coffee mecca that is Barnes & Noble will soon return to the Upper East Side. The chain store, which closed its location on East 86th Street near Lexington Avenue in 2020, will be back in 2023 at 1556 3rd Avenue, at the intersection with East 87th Street.
Amtrak is adding new trains between NYC and Mid-Hudson Valley
Great news for commuters and travelers alike—starting December 5, there will be two new Amtrak trains between NYC and the mid-Hudson Valley!. In total, the number of weekday Hudson Valley trains is increasing from 10 to 12, helping reduce sellout trains that go beyond Albany-Rensselaer, according to the Daily Freeman. If you’ve traveled this route before, you’d know it’s often hard to find a seat on an Amtrak train in the Hudson Valley on Fridays and Sundays and sometimes on Thursdays, the Empire State Passengers Association told the paper.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say
A man hurled himself in front of an oncoming 1 train on Wednesday morning at the 86th Street and Broadway station. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself...
New York YIMBY
450 Grand Avenue Tops Out in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn
Construction has topped out on 450 Grand Avenue, a seven-story residential building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Designed by Issac & Stern Architects and developed by 450 Grand Ave Owner LLC, the 80-foot-tall structure will yield 42 units spread across 35,296 square feet with interiors by Durukan Design, and 6,089 square feet of commercial space. Citi Builders NY LLC is the general contractor for the property, which is located by the intersection of Grand Avenue and Fulton Street, adjacent to Putnam Triangle.
More than a dozen cheery holiday murals are now on view around Rockefeller Center
More than a dozen festive murals by Brooklyn illustrator Lorraine Nam now decorate Rockefeller Center for the holiday season offering some free holiday cheer. Dubbed "Dance for Joy," the vibrant murals unveiled this week capture the spirit of the holiday by depicting children celebrating the season. You can see the vinyl murals indoors and outdoors around Rockefeller Center; you can't miss the artworks' cheery pinks, reds, blues and greens.
NBC New York
Man Arrested in Brutal NYC Pipe Beating of Subway Cleaner During AM Rush
The attacker behind this month's brutal beating of a subway custodian, bashed in the face with a metal pipe while working in the New York City transit system, has been arrested, police said. Authorities identified 28-year-old Jonathan Frias following his arrest Sunday, more than a week after the Nov. 4...
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is in NYC!
New York City’s 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is here!. Standing 82 feet tall and weighing 14 tons, the Norway Spruce from Queensbury, New York, was transported to the city on Saturday via flatbed truck. It was lifted into its spot by a crane at Rockefeller Center, where it...
News 12
Family of man fatally struck by NYPD van says they are prepared to sue city
It’s been seven months since Brooklyn resident Ronald Anthony Smith was fatally struck by an NYPD van, and his family continues to demand justice be brought in his case. Smith’s sister and brother stood outside of the Civilian Complaint Review Board’s building on Monday, saying they are prepared to sue the city in the case of their late brother.
Man found unconscious on Bronx street without ID identified: NYPD
BRONX, NY (PIX11) — The man found unconscious on a Bronx street last week has been identified as Carlos Nieves, the NYPD announced early Tuesday. Nieves, 40, has a distinctive tattoo with the name “Sarah” in large, black letters on his abdomen, which police released a photo of in a bid to help identify him. […]
bkreader.com
Shooter Still on the Loose in Entrepreneur’s Brooklyn Car Rental Scam Murder
The shooter who killed an entrepreneur in Brooklyn over a car rental scam is still on the loose, the criminal complaint against an accomplice charged with murder reveals. Reputed Crips member Kevin Faneus, who was charged last week with the Sept. 17 murder of Julftson Remy, took part in the […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
See inside the much-anticipated new Primark that's opening on Long Island this week
Exactly a year ago, super affordable international brand Primark announced the imminent opening of three new locations in the New York area. We are delighted to report that the chain will officially celebrate the launch of its new store at the Roosevelt Field Mall in Garden City on Long Island this upcoming Thursday, November 17, in the space that was formerly occupied by Bloomingdale's Furniture.
NYC Subway Crime: Man slashed across face at train station in Manhattan
A 27-year-old man was slashed across the face after getting into a verbal dispute with a suspect at subway station in Manhattan.
Police: Woman sent to hospital after walking into side of Brooklyn bus
A woman is recovering in the hospital after police say she walked into a bus late last night in Sunset Park, police say.
queenoftheclick.com
Was a Woman Robbed Of Her Shoes at McKinley Park in Brooklyn Today?
I was hoping that someone was just joking around. (. I thought there was going to be an update thatthe woman’s shoes were returned because someone was joking around, but sadly it doesn’t appear to be a joke.
queenoftheclick.com
Events This Weekend in Bay Ridge
2) Paws and Poses – Pure Life Yoga class and adoption event in Dyker Heights. Cats will be in classs as 12:00 Noon and 1:30 pm. 3) Talent Show at OLA on 74th Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue from 2 – 5 pm. 4) Memorial Fundraiser in...
Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Brooklyn and in Woodbridge, NJ: lottery officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Lottery players in New York and New Jersey each took home $50,000 prizes in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials in each state said. The third-prize winning ticket purchased in New York was bought at 689 Best Liquors on New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn, according to the lottery. The third-prize winning ticket bought […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Deranged goon in Lower Manhattan bashes subway cleaner’s face with lead pipe: cops
The deranged suspect who assaulted an MTA-subcontracted custodial worker at the Chambers Street station on the E line on Nov. 4, 2022. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police need the public’s help in finding the deranged goon...
Less than 2 weeks from Thanksgiving, Mariner’s Harbor Houses residents still without cooking gas
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Residents of a building in the Mariner’s Harbor Houses have been without cooking gas for more than two months, and have no idea when it will be restored. National Grid shut off cooking gas service in 168 Brabant St. on Saturday, Sept. 3 as a...
Time Out New York
New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 0