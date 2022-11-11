Terre Haute Turkey giveaway: Here’s the details

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Catholic Charities is providing 700 turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving sides to households in the area.

This event is made possible by several local organizations and generous community members such as Duke Energy, Elanco, Downtown Terre Haute Rotary, and Bill and Sally Stewart.

“The holidays are times for family, but they can be a difficult time for those families that are living with food insecurity,” said Sally Stewart.

The turkeys and other food will be distributed from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Ben Franklin Elementary. There is a limit of one turkey per household and it is first come, first served. Picking up food for another household is not permitted unless a proxy form is filed before the event. Attendees can expect to fill out some forms regarding their income level and household size.

Catholic Charities asks families to use the 19th St. entrance to help with traffic flow. Walk-ups are welcome and may use the front entrance. Refer to the map below for further detail on pick-up directions and locations. For further questions, call 812-232-1447

