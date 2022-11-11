ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Comments / 1

Related
KVOE

Emporia honors veterans through Quilts of Gratitude ceremony

This Veteran’s Day weekend, love and appreciation were shown to Emporia veterans through hand-made quilts. The Emporia Regional Quilters Guild crafted 28 quilts to gift to local veterans on Sunday during the Quilts of Gratitude event. The event was held in order to give back to veterans as a special thank you from the community.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

USD 253 celebrates American Education Week with annual cookie delivery

American Education Week is fully underway in Emporia. A team of USD 253 Emporia administrators and representatives of Emporia NEA and Emporia State Federal Credit Union stopped by every school and district building as part of the annual cookie delivery. Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says the cookies are a way to recognize the hard work done by teachers and staff in and out of the classroom.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Growing Up Giving expands to eight schools with Emporia Area Match Day

Elementary school students donated $2,700 to Emporia Area Match Day organizations this year, dividing up their donations as part of the Growing Up Giving campaign. The Emporia Community Foundation introduced Growing Up Giving in 2015 when students in grades 3 - 5 at Village Elementary School participated in Match Day. Students visited the booths of participating organizations and were told they had $100 to divide up among the charities of their choice.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own. The 190th Air Refueling Wing shared the news on its Facebook page. They said an airman, identified as Cheyanne Branson, 23, was killed tragically in a vehicle accident Saturday, November 12. In...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

KVOE, Newman Regional Health partnering on vaccination town hall Tuesday

KVOE and Newman Regional Health are teaming up to offer you a chance to learn more about vaccines. Newman Regional Health has organized a special town hall at the Flint Hills Technical College conference room Tuesday evening. Several guests will be part of the panel answering questions, including Newman Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alana Longwell, Newman Regional Health family medicine physician Dr. Jennifer Esau and Wichita infection diseases physician Dr. Valarie Creswell.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Early indications point to huge total for Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day

Now that the donating has ended, Emporia Community Foundation CEO Becky Nurnberg is optimistic about final totals from Monday’s Match Day. Passing last year’s record-setting Match Day will be impressive, considering fundraising efforts generated over $455,000. Meanwhile, the Community Foundation’s annual Growing Up Giving effort was its most...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Monday – 11-14-22

Newsmaker: Emporia Community Foundation CEO Becky Nurnberg updates Match Day. Newsmaker 2: Emporia High Theatre cast and crew promote their production of “Beauty and the Beast.”. Emporia Symphony Orchestra conductor Ramiro Miranda previews a “Our Town” concert Tuesday November 15th.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day fast approaching

Match Day is almost here. This year’s fundraiser involves 28 community groups working in Lyon, Chase, Greenwood, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties:. *Red Rocks — William Allen White Community Partnership. *Street Cats Club. *Team Schnak Strong Fund. *The Baby Closet of Emporia. *Vernon H Buck VFW Post 7957.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia City Commission convening for action meeting Wednesday

Emporia City Commissioners will be convening for a single action session Wednesday morning. Items of note will include a public hearing on the intent to issue industrial revenue bonds for Fairview Hotels LLC. Following the hearing, commissioners may approve a resolution to issue said bonds which would be the first step in the process of bringing a Fairview Inn and Convention Center to Emporia.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Symphony Orchestra, Emporia At the Table partnering on ‘Our Town’ concert Tuesday

Residents are encouraged to attend a special concert and help local food pantries at the same time. Emporia Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with Emporia At the Table for “Our Town: Feeding the Community Through Music.” The concert starts at 7:30 pm at Albert Taylor Hall. Admission is $5 or at least two non-perishable food items. Canned items, rice, cooking oil and spices are among the items desired.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topekans race to feed those in need before the holidays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Bicycle riders in Topeka collected over 1,000 pounds of food, for those in need. Sunday was the 10th Annual Cranksgiving event. The goal is to combine a food drive with a bike race, all for a great cause. This year’s food will be going to Doorstep, where...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia Senior Center announces soft re-open Nov. 21

Plans for the Emporia Senior Center’s soft reopening are being updated. President and CEO Ian Boyd says the facility will hold a Coffee and Chat on Nov. 21 from 9:30-10:30 am. Bingo and exercise are not on the schedule at this time. Next week is the Senior Center’s election...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a threatening social media post was made about Topeka West High School. Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Topeka West High School administration sent an email to parents to notify families of students that an investigation has opened at the school.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

RCPD search for 3 people after $1,000 picture theft

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying three individuals regarding a recent theft. The RCPD reports that three individuals may be connected to the theft of a picture from an alleyway between the Aggieville parking garage and Rally House on Nov. 4 around 1 a.m. […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy