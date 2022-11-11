Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia honors veterans through Quilts of Gratitude ceremony
This Veteran’s Day weekend, love and appreciation were shown to Emporia veterans through hand-made quilts. The Emporia Regional Quilters Guild crafted 28 quilts to gift to local veterans on Sunday during the Quilts of Gratitude event. The event was held in order to give back to veterans as a special thank you from the community.
KVOE
USD 253 celebrates American Education Week with annual cookie delivery
American Education Week is fully underway in Emporia. A team of USD 253 Emporia administrators and representatives of Emporia NEA and Emporia State Federal Credit Union stopped by every school and district building as part of the annual cookie delivery. Community Relations Director Lyndel Landgren says the cookies are a way to recognize the hard work done by teachers and staff in and out of the classroom.
KVOE
The 2022 Quilts of Gratitude Presentation is ready to celebrate veterans this Sunday
Wrapping with love and appreciation to veterans, 28 quilts will be presented to show them gratitude this Sunday. Since 2010 Emporia Regional Quilters Guild has made over 400 quilts. Most of them are requests from families and members of the community that want to give a special thank you to their loved ones and this Veterans Day is no exception.
Emporia gazette.com
Growing Up Giving expands to eight schools with Emporia Area Match Day
Elementary school students donated $2,700 to Emporia Area Match Day organizations this year, dividing up their donations as part of the Growing Up Giving campaign. The Emporia Community Foundation introduced Growing Up Giving in 2015 when students in grades 3 - 5 at Village Elementary School participated in Match Day. Students visited the booths of participating organizations and were told they had $100 to divide up among the charities of their choice.
WIBW
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own. The 190th Air Refueling Wing shared the news on its Facebook page. They said an airman, identified as Cheyanne Branson, 23, was killed tragically in a vehicle accident Saturday, November 12. In...
WIBW
Topeka’s Westboro Mart brings back holiday tradition
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition is returning to Topeka’s Westboro Mart shopping area. They’re hosting their holiday lighting event Thursday, Nov. 17. Larissa Slimmer, co-owner of Salut Wine and Cocktail Lounge, and Patrick Gideon, owner of Westboro Mart, shared the details on Eye on NE Kansas. This will be the first lighting event since 2019.
KVOE
KVOE, Newman Regional Health partnering on vaccination town hall Tuesday
KVOE and Newman Regional Health are teaming up to offer you a chance to learn more about vaccines. Newman Regional Health has organized a special town hall at the Flint Hills Technical College conference room Tuesday evening. Several guests will be part of the panel answering questions, including Newman Regional Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Alana Longwell, Newman Regional Health family medicine physician Dr. Jennifer Esau and Wichita infection diseases physician Dr. Valarie Creswell.
KVOE
Early indications point to huge total for Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day
Now that the donating has ended, Emporia Community Foundation CEO Becky Nurnberg is optimistic about final totals from Monday’s Match Day. Passing last year’s record-setting Match Day will be impressive, considering fundraising efforts generated over $455,000. Meanwhile, the Community Foundation’s annual Growing Up Giving effort was its most...
KVOE
Audio – Monday – 11-14-22
Newsmaker: Emporia Community Foundation CEO Becky Nurnberg updates Match Day. Newsmaker 2: Emporia High Theatre cast and crew promote their production of “Beauty and the Beast.”. Emporia Symphony Orchestra conductor Ramiro Miranda previews a “Our Town” concert Tuesday November 15th.
KVOE
Emporia Community Foundation’s Match Day fast approaching
Match Day is almost here. This year’s fundraiser involves 28 community groups working in Lyon, Chase, Greenwood, Morris, Osage and Wabaunsee counties:. *Red Rocks — William Allen White Community Partnership. *Street Cats Club. *Team Schnak Strong Fund. *The Baby Closet of Emporia. *Vernon H Buck VFW Post 7957.
KVOE
Emporia City Commission convening for action meeting Wednesday
Emporia City Commissioners will be convening for a single action session Wednesday morning. Items of note will include a public hearing on the intent to issue industrial revenue bonds for Fairview Hotels LLC. Following the hearing, commissioners may approve a resolution to issue said bonds which would be the first step in the process of bringing a Fairview Inn and Convention Center to Emporia.
KVOE
Festival of Trees registration deadline ahead in latest Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser
Big Brothers Big Sisters Serving Lyon County is looking for people to decorate some trees for its latest fundraiser. Big Brothers Big Sisters is in the early stages of its first-ever Festival of Trees, and Director Jacque Wellnitz says time is running out to register. Wellnitz says it’s simple to get involved.
KVOE
Emporia Symphony Orchestra, Emporia At the Table partnering on ‘Our Town’ concert Tuesday
Residents are encouraged to attend a special concert and help local food pantries at the same time. Emporia Symphony Orchestra is teaming up with Emporia At the Table for “Our Town: Feeding the Community Through Music.” The concert starts at 7:30 pm at Albert Taylor Hall. Admission is $5 or at least two non-perishable food items. Canned items, rice, cooking oil and spices are among the items desired.
WIBW
Topekans race to feed those in need before the holidays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Bicycle riders in Topeka collected over 1,000 pounds of food, for those in need. Sunday was the 10th Annual Cranksgiving event. The goal is to combine a food drive with a bike race, all for a great cause. This year’s food will be going to Doorstep, where...
WIBW
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center announces soft re-open Nov. 21
Plans for the Emporia Senior Center’s soft reopening are being updated. President and CEO Ian Boyd says the facility will hold a Coffee and Chat on Nov. 21 from 9:30-10:30 am. Bingo and exercise are not on the schedule at this time. Next week is the Senior Center’s election...
WIBW
Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a threatening social media post was made about Topeka West High School. Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Topeka West High School administration sent an email to parents to notify families of students that an investigation has opened at the school.
RCPD search for 3 people after $1,000 picture theft
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying three individuals regarding a recent theft. The RCPD reports that three individuals may be connected to the theft of a picture from an alleyway between the Aggieville parking garage and Rally House on Nov. 4 around 1 a.m. […]
WIBW
Crews respond to multiple crashes Tuesday morning in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to several crashes early Tuesday in the Topeka area. Slick road conditions were reported to have contributed to some of the crashes. A pair of crashes occurred in the vicinity of S.W. 57th and US-75 highway. A woman was transported by ambulance...
WIBW
Shawnee Co. Commissioner calls adding Auburn-area Turnpike interchange matter of safety
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Studies and discussions continue over whether Shawnee Co. needs additional interchanges along the Kansas Turnpike. But Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays admits money will be the sticking point. Mays visited Eye on NE Kansas to update the status of talks on the issue. The city, county...
