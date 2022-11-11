ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBNBA: Bam Adebayo's double-double leads Heat past Hornets in OT

By Zack Geoghegan
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HWFe_0j7an6Sa00
Photo by Lauren Sopourn | Getty Images

Behind Jimmy Butler’s near triple-double and Bam Adebayo‘s double-double, the Miami Heat picked up a much-needed overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night.

Miami, which fell in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics in the most recent NBA Playoffs, had high expectations coming into the 2022-23 season but had gotten off to a disappointing 4-7 start to the year coming into Thursday. Butler has been his usual All-Star-level self, but the rest of the cast hasn’t played up to standards, including Adebayo. But the former ‘Cat was stellar against the Hornets, dropping 18 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, and two steals for Miami on 6-15 shooting.

Adebayo’s Heat teammate and fellow one-time Kentucky player, Tyler Herro, was sidelined for the second straight game with an ankle injury. He’s not expected to be out much longer though and could return as soon as Saturday when Miami takes on the Hornets for the second time in three days.

On the other end of the court, Charlotte’s pair of former ‘Cats were finding ways to get involved. It wasn’t a great performance from fourth-year forward PJ Washington, who is off to a career-best start this season. He went for just nine points and five rebounds in 34 minutes while turning the ball over five times. Washington was outdone in production by third-year center Nick Richards, who posted 10 points (4-4 shooting), four rebounds, one steal, and one block in just 14 minutes. Coming off the bench as Charlotte’s backup center, Richards is averaging 9.7 points and 6.2 rebounds in under 20 minutes per game while shooting 61.8 percent from the field.

Miami was ahead by 12 entering the fourth quarter before allowing the Hornets to come all the way back and force an extra period, but a 9-9 mark for the Heat from the free-throw line in OT put Charlotte away for good. Kelly Oubre Jr. finished with 29 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets. Butler recorded 35 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

Other BBNBA notes

  • Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers fell on the road to the Atlanta Hawks, 104-95, as the former Wildcat had a tough night shooting the ball. The third-year guard still finished with 15 points, four rebounds, and five assists, but shot just 5-17 from the field.
  • Neither of the Portland Trail Blazers’ one-time Kentucky players, Shaedon Sharpe and Olivier Sarr, were on the floor in the team’s 106-95 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Sharpe was sidelined with a finger injury, missing his game of the season, while Sarr has yet to play this year with an ankle issue.

11/10/22 statistics

PlayerScorePTSFG (3PT)REBASTSTLBLKTO+/-MIN

Bam Adebayo (MIA)117-112 (OT) W vs. CHA186-15 (0-1)144205938

Tyrese Maxey (PHI)104-95 L @ ATL155-17 (2-6)45001-933

Nick Richards (CHA)117-112 (OT) L @ MIA104-440111-914

PJ Washington (CHA)117-112 (OT) L @ MIA94-9 (1-3)50004-134

Olivier Sarr (POR)106-95 W @ NOPDNP-Wrist————————

Shaedon Sharpe (POR)106-95 W @ NOPDNP-Finger————————

Tyler Herro (MIA)117-112 (OT) W vs. CHADNP-Ankle————————

Today in the NBA

7:00 (NBA TV): Nuggets (Murray) @ Celtics

7:00: Suns (Booker) @ Magic

7:30: Pistons (Diallo: questionable, Knox, Noel) @ Knicks (Quickley, Randle)

8:00: Raptors @ Thunder (Gilgeous-Alexander)

8:00: Bucks @ Spurs (K. Johnson)

9:30 (ESPN): Timberwolves (Towns) @ Grizzlies

10:00: Cavaliers @ Warriors

10:30: Kings (Fox, Lyles, Monk) @ Lakers (Davis: probable, Gabriel)

