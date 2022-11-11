ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Suspects arrested in a robbery on Barnes Road

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two men were arrested after an investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) about a robbery that happened on Nov. 9 on Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive.

According to CSPD, on Nov. 9 at around 10:50 p.m. officers responded to a robbery at the 4800 block of Barnes Rd. near the intersection, with Oro Blanco Dr. A suspect demanded money from a victim and received an undisclosed amount of cash. Witnesses told police that the suspect left the area as a passenger on a black motorcycle and provided a description to police.

CSPD’s investigation lead officers to the 3700 block of Meadowland Boulevard where the two alleged suspects were taken into custody.

reb
3d ago

Good! I’m glad he was caught. Now let’s see him prosecuted and go to jail. I’m tired of the increasing crime in Colorado Springs. The good job the police do is only half of the battle on crime. We need follow through & high bails set.

