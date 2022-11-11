Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'It's been very tiring': Omaha police officer resigns after woman says he kept trashing her car
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha police officer resigned Monday amid an internal investigation. One woman said William Klees kept dumping trash on her car for months. Quatisha Valentine said she is thankful Klees is no longer an Omaha police officer. "It's been very tiring, I haven't been getting any...
WOWT
BREAKING: Omaha Police officer resigns amid harassment investigation
Lizzo and P!NK on Monday announced upcoming 2023 concert stops in Omaha. Tickets go on sale in coming days. Omaha Police identified the victims in Sunday's shooting, including 20-year-old Karly Wood, who was killed. Omaha City Council to address streetcar plans. Updated: 10 hours ago. The public will be able...
WOWT
Omaha Police officer under investigation after harassment reports resigns
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police officer under investigation and cited for criminal mischief after a woman reported he was harassing her has resigned. Officer William Klees was scheduled for an interview Monday with the internal affairs unit after an off-duty incident reported last weekend but resigned ahead of the meeting, according to the OPD release received Monday afternoon. He was cited last week for criminal mischief.
Family of Omaha homicide victim speaks out
A shooting at 33rd and Ames early Sunday morning left seven injured and one dead. The woman who lost her life is 20-year-old Karly Wood.
Omaha Police investigating fatal attack on Halloween
Omaha Police are investigating a homicide after a victim was assaulted on Halloween day but then died on Saturday.
1011now.com
Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
klin.com
Omaha Man Accused Of Trying To Punch LPD Officer At Concert
Lincoln Police arrested an 18 year old Omaha man after they say he tried to sneak backstage during the Rod Wave concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday night. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says PBA security staff reported that Patrick Bengston tried to get back stage several times. “Bengston was removed from the arena and made three attempts to re-enter. After the third, Bengston was taken into custody for trespassing,” Vollmer says.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD upgrades assault case to homicide after head injury victim dies
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 62-year-old man who was injured on Oct. 31 has reportedly died in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said that 62-year-old Daniel Price had suffered a head wound, rendering him unresponsive and sending him to UNMC. Police said that Price succumbed from his injuries Saturday evening around...
Kearney Hub
Lincoln man sentenced to jail, probation for attempted assault
KEARNEY — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of probation for attempted first-degree assault. According to court records, Drew Bolling, 21, was recently sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to serve 90 days in the Buffalo County Jail and four years of intensive supervised probation. He was given one day credit for time already served. He was approved for work release. Bolling must also pay $12,585.16 in restitution to the victim.
iheart.com
Omaha Police Chief Says Ames Ave. Shooting Not Random
The investigation continues after one person dies and seven others are injured in a weekend shooting in Omaha in a case that leads to statements from the Mayor and Police Chief. Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Ames Avenue early Sunday morning and found two victims suffering...
etxview.com
Woman fatally shot at north Omaha gathering was saving to start her own business
OMAHA — A 20-year-old woman who died early Sunday after being shot at a large gathering in north Omaha had hopes of starting her own business. Officers found Karly Wood and another person suffering from gunshot wounds after police were called to 3347 Ames Ave. at 4:08 a.m. Sunday. Wood and the second person were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center.
Police ID woman killed in Omaha shooting that injured 7
Omaha police have identified a woman killed in a shooting at a northeast Omaha party that injured seven others.
klkntv.com
Omaha teen arrested after trying to punch Lincoln officer at concert, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An Omaha teen was arrested Saturday after trying to sneak backstage during Rod Wave’s concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln Police say. Despite being kicked out of the arena by security, 18-year-old Patrick Bengston continued to make multiple attempts to sneak inside and backstage.
Omaha Police investigate fatal early Tuesday crash
Omaha Police are investigating after a 27-year-old man died in a crash overnight Tuesday in the area of 37th and Dewey.
iheart.com
Woman killed in north Omaha mass shooting identified
(Omaha, NE) -- The woman killed in a north Omaha mass shooting is identified. Omaha Police say 20 year old Karly Wood was shot and killed at an after-hours party near 33rd and Ames Avenue just after 4:00 Sunday morning. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says it's believed a party was going on at the house when the shooting occurred. "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting. Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being."
klkntv.com
Lincoln teen arrested, one remains hospitalized after DUI crash, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A teen was arrested after a crash early Saturday morning left one hospitalized in critical condition, Lincoln Police say. A Ford Escape rear-ended a Chevy Malibu around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of 70th and O Streets, according to police. Lincoln Fire & Rescue had...
KSNB Local4
Omaha Police identify weekend shooting’s eight victims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Monday verified the names of the people hurt in an early morning shooting over the weekend. Karly Wood, 20, was killed in the shooting that occurred at 4:08 a.m. Sunday at 33rd Street and Ames Avenue. The OPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Seven...
Omaha police say one dies, seven hurt in party shooting
Omaha police say one person died and seven others were injured in a shooting at a party Sunday morning.
News Channel Nebraska
Edible cookies lead to THC charges at Indian Cave
SHUBERT -- Shawn Ray, 45, of Omaha is charged in Richardson County with felony possession of concentrated THC. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy was at Indian Cave State Park and made a traffic stop due to a defective headlight. The deputy says Ray told him there were eight...
WOWT
Farnam fight: Neighbors, city dispute over how to make Omaha street ‘two-way all-day’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The fight over turning Farnam Street “Two-way all-day” continues with a community meeting planned for Monday night. Neighbors tell 6 News they plan to express concerns over adding roundabouts to the street with Omaha city councilmembers. Turning Farnam Street between 46th and Dodge streets...
