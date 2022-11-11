ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha Police officer resigns amid harassment investigation

Lizzo and P!NK on Monday announced upcoming 2023 concert stops in Omaha. Tickets go on sale in coming days. Omaha Police identified the victims in Sunday's shooting, including 20-year-old Karly Wood, who was killed. Omaha City Council to address streetcar plans. Updated: 10 hours ago. The public will be able...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police officer under investigation after harassment reports resigns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police officer under investigation and cited for criminal mischief after a woman reported he was harassing her has resigned. Officer William Klees was scheduled for an interview Monday with the internal affairs unit after an off-duty incident reported last weekend but resigned ahead of the meeting, according to the OPD release received Monday afternoon. He was cited last week for criminal mischief.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Omaha man convicted of first-degree murder in robbery gone wrong

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday, a Lancaster County jury found Deontae Rush guilty of first-degree murder. The Omaha man could spend the rest of his life in prison, for the shooting death of a Lincoln man. In February of 2021 Deontae Rush shot and killed 33-year-old James Shekie in Shekie’s...
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Omaha Man Accused Of Trying To Punch LPD Officer At Concert

Lincoln Police arrested an 18 year old Omaha man after they say he tried to sneak backstage during the Rod Wave concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Saturday night. Sergeant Chris Vollmer says PBA security staff reported that Patrick Bengston tried to get back stage several times. “Bengston was removed from the arena and made three attempts to re-enter. After the third, Bengston was taken into custody for trespassing,” Vollmer says.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD upgrades assault case to homicide after head injury victim dies

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 62-year-old man who was injured on Oct. 31 has reportedly died in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said that 62-year-old Daniel Price had suffered a head wound, rendering him unresponsive and sending him to UNMC. Police said that Price succumbed from his injuries Saturday evening around...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln man sentenced to jail, probation for attempted assault

KEARNEY — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of probation for attempted first-degree assault. According to court records, Drew Bolling, 21, was recently sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to serve 90 days in the Buffalo County Jail and four years of intensive supervised probation. He was given one day credit for time already served. He was approved for work release. Bolling must also pay $12,585.16 in restitution to the victim.
KEARNEY, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police Chief Says Ames Ave. Shooting Not Random

The investigation continues after one person dies and seven others are injured in a weekend shooting in Omaha in a case that leads to statements from the Mayor and Police Chief. Officers were called to the area of 33rd and Ames Avenue early Sunday morning and found two victims suffering...
OMAHA, NE
etxview.com

Woman fatally shot at north Omaha gathering was saving to start her own business

OMAHA — A 20-year-old woman who died early Sunday after being shot at a large gathering in north Omaha had hopes of starting her own business. Officers found Karly Wood and another person suffering from gunshot wounds after police were called to 3347 Ames Ave. at 4:08 a.m. Sunday. Wood and the second person were taken by ambulance to the Nebraska Medical Center.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Woman killed in north Omaha mass shooting identified

(Omaha, NE) -- The woman killed in a north Omaha mass shooting is identified. Omaha Police say 20 year old Karly Wood was shot and killed at an after-hours party near 33rd and Ames Avenue just after 4:00 Sunday morning. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says it's believed a party was going on at the house when the shooting occurred. "It is imperative OPD pieces together what took place so resolve can come for the victims and their families. At this point in the investigation, an after-hours party was occurring and a confrontation took place resulting in gunfire. There is no indication it was a random shooting. Extra OPD resources are being utilized and police presence will increase for the time being."
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Omaha Police identify weekend shooting’s eight victims

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Monday verified the names of the people hurt in an early morning shooting over the weekend. Karly Wood, 20, was killed in the shooting that occurred at 4:08 a.m. Sunday at 33rd Street and Ames Avenue. The OPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Seven...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Edible cookies lead to THC charges at Indian Cave

SHUBERT -- Shawn Ray, 45, of Omaha is charged in Richardson County with felony possession of concentrated THC. Court records say a sheriff’s deputy was at Indian Cave State Park and made a traffic stop due to a defective headlight. The deputy says Ray told him there were eight...
FALLS CITY, NE

