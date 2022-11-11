Read full article on original website
Related
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: Purdue Scouting Report vs Marquette
Marquette (2-0) vs Purdue (2-0) Zach shook off a tough opening game and looked like an All-American against Austin Peay. He’ll need to do the same against the Golden Eagles, despite the gargantuan leap in competition. Marquette doesn’t have a huge front court, but Clemson transfer O-Max Prosper (6’8”) and Oso Ighodaro (6’9”) are by far the most athletic front court Purdue has seen thus far. They also have 6’11” freshman Ben Gold ready to come off the bench and commit fouls. When the starters are in, this is a battle of basketball philosophy. If Coach Painter’s low post oriented game wins the day, it’s because Zach dominates the paint on offense, dissuades driving guards on defense, and stays out of foul trouble. That’s a big ask, but Edey is capable.
hammerandrails.com
Opponent Preview: Marquette Golden Eagles
Purdue (2-0) vs Marquette (2-0) Tuesday, November 15th, 8:30 p.m. It wasn’t just Chris Farley’s Tommy Boy character Thomas Callahan III who fictitiously graduated from Marquette—the late comedian graduated from Marquette in real life. This is not basketball-related. I just love Chris Farley. Prior to leading Marquette...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football vs. Northwestern
With just two games left in the regular season Purdue has a chance to win the Big Ten West but they’ve got to close out their final two games (yes, I know they can still win it if they go 1-1 but that’s a lot less likely). The first of these final games is Purdue’s final home game of the season when National Champs of Ireland Northwestern comes to town.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue-Northwestern Kickoff Time Announced
Purdue’s final home football game of the season has a kickoff time. The Northwestern Wildcats will arrive in West Lafayette for a 12:00 EST/11:00 CST early riser as the Boilermakers look to finish strong and clinch a 4-2 home record on the year. The game will be broadcast on FS1.
Notebook: Injuries mounting for Illini; Bielema wants 'clarification' on penalties
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema never claimed he had a deep team, but that issue in Year Two of his tenure didn’t really show itself through the first two months of the season. It is now. Injuries are starting to pile up at certain positions for Illinois...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema addresses rash of pass interference calls from Illinois' loss to Purdue
Bret Bielema’s Illinois squad did not look great in Week 11. A big part of that performance was a rash of flags thrown against the Illini. Entering the game, Illinois had been one of the best defensive units in the country. Unfortunately, the Illini surrendered 31 points while getting upset for a second straight week at home.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Bowl Projections: Week 12
With Purdue’s victory over Illinois on Saturday, the Boilermakers became bowl eligible, so the Purdue athletic department will get to plan an extra trip in late December or early January. Let’s take a look at some of Purdue’s projected destinations (I promise that none are for the Music City Bowl again) leading into week 12:
hammerandrails.com
Matt Painter Show Highlights | 11/14/22
In reference to Purdue’s struggles offensively against Austin Peay:. Both teams we played were pretty athletic and I thought they had good size. I thought Austin Peay’s two big guys were pretty good players, but I thought our defense was better...we have a young team and a lot of times with a young team they play through their offense. The fact that we kept playing, we kept defending, and we were able to grind out that victory. There is a tendency to kind of fall into that trap when you struggle to shoot the ball, you get down on yourself, you don’t have the energy that you need, and I thought our guys were pretty good at that.”
hammerandrails.com
Rankings Update | Purdue Slides Into #24 in Coaches Poll
In the most recent Coaches Poll, the Purdue Boilermakers slide into the 24th spot just ahead of Michigan State after starting the season 2-0 and heading into their Gavitt Games matchup against Marquette. Purdue also is nearly ranked in the AP Poll as well where they come in at 27th...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters responds to question about potential for a long-term contract at Illinois
Ryan Walters came to Champaign in 2021 as DC for Bret Bielema at Illinois. In just his second season with the program, Walters is turning in quite the performance with the Illini. In his first season, the Illini quickly turned into a stingy defense and pulled off a pair of...
4 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Illinois that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
Decatur reptile owner reflects on rescue journey
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Rainey Miller takes in any reptile that’s left at her door and finds it a loving home. And she doesn’t earn a cent from it. Many animals come to Copper’s Friends Bearded Dragon Rescue sick or neglected, and they need your help. Miller says there are not enough rescues that rehabilitate reptiles. […]
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
Auburn sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returns to Illinois
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — As the nation honors its veterans this weekend, a central Illinois sailor received a homecoming 80 years in the making. Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Edward Conway, born in Auburn, was one of approximately 2,400 Americans who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It was only recently, […]
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
wglt.org
Ecology Action Center explores permanent household hazardous waste collection site
Normal's Ecology Action Center (EAC) plans to study whether McLean County would use and support a permanent household hazardous waste site. The state of Illinois has funded household hazardous waste collection events in Bloomington-Normal about every other year, but center Michael Brown said that's not enough. “We have historically even...
State Rep. Thomas M. Bennett involved in car accident
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Thomas M. Bennett was involved in a single-car accident near Gibson City on Sunday while on his way home from an event. The Bennett family confirmed in a Facebook post that he was taken to the hospital where they’ve been observing him and running some tests. Bennett will […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
THE GIVING FENCE is Back at Education Personnel Federal CU; 101 West Main in Danville
A tradition begun in Danville just a handful of years ago has once again returned. “The Giving Fence” is back at the Education Personnel Federal Credit Union branch, 101 West Main Street on the northwest corner of Main and Walnut, and it’s designed to keep people warm this winter. Just hang any jacket or winter item you no longer need on the west side fence, and those in need can pick them up at the fence whenever they like. As Education Personnel CU CEO Hope Garrett points out, they picked up this idea a few years back from something happening up in Bloomington.
John Carter resigns as Monticello’s police chief
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – The mayor of Monticello made a big announcement Monday night. John Carter has resigned as police chief. We’ve been investigating his employment status for two weeks, but it took until now to get an answer. Documents we obtained through the Freedom of Information Act show Carter took eight sick days between […]
