ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan offers 3-star CB D'Juan Waller Jr.

By Peter Warren
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7Djc_0j7amSei00
(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney three-star cornerback D’Juan Waller Jr. has picked up an offer from Michigan.

He was previously committed to Toledo before decommitting from the school in October.

Waller is the No. 1559 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $12.5k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
84K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy