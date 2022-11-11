Michigan offers 3-star CB D'Juan Waller Jr.

(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Youngstown (Ohio) Chaney three-star cornerback D’Juan Waller Jr. has picked up an offer from Michigan.

He was previously committed to Toledo before decommitting from the school in October.

Waller is the No. 1559 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $12.5k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.