Apple Insider
Apple's $4B ad business at odds with internal culture and values
While small compared to behemoths such as Google's advertising empire, Apple's own advertising isn't a small project for the company, with it earning billions from ads served in the App Store and other areas. However, while Apple has ambitions to grow its ad business in the coming years, potentially hitting...
Apple Insider
Apple will buy US-made chips from TSMC, confirms Tim Cook
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple CEOTim Cook has made it clear that the company will source at least some of its chip supply from the still-unfinished TSMC plant in Arizona. Cook made the remarks at an "internal meeting"...
Apple Insider
Google location tracking results in largest privacy settlement ever
The US Department of Justice announced the settlement on Monday, which totals $391.5 million. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and 39 other state attorneys were involved in the case. Through AG Rosenblum and Nebraska AG Doug Peterson, Oregon led the bipartisan case and will receive $14,800,563. According to the settlement,...
Apple Insider
Tim Cook says Apple is being more cautious with new hires
CBS News published a few comments from Apple CEO Tim Cook ahead of a full interview with him on Tuesday, November 15. In particular, the company has chosen to slow down its hiring process. "What we're doing as a consequence of being in this period is we're being very deliberate...
Apple Insider
Tim Cook talks privacy, hiking, and investing for the long term
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple CEOTim Cook says as a hiker, he appreciates the company's new Emergency SOS, and that investing in new features like this is how to get through tough economic times. CBS Mornings has released...
Apple Insider
Complaining about Apple retail conditions is like 'writing to Santa'
"The center half of the store -- literally half of the store -- is devoted to solutions," said Steve Jobs in a promo video at the time. "Because people don't just want to buy personal computers any more, they want to know what they can do with them." That focus...
Apple Insider
'Apple Magic Charger' was in the works, but killed
An unannounced, cancelled MagSafe product referred to as the "Apple Magic Charger" is making its rounds through various Chinese collectors who want to get it working again. Apple develops a multitude of products in secret, many of which are canned before they are seen by the public. It appears that Apple was in the final testing and certification process for a so-called "Apple Magic Charger" before ditching the project.
Apple Insider
Apple continues hiring for its mixed-reality headset project
Apple has long been rumored to be working on multiple VR headsets, AR glasses, and other items in the fields of augmented reality and virtual reality. Current speculation has Apple starting the production of a mixed reality headset in early 2023, however that still leaves time for further development and the creation of future models.
Apple Insider
Ampere Apple Watch Charging Cable review: A better fast charger
Accessory maker Ampere is out with a new magnetic charging puck for your Apple Watch that is both durable and fast, making it a great companion for travel. Fast charging is supported on the Apple Watch Series 7, as well as the new Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra. While fast charging is a big draw for newer Apple Watch models, this style of charger can still power up any Apple Watch you own though, all the back to the original Series 0 -- as it's now referred.
Apple Insider
macOS had the least malware infections in 2022
A new global threat report paints an ugly picture for Microsoft as Windows continues to have the most malware infections, while macOS had the least malware. Elastic Security Labs published a cybersecurity report on Tuesday that examines popular operating systems and the threats they have received. The company also includes forecasts and recommendations for enterprise customers.
Apple Insider
Russian notification software found in US Army, CDC apps
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — A recent investigation found thousands of apps in theApp Store that contained code from Russian company Pushwhoosh, which pretends to be based in the United States. A report found that Pushwoosh code was installed...
Apple Insider
'Twitter for iPhone' label getting killed will spoil everybody's fun
It's the end of an era: now celebrities can pretend to enthuse about Android and not have the words "Twitter for iPhone" undermine their message. Here are some of the greatest hits over the years. It's not the biggest change Twitter has seen since Elon Musk took over -- it's...
Apple Insider
tvOS bug limits 128GB Apple TV 4K to 64GB
Key to the few but good updates in the latest Apple TV 4K is the option to have a 128GB version, which particularly suits users of Apple Arcade. The greater capacity means more games can be stored on the Apple TV 4K and so be instantly available. It is very...
Apple Insider
Apple trying to tempt businesses into buying new MacBook Pros
If a business wants to get a large number of MacBook Pro units, Apple reportedly has a new deal on the table for them. A report on Monday evening says that Apple is offering "as much" as 10% off a MacBook Pro bulk-buy. While the report claims that it is "unusual," it's not clear why that claim of rarity is being made by Bloomberg.
Apple Insider
How to use Passkeys instead of passwords on iOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's introduction of Passkeys means you can authenticate with some apps and services using Face ID orTouch ID instead of remembering a password. This is how you get started. Introduced at WWDC 2022 in...
India fact-checkers face threats, jail in misinformation fight
Hunched over laptops in small office cubicles, a group of Indian fact-checkers is on the frontlines of a war against misinformation, braving online abuse and legal threats. As in other countries, Indian fact-checkers operate in an ecosystem where internet lies travel faster than truth, and posts peddling misinformation often get more traction than real news.
Apple Insider
How to use Emergency SOS via Satellite on iPhone 14
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you're off the grid, can't see wireless, and need help, and have aniPhone 14, you can use Emergency SOS via Satellite. Here's how to use it. The iPhone has been a fantastic tool...
Apple Insider
Apple seeds third developer beta of macOS Ventura 13.1
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has moved on to the third beta round for macOS Ventura 13.1, with developers now able to download a fresh build. New betas can be acquired from the Apple Developer Center by developers...
Apple Insider
Apple issues third developer beta for iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, watchOS 9.2
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is now on its third round of betas for this generation, providing developers with fresh builds of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, tvOS 16.2, and watchOS 9.2 downloadable for testing. The latest builds can...
Apple Insider
Emergency SOS via satellite available on Tuesday in US & Canada
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple's Emergency SOS service will arrive on Tuesday, and enables strandediPhone 14 users in the US and Canada to use satellites to call for help when outside wireless coverage. First announced at WWDC 2022,...
