KTBS
Final 2 KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners announced
SHREVEPORT, La. - The final two KTBS 3 Minute Smile winners of 2022 have been randomly selected. They'll run Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Thursday, Nov. 17. Dakeenlyn Delaney, 11, of Carthage, Texas will run thanks to Johnny's Pizza House. Dakeenlyn attends Carthage Intermediate Center. Justice Wilk, 8, of Doyline, Louisiana...
KTBS
Celebrate Christmas in Logansport
LOGANSPORT, La. - Sitting along the banks of the Sabine River in DeSoto Parish, you'll find the town of Logansport. This time of year, this small town goes BIG when it comes to Christmas. Join us Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on KTBS 3 and 9:30 p.m. on KPXJ CW 21...
KTBS
First Cup with First News: Shaver's Catering
SHREVEPORT, La. - A big thanks to Shaver's Catering in Shreveport for hosting First Cup with First News on Tuesday. Established 1994, for over a quarter of a century, Shaver’s Catering has been serving the best of traditional Southern fare. Today, Shaver’s Catering is a local landmark establishment offering pick up, delivery and catering with an assortment of proven menus of the HIGHEST QUALITY.
KTBS
Tarver, Arceneaux to fight for your vote in Wednesday's Shreveport mayoral runoff debate
SHREVEPORT, La. - Voters will have the opportunity Wednesday evening to hear and see the candidates in the Shreveport mayoral runoff go head-to-head debating the issues. Red River Radio is partnering with LSU-Shreveport, Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, The Community Foundation of North Louisiana, Rhino Coffee, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Sigma Rho Omega and Delta Lambda Omega Chapters, and local media including KTBS 3 for a Shreveport Mayoral Runoff Candidate Debate between Republican former councilman Tom Arceneaux and Democrat State Senator Gregory Tarver. On Nov. 8, Arceneaux garnered 28 percent of the vote to Tarver's 24 percent.
KTBS
Earthquake confirmed in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - There was a whole lot of shaking going on in Caddo Parish Sunday afternoon. Residents around Blanchard, Louisiana felt earthquake-like effects around their homes. The United States Geological Service has since confirmed a 3.0 earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported...
KTBS
One Class at a Time: Elm Grove Middle School
BOSSIER CITY, LA_ This week's One Class at a Time Winner was surprised when KTBS 3's Jan Elkins presented a check to one of their coaches on Veteran's Day. Coach Chris Kourvelas says he already knows what he's doing what the money.
KTBS
Webster Parish man recognized with life-saving award
MINDEN, La. -- A Webster Parish man who risked his life to save the life of another was recognized Monday by Sheriff Jason Parker. Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, with Harmon's Towing & Recovery, with a Life Saving Award because of his heroic action of saving a car crash victim last month.
KTBS
Holiday events cranking up around the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - Ready or not the holidays are here. A whole bunch of special and very festive people, including Santa Claus himself, got together Monday to talk about Holidays on the Red. Representatives from many of the local communities' signature holiday events were on hand to talk about the...
KTBS
Aldi to build store in southwest Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. – A new grocery store chain is coming to the Shreveport market. The Shreveport-Caddo Metropolitan Planning Commission has approved a site plan for a 19,432 square-foot Aldi grocery store in southwest Shreveport. It will be located in the 9500 block of Mansfield Road south of Baird Road...
KTBS
Rainy and cold afternoon across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. - Monday was a soggy day with rain for much of the afternoon and evening. The KTBS 3 Weather Watchers were busy measuring rainfall as of Monday afternoon. Here are some of their totals:. In the northern part of the ArkLaTex, Ken Wallen in New Boston, TX had...
KTBS
Home heavily damaged in early morning fire in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - An investigation in underway in connection with a fire early Monday in Shreveport. The blaze broke out in the 1800 block of W. Jordan near Sycamore in the Allendale neighborhood just after 4 a.m. According to Brandon Lee, Asst. to the Fire Chief, the home was fully...
KTBS
Aaron Heins survived roadside bombs in Afghanistan
SHREVEPORT, La. -- At age 25, Aaron Heins decided it was time to serve his country in the Marines. It was also a dangerous time in the war in Afghanistan. And he entered what was regarded as the most dangerous place. Aaron was a machine gunner on armored vehicles in...
KTBS
Deadly shooting prompts BPPJ hearing on special event permits
ARCADIA, La. -- The Bienville Parish Police Jury has set a public hearing in December for an ordinance to add teeth to gatherings and events and require groups to obtain a permit for the event. The request comes at the request of Sheriff John Ballance following a shooting that killed...
KTBS
Coroner's office identifies man killed in parking lot
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man struck and killed in a west Shreveport motel parking area early Friday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Markeil G. Tyson of Shreveport was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in the predawn hours in the lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive.
KTBS
Police: Not human, but turkey bones found in abandoned Bossier City house
BOSSIER City, La. - Bossier City police say bones found Monday morning in an abandoned house in the 1200 block of Delhi Street have turned out to be from a turkey. Lt. Mark Owens said the coroner was called to the scene to examine the bones. Owens said vagrants have...
KTBS
Joaquin man arrested in weekend death of woman
CENTER, Texas -- Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham said Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, has been arrested in connection with a weekend homicide. Deputies responded about 4 p.m. Sunday to a welfare check on County Road 3625 in Joaquin. They discovered the body of Sarah Hopson, 36, of Joaquin.
KTBS
January 6 defendant with East Texas ties granted release
An East Texas man arrested on charges from the January 6 riots is being released from jail to prepare for his trial. Ryan Nichols of Longview, has spent the last 20 months in prison. Nichols' attorney argued that he wasn't getting proper access to evidence. from jail staff. A hearing...
KTBS
Adults arrested in Caddo multi-agency juvenile crime crackdown
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Twelve adults were arrested last week during a multi-agency crackdown on juvenile criminal activity. Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Abatement Team and Warrant Unit Members combined with Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, Caddo Parish Juvenile Services, Truancy Assessment Services Center, Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office in the joint operation held Tuesday and Wednesday.
KTBS
Bossier deputies arrest 3 in drug-related shooting
BENTON, La. -- An alleged drug deal gone bad led to the recent arrests of three people, according to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. The investigation began after multiple shots were fired at a residence on Espanita Circle. The suspects were paid with counterfeit money after allegedly selling drugs to one of the occupants of the residence, the sheriff's office said Monday in a news release.
