Avalanche gameFi projects are still growing at a fast pace despite market disruptions. AVAX sees a return of bullish momentum albeit in low volumes. Avalanche has managed to keep itself in the news ever since it came into the blockchain fold. We have seen it evolve to support tokens and NFTs but it has not stopped there. The GameFi segment is one of the fastest growing segments in the blockchain space and Avalanche is among the networks looking to capitalize on that growth.

16 HOURS AGO