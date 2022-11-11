Read full article on original website
Uniswap: Here is how the leading DEX was impacted by the collapse of FTX
Following FTX’s collapse on 7 November, Uniswap saw an increase in user activity. Its daily new transacting wallets rallied to a 2022 high of 55,550 wallets. Uniswap V2 and V3 saw increased ETH transactions. Leading decentralized crypto trading protocol Uniswap [UNI], in a tweet on 14 November, confirmed that...
Why LINK investors might be sitting on a goldmine thanks to proof of reserve
LINK’s velocity and supply in smart contracts dropped significantly in the last five days. However, LINK held in smart contracts grew substantially during the last four weeks. It is often difficult to find winners in the crypto market during a major crash but Chainlink [LINK] might be it. Even...
CHZ, not Chiliz, could bear some good news amid bailout for FTX-affected users
Chiliz founder brings up project plans to help some of its users affected by the FTX collapse. Founder confirms the move resulted from the 37 million CHZ allegedly hacked from the exchange; CHZ volume, and network growth spikes. Chiliz [CHZ] users who held the token on the now-collapsed exchange, FTX,...
What Cardano’s 400% surge in addresses says about the sentiment of ADA investors
Cardano’s active addresses climbed 4x despite declining market confidence. Regardless of the spike, most parts of the ADA ecosystem remained in in the lurch, leaving ADA with less likeliness of exiting the bearish region. Since the investors’ loss of confidence in the market after the FTX crash, there has...
The BAYC-FTX connection: Why the Apes may not climb any price trees soon
BAYC’s royalties and treasury were stored on the FTX US exchange. Floor price and volume dropped significantly over the week. The NFT market felt the impact of falling prices as crypto rates plunged over the last few days. In fact, even Ethereum [ETH] blue-chip collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club [BAYC] could not bank on their popularity to counter the adverse effect of the FTX collapse that left the market in turbulence.
Voyager’s bid reopening process might have this impact on VGX holdings
As FTX US filed for bankruptcy, Voyager announced the re-commencement of the auction process of its assets. This caused VGX to rally astronomically in the past 24 hours. Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager [VGX] announced the reopening of the bidding process for its assets on 11 November. The announcement was made after news broke that crypto exchange FTX US had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
Cronos: As Crypto.com agrees to CZ’s advice, where does CRO stand
CRO did not see a price rise despite a positive reaction to its proof-of-reserve report. Despite this, the coin’s 24-hour address count and seven-day circulation increased. Crypto.com joined other exchanges in following CZ’s suggestion that such companies be open with their assets while following the proof-of-reserves model. The Binance CEO had called for open scrutiny after the now-bankrupt exchange, FTX, allegedly engaged in shady deals with users’ funds.
A-Z of inflows and outflows and what it means for crypto traders and investors
The aftermath of FTX’s collapse has mostly been about customers getting tier funds stuck on the exchange as well as heightened fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) in the broader crypto market. However, the latest CoinShaes report shed light on some interesting metrics indicating that traders and short-term investors have...
What Huobi’s latest report means for its crypto-holdings worth…
Chinese cryptocurrency exchange Huobi Global yesterday published an asset transparency report. It announced its total estimated value of reserves to be $3.5 billion. The exchange reassured its users that their funds are safe, despite the crypto-market witnessing a collapse over the past week due to the FTX debacle. The exchange...
Lido Finance: A-Z of how the liquid staking platform fared in the last 2 weeks
Lido Finance recorded an all-time high for its Ethereum staking APR. This was due to a spike in MEV rewards on the liquid staking platform. The collapse of FTX led to a drop in TVL and Curve reserves on Lido Finance. Leading Ethereum [ETH] staking platform Lido Finance [LDO] clinched...
Bitcoin holders, whales, and miners: The impact of FTX on the state of BTC
Bitcoin HODLers withdraw historic amounts of BTC from exchanges. Miners continue to feel the pressure amidst the FUD. The mistrust in exchanges has continued unabated ever since the FTX collapse. Now, in an unprecedented move, many BTC HODLers have started withdrawing huge amounts of Bitcoin out of their exchange wallets.
Cardano sees strong support at $0.31 — will the bears break this level too
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Despite the bounce to $0.375, the structure remained bearish. $0.26 was the next significant support level to watch out for. Cardano was in the grip of a hefty bearish...
ApeCoin revealed its stance on the FTX episode, but will it do any good?
ApeCoin’s treasury is held in segregated custody accounts via Coinbase Custody. Several influencers sold their APE holdings before the price plummeted. In the latest tweet, ApeCoin [APE] revealed its status regarding the FTX episode. Reportedly, the Ape Foundation does not hold any assets on FTX. The treasury has been held in segregated custody accounts via Coinbase Custody.
Is BNB’s confidence in its best performers enough to reverse its downtrend
BNB Chain was quite heated due to multiple positive developments. BNB’s stochastic was oversold, but the rest of the metrics were negative. BNB’s performance last week was not what investors expected. Its price went down considerably, like most other cryptos in the market. The credit for this price decline goes to the current market, which favors the sellers.
Avalanche’s growth in the GameFi space has this to say about AVAX’s future
Avalanche gameFi projects are still growing at a fast pace despite market disruptions. AVAX sees a return of bullish momentum albeit in low volumes. Avalanche has managed to keep itself in the news ever since it came into the blockchain fold. We have seen it evolve to support tokens and NFTs but it has not stopped there. The GameFi segment is one of the fastest growing segments in the blockchain space and Avalanche is among the networks looking to capitalize on that growth.
Assessing DOGE’s odds of sustaining its bullish momentum amid ongoing unrest
Dogecoin [DOGE] rallied 5.84% between 11 and 12 November, in the opposite direction, as opposed to most assets in the top ten. The current trend of the memecoin was different to what it was before the price increase. According to CoinMarketCap, DOGE had initially decreased to $0.81. Notable was the fact that it had been losing several support zones before the momentum changed.
Does Tron’s latest plan safeguard the market or is TRX at the center of it all
Tron experienced a sharp crash in the last eight days, with the price dropping to a new 2022 low. Investor sentiment towards TRX seemed positive over the last few days. Tron’s native cryptocurrency TRX took a hit in the last few days, as did many top cryptocurrencies. Interestingly, the Tron DAO Reserve just announced a plan to purchase TRX worth roughly $10 million from the market.
Flustered Bitcoin investors could expect a quiet start to the week thanks to…
BTC’s MVRV Index indicated a possible market bottom. Number of Addresses Holding 0.01+ Bitcoins reached an ATH. The current cycle in the crypto market was seen favoring sellers. This was the reason for most of the crypto market bleeding red. The market leader Bitcoin [BTC] was also hit as its price declined by 21% over the last week, according to CoinMarketCap.
Why BTC’s move to wallets could have an unusual explanation this bear season
Bitcoin exchanges outflows witness a surge in the last few days. BTC whales didn’t show much of an interest in purchasing the king coin at discounted prices. If you were hoping for crypto winter to end soon, then the latest market crash may have just dampened your mood. Fortunately, the latest Bitcoin [BTC] observations could be the silver lining to a dark cloud that is currently hovering over the crypto market.
Attention KCS holders! This week may be far from your expectations because…
Crypto assets or firms, thanks to the FTX exposure, are either being dumped like FTT or closing shop like BlockFi. And allegedly KuCoin exchange’s exposure to FTX spooked users. Amidst the overall bearish market sentiment and BTC struggling to break the $18K resistance, users feared the exchange could be adversely affected alongside its native token (KCS).
