Beyoncé‘s Stylist Calls One of Her Met Gala Looks an ‘Homage to Diana Ross’

By Hannah Dailey
 4 days ago

Beyoncé has been working with her stylist Ty Hunter for years, and the two of them have worked together to come up with some of her most iconic looks throughout her career. One of them — her show-stopping beaded black dress and veil combo worn at the 2014 Met Gala — was the topic of conversation Thursday (Nov. 10) in a People Every Day interview with the fashion expert, who revealed that a certain soul music icon had actually been the inspiration behind it.

Hunter first spoke about how the Givenchy look, created for that year’s gala theme “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” was designed by Riccardo Tisci. “He just gets it,” he said of the designer. “Not too many people that can bring the sketch to life and look exactly like the photo. He just did a great job.”

The celebrity stylist then shared that it was none other than the queen leader of The Supremes whose essence he, Bey and Tisci strove to emulate with the gown. “It was like [an] homage to Diana Ross, which is my favorite,” Hunter said.

Hunter is fresh off the release of his new memoir , Makeover From Within: Lessons in Hardship, Acceptance, and Self-Discovery , for which he asked the “Break My Soul” singer to write the foreword. “When I asked Bey, she was like, ‘I’d be honored. Of course I’ll do that,'” he told People. “The words that she wrote just touched me. I tear up every time I read it.”

See Beyoncé’s Diana Ross-inspired 2014 Met Gala look below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sbf2s_0j7amBtb00
Beyonce attends the “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City.
