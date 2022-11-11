EuroCCP, a subsidiary of Cboe Global Markets and one of the biggest clearing houses in Europe, announced its rebranding to Cboe Clear Europe (CCE) on Monday. EuroCPP has been a part of Cboe since 1 July 2020, and during the last two years, it has enhanced its position as a central clearing house in the cash equities, expanding the number of cleared venues to 47 from 37. It gives the entity access to almost 95% of all European equity trades.

1 DAY AGO