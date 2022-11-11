Read full article on original website
Crypto.com Trimmed $1 Billion FTX Exposure to $10 Million
The CEO of Crypto.com, Kris Marszalek, revealed in a live YouTube public interview that his exchange only has $10 million exposure to the collapsed rival, FTX. Earlier this year, Crypto.com had about $1 billion on the doomed exchange. "We recovered $990 million from FTX," Marszalek said in the ask-me-anything (AMA)...
Canaan Feels the Bitcoin Blues. Net Income Down 90%
Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN), a cryptocurrency mining hardware manufacturer, reported its quarterly numbers on Monday. During the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2022, the computing solutions provider achieved a revenue of $137.5 million, representing a decrease compared to the last quarter and the same period a year earlier. The...
Gate.io Targets New Crypto Exchange GateTR at Turkey’s Crypto Market
Gate.io, a cryptocurrency trading company, is set to launch a new cryptocurrency exchange, GateTR, tailored to Turkey’s cryptocurrency market. The new platform was developed by the firm’s team over the last six months, Gate.io said. The Gate.io Founder and CEO, Dr Lin Han, will announce the new venture...
Bitget Raises Protection Fund to $300m after FTX Turmoil
Bitget, a popular cryptocurrency platform, announced on Tuesday that it had increased the amount of the current Protection Fund to $300 million. After the FTX collapse, the crypto exchange wants to reassure investors and build better protection tools. The Protection Fund was first introduced in July 2022 with a fund...
eToro Enables Proxy Voting with Broadridge Partnership
Israeli-based eToro announced its partnership with New York-headquartered Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) on Tuesday for allowing proxy voting for the retail broker’s users. eToro will collect all investor votes and aggregate them before sharing them with the companies. The partnership will allow eToro users holding company shares, including...
Investment Analytics Enhances Liquidnet's Equities Trading App
Liquidnet, a private trading operator owned by TP ICAP, announced on Monday that it is enhancing its equities trading application by integrating its proprietary trading analytics powered by Liquidnet Investment Analytics (IA). The tool is designed to allow traders to make better order execution decisions directly from the trading application...
EuroCPP Clearing House Rebands to Cboe Clear Europe
EuroCCP, a subsidiary of Cboe Global Markets and one of the biggest clearing houses in Europe, announced its rebranding to Cboe Clear Europe (CCE) on Monday. EuroCPP has been a part of Cboe since 1 July 2020, and during the last two years, it has enhanced its position as a central clearing house in the cash equities, expanding the number of cleared venues to 47 from 37. It gives the entity access to almost 95% of all European equity trades.
FCA Has No Good News for FTX Customers
The regulator reminds that regulation of cryptos is limited in the UK. Therefore, FTX customers cannot count on broader FCA assistance. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the UK's financial markets regulator, recently presented a short notice for concerned FTX customers from Great Britain. The institution merely reminds us that it does not regulate the cryptocurrency market and investors are most likely left to face this problem on their own.
Genesis Vision to Suspend Services amid Russia Exposure
Genesis Vision, a blockchain -based private trust management market, is suspending its services, citing its deep ties with Russia, the company announced. “All our legal entities were originally highly affiliated with Russian citizens and due to the growing sanction pressures, we have now been forced to suspend company services,” Genesis Vision wrote on its official blog on Monday.
eToro Launches Options Trading in the US Months after Acquiring Gatsby
EToro, an Israeli multinational social investment and trading network, has introduced options trading to its users in the United States as part of the “ongoing diversification” of its offerings in the country. The new offering is an addition to eToro’s existing stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and crypto assets offerings on its trading platform.
The Trading Pit Gets €10M in a Illimar Mattus' Pinorena Capital-Led Funding Round
The Trading Pit, a financial services provider, has secured €10 million in its latest growth funding round led by its co-founding entrepreneur Illimar Mattus's private equity firm, Pinorena Capital. Mattus is a well-known figure in the trading industry and also co-founded retail FX and CFDs broker, Tickmill. Pinorena Capital...
Binance Labs Supports Web3 Gaming, Invests in Ultimate Champions
Binance Labs, the accelerator and venture capital arm of the cryptocurrency exchange , Binance, announced on Tuesday that it has made a $4 million investment in the Web3 sports game platform dubbed Ultimate Champions. Due to the recent move, Binance Labs wants to support the Web3 gaming industry and help...
Deriv Appoints Alexandros Patsalides as Head of Institutional Dept.
Deriv, an online trading services provider, has appointed Alexandros Patsalides, the Director of the Financial Services Division at EBO.ai, a virtual agent provider, as its new Head of the Institutional Department. Patsalides announced his appointment by Deriv on Monday on LinkedIn. The executive, who describes himself as a technology and...
FTX's CySEC License Suspension Likely to Start Wider Regulatory Audits
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has suspended the license of FTX (EU) Ltd, a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) which gained authorization two months ago. While this might be only for one company, there might be a wider implication for the industry. "No doubt this is not going to...
Orion Szathmary Emerges as the CEO of TradeZero Canada Securities
TradeZero Holding Corp., an operator of various broker-dealer subsidiaries, has appointed Orion Szathmary as the Chief Executive Officer of TradeZero Canada Securities ULC, a subsidiary it launched earlier this year. The firm made the new appointment nine months after it was accepted as a dealer member of the Investment Industry...
ZuluTrade Launches Integrated Broker Partnerships
Zulutrade, the oldest social wealth management platform, has launched Integrated Broker Partnerships. The added feature is the first of its kind in the social trading space. The landmark integration will simplify the trading journey for investors and contribute towards a broker agnostic ecosystem that enhances the overall user experience.’. Ever...
£731.6b Asset Manager Schroders Becomes LCH ForexClear Client
LCH ForexClear, the leading multi-asset clearing house for foreign exchange (FX) instruments, announced on Monday that Schroders, an asset management company with $731.6 billion of wealth under administration, became the first asset manager from Europe to use its clearing services. According to the press releases, Schroders already cleared non-deliverable forward...
Defi VS Cefi: Charting New Landscape?
Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) will kick off just one week from today. Now in its tenth year of operation, the event will take place on November 21-23 at Old Billingsgate, bringing together some of the biggest names across multiple industries. The event will be defined by the largest content...
Saxo UK, Finalto, Admirals and More: Executive Moves of the Week
As we progress closer towards the end of the year in the month of November, we see more trouble in the crypto industry with the fiasco of FTX. However, the hiring in the forex, crypto and fintech industry continues. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
Fintech for Good: Social Impact & Innovation in Fintech
Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) will be taking place on November 21-23 at Old Billingsgate, headlined by several marquee panel discussions and sessions. The series will be celebrating its ten-year anniversary, which means more debates, sessions, and the biggest speakers. This year, a total of four verticals will be covered...
