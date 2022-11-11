ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Whataburger ready to open its third Memphis-area restaurant

By Jennifer Chandler, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 4 days ago

Memphis is about to get another Whataburger .

The third Memphis-area location opens Monday at 1040 N. Germantown Parkway in Cordova.

Whataburger, a Texas-based fast food chain, is known for its fresh, customized burgers, shakes, Fancy and Spicy Ketchup, and breakfast taquitos.

The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only.

Whataburger plans to roll out additional service options including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com, curbside, and delivery in the coming weeks.

New Memphis restaurant: New Memphis restaurants: From BBQ to brunch, 10 new spots to try

Longtime Memphis restaurants: Huey's opens its 10th restaurant. What is Memphis burger chain's recipe for success?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Twj81_0j7am7Rw00

“We are hard at work training our dedicated team of Family Members to deliver our extensive menu of bold flavors, made to order, fresh and hot with a side of extraordinary hospitality,” Operating Partner Cedric Joyner said. “We look forward to offering our friends in the Cordova community a chance to enjoy the great Whataburger experience at this time from the most convenient spot around — their vehicle.”

The restaurant will have an open-concept dining room and double drive-thru lanes. Interior details include custom wall art honoring the University of Memphis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZhaP_0j7am7Rw00

The company is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, with more than 850 locations across 14 states.

In addition to the two Southaven locations that opened earlier this year, a fourth Whataburger restaurant is expected to open at 2859 N. Germantown Parkway in Memphis in early 2023.

Jennifer Chandler is the Food & Dining reporter at The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at jennifer.chandler@commercialappeal.com and you can follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @cookwjennifer.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Whataburger ready to open its third Memphis-area restaurant

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bartlett, TN

Bartlett in Shelby County, Tennessee, offers a blissful alternative to the commotion of city life without compromising any conveniences. The city is originally called "Union Depot" and originally served as the last top Tennessean. Depot on the westward stagecoach course from Nashville. Years later, it transitioned to a rail station...
BARTLETT, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Downtown Dining Week kicks off in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From November 7 through the 13, fifty downtown restaurants are participating in Downtown Dining Week. This event is hosted by Downtown Memphis Commission. Participating restaurants are offering special $20.22 deals. ABC24 stopped by a few downtown spots to check out what's on the menu. The first,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 8-14

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Larose Elementary – 89Memphis, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

COGIC Convocation brings thousands to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 114th COGIC convention is preparing to come to a close in the coming days after returning to Memphis for the first time in more than 10 years. A familiar sound of praise and worship has returned to the halls of the Renasant Convention Center, marking the return of the Church of God […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

The Grinch visits Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” takes the Orpheum stage later this month as a musical!. While the Grinch may claim to have a “heart two sizes too small” Friday, he was all heart, mostly. Greeting friends both feathered and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Southland Casino Hotel donates over $25k to West Memphis elementary school

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - On Nov. 1, Southland Casino Hotel presented a big check for $25,523 to the Jackson-Wonder Elementary School of West Memphis, Arkansas. The Southland Casino is the school’s partner in the West Memphis Partners in Education (PIE) program, a nationwide organization that is designed to partner schools with local businesses in their community to assist with issues they may have throughout the school year above and beyond their normal operations.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Tennessee Lookout

Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy.

In North Memphis, milk crates and cardboard boxes sit under a pecan tree that doesn’t bear fruit anymore. Kathy Yancey-Temple is building raised beds for a community garden on her street. On a sunny autumn  morning she spends her time buying soil to fill these upcycled planters. She doesn’t trust what’s in the ground.  “It’s […] The post Velsicol closed its chemical plant 10 years ago. Memphis still endures its toxic legacy.  appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

COGIC opens 20 new affordable housing units in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Church of God in Christ leaders unveiled a new affordable housing building last week. Applications for the apartment units are being accepted. There are 20, one-bed, one-bath 700-square-feet units available at 280 Vance Flats. COGIC Director of Economic Development, Darin Burns, said the complex adds to their 80 income-based units at Owens Place Townhomes next door.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Cold temperatures continue across the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happy Tuesday!. Bundle up and watch out for patchy fog. It’s a cloudy and chilly start to the day. Temperatures this afternoon will remain chilly in the 40s. Rain chance: 10 mph. Winds: 10 mph. LOOKING AHEAD: Below average temperatures through the end of the...
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Memphis man sentenced for 2020 deaths on Pickwick Lake

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WTVA) - A Memphis man will serve 12 years in prison in connection to a fatal boating crash in 2020 on Pickwick Lake. Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the crash happened on...
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Saint Louis vs Memphis: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

One of the better early season games is set for Tuesday night when Saint Louis hosts Memphis in a battle of undefeated teams. If you’re looking for an under-the-radar game prior to the Thanksgiving week tournaments, look no further. A pair of teams on the cusp of the Top 25 will square off on Tuesday night when the Memphis Tigers head to Saint Louis to take on the Billikens. Both of these squads have NCAA Tournament aspirations, which means a win will go a long way towards improving the résumé. Who has the edge in this one? Here’s a breakdown of what to expect.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WREG

Le Bonheur nurse killed in hit-and-run on Winchester

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family members have identified the pedestrian who was killed Monday night in Southeast Memphis during a hit-and-run. Julia Maxwell, a nurse at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, has been confirmed as the victim in a fatal pedestrian accident that happened on Winchester and Clarke. Family members said Maxwell was walking to the bus […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County braces for blast of cold weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve been outside enjoying your Friday night, you are already feeling it. It’s cold out there, and it’s only getting colder. We’ve seen weather in the 40s at night over the last few weeks, but this weekend, that’s the warmest it will be. People WREG spoke with say they’re working to prepare […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy