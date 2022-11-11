Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Stats Show 1 in 3 Murder Suspects Released on BailLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
2 Planes Collide, Crash at Dallas Air Show (Video)AMY KAPLANDallas, TX
Keller ISD Votes to Ban Books on Gender FluidityLarry LeaseKeller, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Related
What we know so far about the victims in the Dallas air show plane collision
All six people who died in Saturday's midair collision of two vintage aircraft at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow have been identified. Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard Root and Curt Rowe were all members of the Commemorative Air Force, a Texas nonprofit group “dedicated to flying and restoring World War II aircraft,” which hosts the air show, according to its website.
Flights chaos in Texas after Dallas Fort Worth Airport delays over 700 planes because of a fuel pump fire
A fire at a fuel pump at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport forced it to suspend all inbound flights on Friday morning - causing delays to almost 800 flights, as of Friday afternoon. More than 400 of those flights were operated by American Airlines - which uses the airport as a major hub.
Warplane collision at Dallas airshow leaves six dead
A mid-air collision between two vintage warplanes at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow left six people dead. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has more details about the victims of the tragedy.Nov. 15, 2022.
Six dead in mid-air collision at Texas WWII show: authorities
Six people were killed when a pair of World-War-II-era planes collided in mid-air at a show in Texas and crashed to the ground in a ball of fire, authorities said Sunday. After the collision, the planes appeared to break apart into several large pieces before crashing to the ground and exploding in a ball of fire, creating a huge plume of black smoke.
Dallas air show crash: Official says it's believed 6 people total were on board
DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation...
2 airplanes collide and crash during Wings Over Dallas air show
Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Six people were onboard the two planes at the time of the crash, the Commemorative Air Force said.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the FAA said.According to the event's website, several planes were scheduled to do a flyover demonstration Saturday afternoon. Social...
Six people were killed after 2 planes collided mid-air during a Dallas airshow as onlookers were 'bursting into tears': report
The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided mid-air, leaving six people dead, according to reports.
World War II planes collide mid-air during Dallas airshow
Two planes collided during an airshow in Dallas, ripping apart mid-air before falling in a fiery crash. A Boeing 17 Flying Fortress was struck by a smaller Bell P 63 King Cobra; both were World War II-era planes. The FAA says it’s unknown how many people were on board each plane and what caused the well-rehearsed airshow to take a terrifying turn.Nov. 12, 2022.
6 killed in collision between World War II airplanes at Dallas air show
Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, erupting in a ball of fire that left onlookers on the ground shocked and dismayed. Six people were onboard the two planes at the time of the crash, the Commemorative Air Force said, and all six were killed, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the...
WWII bomber, fighter aircraft collide midair at Texas airshow
DALLAS — Two WWII-era aircraft collided and crashed to the ground in front of spectators at an airshow in Dallas, Saturday afternoon. The Federal Aviation Administration said that a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m. Saturday. According to KDFW, the...
Jury awards Fort Worth woman the largest single discrimination judgment ever against FedEx
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth woman is using her win in a civil lawsuit with a historic judgment award to encourage others. Jennifer Harris used to work for one of the world's shipping giants until things went sour. She said she became the target of retaliation. "I...
Electric cars pose new challenge for North Texas first responders
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — With an electric revolution underway, more cars on the road these days have no engine, no exhaust pipe, and no gas tank. It's posing a new challenge for first responders who may not be familiar with the mechanics of an electric vehicle."I think it's kind of an afterthought sometimes of how first responders are going to handle those situations with vehicle fires, extrications," said Robert Rich, a Garland firefighter.To familiarize emergency workers with what they may encounter, General Motors this week is offering them free training in North Texas, and more than a hundred firefighters have already...
'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week
VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
Crash closes busy stretch of I-35 in Lewisville
Drivers through Lewisville are having a real headache on south-bound I-35 this morning, A major crash closed down the south-bound side of 35 near Round Grove around 4:30 a.m. Traffic was directed off the freeway to get around the crash scene,
Louis Vuitton Has An Extravagant Ranch Hidden In Texas & Here’s What It’s Like To Visit
The Parisian fashion brand Louis Vuitton has had its own Wild West-style ranch nestled in the middle of Texas since 2019, and fashion lovers recently got a glimpse of what lies behind the gate. The opulent LV Rochambeau Ranch is located in rural Alvarado, TX, right outside of the Dallas-Fort...
Dallas ISD students start community pantry to help those experiencing homelessness
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There are more empty shelves now at the Peace Pantry on the campus of Dallas ISD's Yvonne Ewell Townview Magnet Center."We have backpacks, we don't ask their names. They can come in get whatever they need," explains Townview Law Magnet senior Ariana Flores, "and leave."Flores and her classmates looking to restock the pantry say the empty shelves are a good thing – for now."When I walk in and maybe there's a shampoo that was there yesterday and it isn't today... even that one piece of shampoo is an impact that we made," says fellow senior Gloria Espinosa. "It...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
NBC News
537K+
Followers
60K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4