NBC News

What we know so far about the victims in the Dallas air show plane collision

All six people who died in Saturday's midair collision of two vintage aircraft at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow have been identified. Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard Root and Curt Rowe were all members of the Commemorative Air Force, a Texas nonprofit group “dedicated to flying and restoring World War II aircraft,” which hosts the air show, according to its website.
DALLAS, TX
AFP

Six dead in mid-air collision at Texas WWII show: authorities

Six people were killed when a pair of World-War-II-era planes collided in mid-air at a show in Texas and crashed to the ground in a ball of fire, authorities said Sunday.  After the collision, the planes appeared to break apart into several large pieces before crashing to the ground and exploding in a ball of fire, creating a huge plume of black smoke.
DALLAS, TX
CBS New York

2 airplanes collide and crash during Wings Over Dallas air show

Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. Six people were onboard the two planes at the time of the crash, the Commemorative Air Force said.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the FAA said.According to the event's website, several planes were scheduled to do a flyover demonstration Saturday afternoon. Social...
DALLAS, TX
NBC News

World War II planes collide mid-air during Dallas airshow

Two planes collided during an airshow in Dallas, ripping apart mid-air before falling in a fiery crash. A Boeing 17 Flying Fortress was struck by a smaller Bell P 63 King Cobra; both were World War II-era planes. The FAA says it’s unknown how many people were on board each plane and what caused the well-rehearsed airshow to take a terrifying turn.Nov. 12, 2022.
DALLAS, TX
CBS San Francisco

6 killed in collision between World War II airplanes at Dallas air show

Two World War II-era airplanes collided and crashed while performing a flyover at a commemorative event in Texas on Saturday, erupting in a ball of fire that left onlookers on the ground shocked and dismayed. Six people were onboard the two planes at the time of the crash, the Commemorative Air Force said, and all six were killed, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force's Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near the Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Electric cars pose new challenge for North Texas first responders

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — With an electric revolution underway, more cars on the road these days have no engine, no exhaust pipe, and no gas tank. It's posing a new challenge for first responders who may not be familiar with the mechanics of an electric vehicle."I think it's kind of an afterthought sometimes of how first responders are going to handle those situations with vehicle fires, extrications," said Robert Rich, a Garland firefighter.To familiarize emergency workers with what they may encounter, General Motors this week is offering them free training in North Texas, and more than a hundred firefighters have already...
GARLAND, TX
WFAA

'Yellowstone' is filming in this North Texas city next week

VENUS, Texas — "Yellowstone" is coming back to North Texas. Officials with the city of Venus in Johnson County confirmed the popular Western drama is filming a scene at the city's downtown square on Tuesday. Venus Mayor James Burgess posted on the Venus Express Facebook group that Yellowstone is...
VENUS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas ISD students start community pantry to help those experiencing homelessness

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — There are more empty shelves now at the Peace Pantry on the campus of Dallas ISD's Yvonne Ewell Townview Magnet Center."We have backpacks, we don't ask their names. They can come in get whatever they need," explains Townview Law Magnet senior Ariana Flores, "and leave."Flores and her classmates looking to restock the pantry say the empty shelves are a good thing – for now."When I walk in and maybe there's a shampoo that was there yesterday and it isn't today... even that one piece of shampoo is an impact that we made," says fellow senior Gloria Espinosa. "It...
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. CORNELIUS, CARIANNAH ESTELITA; B/F; POB: OKLAHOMA CITY OK; AGE: 21; ADDRESS: OKLAHOMA CITY OK;...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
