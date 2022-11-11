ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Haberman: Trump ‘willing to burn it all down if he doesn’t get what he wants’

By Jared Gans
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XaLvG_0j7altG000

Amid new pushback to former President Trump in the wake of Tuesday’s midterm elections, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted on Friday that he is “willing to burn it all down” if he does not get his way.

“Trump has made clear he’s willing to burn it all down if he doesn’t get what he wants, which is maintaining his grip on the product line he’s been developing for six years: the Republican Party,” she said.

Haberman, who recently released a new book about Trump, said he is more vulnerable than he has been in a long time after several of the candidates he supported in key races lost their elections on Tuesday.

But she added that Trump has been in this position before and he has still maintained his standing in the GOP.

She said the Republican Party is on “the cusp of a broader internal war” and she is uncertain how it will play out.

“Trump has extremely few major donors who want to do anything for him right now and a number of them are having active conversations about the best way to stop him,” Haberman tweeted. “But. Again…sound familiar?”

She said many elected officials in the party will need to make a decision they have not had to before.

Trump has received blame from Republican politicians, strategists and former aides in the days following the election, and some have said Trump’s position as the likely front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination for president could be in jeopardy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) easily won reelection, and Florida Republicans won sweeping victories in Senate and House races, potentially positioning him as a contender to Trump as rumors about his potential 2024 ambitions spread.

Haberman’s tweets came as Trump has begun lashing out at DeSantis and other Republicans who could pose a threat to a potential 2024 bid.

Trump has been in positions since the start of his presidency, including after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, where the party has appeared likely to move on from him, but the Republican base has appeared to remain strongly behind him.

“But really final point: the results so far point to problems for Trump as a general election nominee that the party was able to/had no choice but to ignore before,” Haberman said. “That said, voters make those decisions, not ‘the party,’ and it’s not clear yet GOP voters will care.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘The View': Ana Navarro Says Trump’s Turn on DeSantis Gives Florida Governor ‘Permission to Run Against Him’ (Video)

”Because Ron DeSantis is not going to owe him anything,“ Navarro said. Twice-impeached former President Donald Trump threw out a new nickname for a political opponent this weekend: Ron DeSanctimonious. It was a startling move, considering how DeSantis has supported Trump in the past, but for “The View” host Ana Navarro, it means Trump just gave the Florida governor full approval to run against him for president.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Says He 'Sent in the FBI' To Stop Ron DeSantis Losing Election

Donald Trump has claimed that he stopped Ron DeSantis from losing his 2018 gubernatorial election by sending in federal agents to prevent the race being rigged by voter fraud. The latest unsubstantiated claims of election fraud pushed by the former president arrive as Trump continues to attack DeSantis in the wake of the GOP's poor midterm performance, with many conservative figures now believing the Florida governor should lead the party heading into 2024.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump mocks DeSantis over resurfaced video of Maga flag on baby daughter’s crib: ‘Thanks, Ron!’

Donald Trump has mocked rival Ron DeSantis over a resurfaced campaign video featuring excessive praise of the one-time president. On Sunday, the Democrat-aligned Twitter account Patriot Takes shared an old DeSantis campaign ad from 2018 in which the then-candidate for Florida governor and his family swear fealty to Mr Trump in an over-exaggerated fashion.Mr Trump himself responded to the clip going viral this week - as the pair ramp up their bitter battle over the GOP - by writing on Truth Social: “Thanks, Ron!” In the video, Mr DeSantis’s wife is heard explaining all the ways that the governor...
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

GOP billionaire backing DeSantis for 2024: ‘Time to move on’ from Trump

A top Republican donor is done with former President Donald Trump and more excited about a path to the Oval Office for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2024. Ken Griffin, a billionaire hedge fund CEO who flooded Republican campaigns with nearly $60 million over the recent midterm election, told POLITICO he would back DeSantis if the governor makes a run for the presidency in 2024.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Even Kayleigh McEnany Now Wants Trump to Delay His 2024 Announcement

MAGA Republicans underperformed in the midterms so badly that even Kayleigh McEnany is calling on Donald Trump to hit the pause on announcing a presidential run. Tuesday’s midterm election underperformances have pushed Fox News stars to quickly come to the realization that their long-hyped “red wave” had turned into an “absolute disaster.” Additionally, the network and other Murdoch-owned media outlets have begun pointing the finger at Trump and the fringe candidates he endorsed, blaming him for the disastrous results.
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump’s Support

It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
FLORIDA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy