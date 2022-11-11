ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

'It's a great event': Garden Club of Palm Beach hosts its annual Christmas boutique

By Jodie Wagner, Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
The Garden Club of Palm Beach kicked off the holiday shopping season this week with its annual Christmas boutique.

The event, which began Wednesday and runs through Saturday at The Society of the Four Arts' Johnson Hall, is a fundraiser to support the Garden Club, said Annie Cardelús Jones, one of the event's organizers.

Established in 1928, the club focuses its attention on horticulture, the environment, conservation and civic improvements.

It maintains the demonstration gardens at the Society of the Four Arts, hosts two annual fundraisers, presents a biennial flower show, and hosts educational and conservation programs.

"We raise money for our projects, like the Tidal Garden and the traffic circles that we plant," Cardelús Jones said. "We also have a student that we support on scholarship at the Pine Jog Environmental Education Center. It's a lot that we do."

The boutique, which was started about 25 years ago, offers a carefully curated selection of items for those wanting to get a head start on their holiday shopping and decorating.

Items include wreaths and décor; ornaments; wrapping paper and gift tags; Ohana floral scissors; native plants; orchids; candles; tulipieres, vases, kitchen items, cocktail- and bar-related gifts; towels; rattan trays; placemats and place cards; stationery; jewelry; pet treats and products; and children's toys, puzzles and books.

"We have a huge variety of things, for different budgets," Cardelús Jones said. "We have a lot of gift items, things that you would want to give to your father-in-law. People have a chance to look and buy."

The event, held in a 3,500-square-foot space at Johnson Hall, drew steady crowds to the Society of the Four Arts despite the passage of Hurricane Nicole early Thursday.

Boutique organizers extended the event for an additional day because of the storm. Saturday's hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"People like to come here every year," Cardelús Jones said. "They like to reconnect. The vendors love it. We don't have Instagram, but the vendors do. They all want to say 'hi' when they're here. It's like a homecoming."

Twenty-two vendors pitched their products at the 2022 boutique, with many of them flying in from around the country to participate.

Liza Byrd of Liza Byrd Boutique in Towson, Md., has participated in the Garden Club's boutique event for the past five years. She said Palm Beach is one of her favorite places to sell her ladies apparel, jewelry and gifts.

"We come every year," Byrd said. "It's a great event, and it's a fundraiser for the Garden Club. This is so much fun. Up north, everybody is buying sweaters. Down here, people are in resort mode, which is really fun."

Chris Canning of Burkewood Road, a home goods and lifestyle brand based in Westchester County, N.Y., made her first appearance at the Garden Club's Christmas boutique this week.

"Everybody's been so lovely here," she said.

Other vendors at the boutique are: Boo Gemes, CALdesign Vintage, Catch All, C. Buxton Designs, Direct Floral, CMM Designs, Status Faux, Devonshire of Palm Beach, The Kemble Shop, Nosetta, Polly Reed, Rungolee, Sarah Minor Design, Soulful Days, Supernaturals, The Pampered Chef, The Romantic Room, Quest Orchids, Vernon Scott Resort Wear, White Tie, and Zwikker & Zacher.

The event also features a silent auction, which includes experiences like a wreath-making class with a Garden Club member; private cocktail parties at various locations hosted by Garden Club members; an Everglades airboat ride; U.S. Open Tennis tickets; a VIP tour of the Palm Beach Zoo, a visit from Santa Claus; a 3-night stay at The Summer House in Sconsett, Mass.; and a two-night stay in New York City.

Additional silent auction items created by members of the Garden Club of Palm Beach included baked goods, flower arrangements, a full-size decorated Christmas tree, a hand-painted backgammon board, paintings, photographs, sculpture, stationery and wreaths.

"These are special things that you can't buy in the store," Cardelús Jones said.

For information on the Garden Club of Palm Beach, visit gardenclubpalmbeach.com/.

