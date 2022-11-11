ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Death penalty: Judge won't set deadline on decision in Nicholas Tartaglione murder case

By Jonathan Bandler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t86re_0j7alNS600
  • Nicholas Tartaglione worked as a police officer in Westchester and Dutchess counties.
  • He is charged in a quadruple murder in Orange County.
  • Federal prosecutors have not decided if they will seek the death penalty.

The judge handling the quadruple murder case of ex-cop Nicholas Tartaglione is reluctant to set a deadline for the U.S. Department of Justice to decide whether it will continue seeking the death penalty.

But U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas said Thursday he was considering reaching out to Justice officials in Washington, concerned about the money and other resources being spent on the case that would be wasted if the eventual decision is to not seek the death penalty.

Tartaglione is scheduled to go on trial March 13 in the 2016 killings of four men in Orange County, one of whom, Martin Luna, allegedly owed Tartaglione and his co-conspirators money for a drug deal. Luna was lured on April 11 that year to a bar in Chester run by Tartaglione’s brother. He brought along his nephew, Miguel Luna; his niece’s fiancé, Urbano Santiago; and a family friend, Hector Gutierrez.

None were ever seen alive again. Eight months later, just after Tartaglione was indicted, their bodies were found buried on property he had rented near Otisville.

Tartaglione, 55, spent most of his career as a Briarcliff Manor police officer, retiring in 2008, but also was a cop in Mount Vernon and Pawling.

His lawyers in May filed a detailed request asking federal prosecutors to reconsider their 2019 decision to seek the death penalty. Last week, Bruce Barket, Tartaglione’s lead lawyer, said no information had been shared in recent months and asked Karas to set a Dec. 1 deadline for a decision to be made.

While President Joe Biden campaigned on ending the federal death penalty, his administration has not gone that far. There is currently a moratorium on federal executions, the Justice Department has not sought the death penalty in any new cases and it has withdrawn notices of intent in at least 15 cases. There are still at least 11 defendants in nine cases awaiting trial in death penalty cases.

Lost video:Tartaglione makes bid for no death penalty in quadruple homicide case

Trial set:Lawyers hopeful Nicholas Tartaglione won't face death penalty in homicide case

Tartaglione:History of ex-cop's quadruple homicide case

Jury selection is currently underway in another death penalty case in the Southern District of New York. Sayfullo Saipov is a suspected terrorist accused of killing eight people when he drove into them along the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan on Oct. 31, 2017. There is also a pending case in the Eastern District of New York, where brothers Jairo and Alexi Saenz face the death penalty in seven killings attributed to the MS-13 gang.

In Tartaglione’s case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Fiddelman on Thursday told Karas he was precluded by his superiors from revealing any details about the status of the deauthorization request other than that it was in Washington. He wasn’t even allowed to say when it had gotten there. But he did hint that a decision could come by mid-January, saying Jan. 15 would be a more realistic date if Karas was to set a deadline.

And while nothing about the government’s consideration or specific timeline was revealed, getting that far does take time.

There were four levels of review in the Southern District of New York – the trial lawyers, the district’s capital committee, the executive staff and finally U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. The steps in Washington include review by: the Capital Case staff, a committee of prosecutors from around the country, the capital case supervisor, the Deputy Attorney General and finally the Attorney General.

The judge said he was disinclined to impose the kind of pressure on the Justice Department that a deadline would entail.

“Speeding it up for the sake of speeding it up is not a good idea,” Karas said. “I don’t want to disrupt a process that is supposed to be deliberative, fair and careful.”

Edward Rymsza, one of the lawyers handling capital matters for Tartaglione, said that when a recent case in the Western District of Missouri dragged on, the judge there wrote to the Capital Case supervisor in Washington. Within a week, Rymsza said, the decision deauthorizing the death penalty in the case was announced.

“That must have been some letter,” the judge quipped.

He asked for a copy of it and said he would likely review it and send one of his own, less to force a decision than to remind them of all the resources that go into prosecuting and defending a capital case.

Comments / 4

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Salem sentencing expected to be delayed on Tuesday

POUGHKEEPSIE – Former City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem was scheduled to be sentenced in city court this Tuesday. The misdemeanor DWI conviction stems from a February 2020 incident on Main Street where she allegedly drove drunk, ran a red light, and caused a motor vehicle accident.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Shore News Network

Irvington woman heading to prison for immigration marriage fraud

IRVINGTON, NJ – A New Jersey woman is heading to prison for seven months after being convicted of immigration marriage fraud. Audrey Boney Johnson, 34, and Shanon St. Aubyn Stephenson, a citizen of Jamaica, entered into a fraudulent marriage simply to defraud the immigration process, the Department of Justice contested during the trial. “Shortly thereafter, Johnson and Stephenson applied to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service (“USCIS) for Stephenson to become a lawful permanent resident of the U.S., often called a “green card.”,” the DOJ said. “Following an interview with the USCIS in 2012, Stephenson was issued a temporary, two-year The post Irvington woman heading to prison for immigration marriage fraud appeared first on Shore News Network.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli

NEW YORK, NY – An argument between two men inside a Bronx deli at 975 Walton Avenue in the Bronx turned into a street gunfight last Wednesday. On Tuesday, detectives with the New York City Police Department released photos of the two suspects in an attempt to solicit help from the public to identify them. At around 5:59 pm, the two men got into a verbal argument. Once outside, the two men pulled guns on each other and began shooting. Police did not report any injuries. The two suspects fled the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found

A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
GOSHEN, NY
News 12

Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy

An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Rikers Island correction officers arrested for sick leave abuse after long-running probe; bragged on social media about easy life, feds say

Three Rikers Island correction officers were arrested on federal fraud charges stemming from a long-running investigation into sick leave abuse — and they even boasted on the web about their use of taxpayer-funded paid free time, prosecutors said Thursday. “Yes at home still getting paid, unlimited sick baby. Get like me! Living my best life,” one of the accused officers, Monica Coaxum, wrote ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?

BRONX - A Bronx mother demanding justice since 2018, when her 15-year-old son was brutally murdered, will be in the courtroom at the end of this month when the final defendants held in connection with the murder of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz will either plead guilty to Manslaughter or face trial.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Shooter still on the loose in entrepreneur’s Brooklyn car rental scam murder, accomplice held without bail

The shooter who killed an entrepreneur in Brooklyn over a car rental scam is still on the loose, the criminal complaint against an accomplice charged with murder reveals. Reputed Crips member Kevin Faneus, who was charged last week with the Sept. 17 murder of Julftson Remy, took part in the slaying but didn’t pull the trigger, according to court papers. Remy, 24, confronted his killers after ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York School Bus Crashes On Palisades In Hudson Valley

A school bus bringing Hudson Valley students back to school avoided a major accident with a box truck but was still involved in an accident on the Palisades. On Monday at about 12:30 p.m., New York State Police from Troop F responded to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a school bus on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Stony Point.
STONY POINT, NY
PIX11

Man found unconscious on Bronx street without ID identified: NYPD

BRONX, NY (PIX11) — The man found unconscious on a Bronx street last week has been identified as Carlos Nieves, the NYPD announced early Tuesday. Nieves, 40, has a distinctive tattoo with the name “Sarah” in large, black letters on his abdomen, which police released a photo of in a bid to help identify him. […]
BRONX, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy