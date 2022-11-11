ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Burglary suspect shot by off-duty Border Patrol agent, later dies, SAPD says

By Steven Masso
KDAF
 4 days ago

SAN ANTONIO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — An off-duty Border Patrol agent shot and killed a burglary suspect after an exchange of gunfire, police said.

At 2 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 10000 block of Ingram Road in reference to a shooting, preliminary information from the San Antonio Police Department stated.

Edinburg man pleads not guilty to kidnapping, raping woman at gunpoint

According to police, an off-duty Border Patrol agent was at the scene where he witnessed a burglary of a vehicle in progress and approached the suspects.

“When confronting the suspects, the suspect pulled out a firearm on the [Border Patrol agent] and the [agent] returned fire with his weapon,” police stated.

One of the suspects shot at the agent multiple times, but he was not struck by gunfire, police said.

CCSO executes warrant near Harlingen elementary school

According to the SAPD, the suspects left the scene in a vehicle, but one of them had been shot in the left armpit. Minutes later, one of the suspects was dropped off at Methodist Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Night CID, CIS and the Shooting Team arrived to the scene to conduct the investigation, police said.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Suspect who ‘does not follow’ protective order showed up at woman’s apartment and started fire, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested this week on a slew of charges after trying to set fire to a woman’s apartment, according to records. Dominique Rogers, 26, was taken into custody on Monday for arson-habitation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He is also facing charges of terroristic threat, assault, resisting arrest and escape for previous incidents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man in apartment wounded in shooting on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was wounded during a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to the 3400 block of East Southcross, not far from Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of shots fired.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kurv.com

Two Injured, Including Off-Duty Officer, When Hit By Vehicle

An off-duty Von Ormy police officer is in the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle outside of a San Antonio bar. Authorities say the officer from was escorting a woman from Cowboys Dance Hall early Monday morning when they were hit by a truck driven by the woman’s boyfriend. Police said the driver fled the scene but crashed on Austin Highway and is now in custody.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Teens arrested after allegedly fleeing New Braunfels police in stolen vehicle

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Three teens were arrested Saturday night in New Braunfels after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle following a shooting. The New Braunfels Police Department says the incident began around 8:15 p.m. Nov. 12 when officers were called to the 1500 block of Lahn Road for a report of shots fired. Officers found a number of spent bullet casings in the middle of the road and determined the shots had been fired from a silver SUV occupied by "several males."
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Teen shot in the head by family member, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A 13-year-old was shot in the head and critically injured by a family member on Sunday afternoon, according to police. The San Antonio Police Department said that a family member of the teen victim was playing with a gun when he suddenly pulled the trigger and fired it, shooting the victim in the head. Police are looking for the suspect, and said that the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
