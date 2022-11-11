Read full article on original website
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
NBC Washington
Maryland Apartment Building Damaged by Fallen Tree
An apartment building in Laurel, Maryland, is damaged after a tree fell into it Sunday, authorities say. Firefighters responded to reports of a tree falling into an apartment in the 13100 block of Larchdale Road at about 11:30 a.m. At the scene, they found a large tree had fallen onto a garden apartment building with several floors, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.
abandonedway.com
Pictures Show Uninhabited Rosewood Center￼
The Rosewood Center is an abandoned facility for people with developmental disabilities located on Rosewood Lane in Owings Mills, Maryland. Parts of this place have been closed for decades and rest of it closed in 2009. Large part of the Rosewood Center burned down several years ago, and either they’re still removing debris from it or they’re beginning to tear down the buildings.
macaronikid.com
Light Displays to Brighten Your Winter Nights
It's not yet Thanksgiving, but with the sun setting earlier and the weather getting colder, soon many light displays will open for the season. Here is a guide to several of the best holiday light displays in our area. We've separated options by location and noted prices and if the display is one to walk through or drive through.
extension.org
Big Wasp/Hornet Nest hanging from tree #816299
Dear Extension Service, Hi I live in May's Chapel, Timonium, Baltimore County. On one of my mature Linden Tree I observed a big Hornet/Wasps Nest hanging @20-30 feet in the tree. When or how can I get down without getting bit by the occupants of the nest? Or all the Hornets/Wasps dead or sleeping? Should I wait till it gets colder till I can cut them down? Once I get the nest down how should I handle it?
Maryland Weather: Expect overnight frost in wake of freeze warning
BALTIMORE -- There's a freeze warning for the Baltimore area from midnight until 9 a.m. on Monday.Sunday has already set the tone for what will be a chilly week ahead. Temperatures started in the mid-40s. Sunshine spread across the state despite the brisk winds that prevented people from feeling the Sun's warmth. The freeze warning stems from those temperatures dipping overnight and resting in the low 30s. It's possible that Maryland could get a couple of degrees warmer after it ends though. Temperature highs are expected to almost reach 50.Wednesday, despite a few morning showers, it's looking to be the star of the forecast, bringing the region the warmest temps of the work week and finally reaching 50.Thursday will be mostly sunny but temp highs dwindle back down to the high 40s.Clouds roll back in Friday, bringing the chances for a few evening showers.
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must Visit
The Old Line State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Baltimore, you might just want to visit.
Waterfowl Festival underway at the Eastern Shore, more than 20,000 attend
What started 50 years ago as a way for people to experience the the land of pleasant living, our Eastern Shore, has turned into an international event.
mocoshow.com
Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg
A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
Wbaltv.com
16K runners in Bay Bridge Run raise millions for good causes
STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Thousands of runners from across the world hit the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, raising money for good causes. About 16,000 runners from 46 states and seven countries participated in the annual 10K Bay Bridge Run hosted by Corrigan Sports. The event generated millions of dollars for the surrounding areas and tens of thousands of dollars for charity.
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
mocoshow.com
Garden of Lights at Brookside Gardens Opens on November 18
Garden of Lights officially opens on November 18th and runs until January 1 (closed Nov. 21-24 and Dec. 24-25), 5-pm9:30 p.m. Brookside Gardens, 1800 Glenallan Ave., Wheaton (video preview below). Garden of Lights display transforms Brookside Gardens into a dazzling winter wonderland. The one-half mile outdoor exhibit features one-of-a-kind light...
Washingtonian.com
A Maryland-Themed Wedding With a Fall Color Palette
Mary Beth and Alex held the ultimate Maryland-themed wedding in DC. At the Andrew Mellon Auditorium, the pair exchanged vows underneath an autumn-inspired chuppah, (which they later converted into a photo booth), and then found subtle ways to pay homage to their Maryland roots (including a grapefruit crush bar!) throughout their October celebration, which was designed in a fall color palette.
NBC Washington
Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert
A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
Heroes for honey
BALTIMORE -- Navy Veteran Eryck Stamper still struggles."I suffer from PTSD, anxiety, depression and some physical ailments," he says. "Always trying to find my place, looking for where I belong."That search brought him to a Carroll County farm, where he found comfort somewhere unexpected."I hear those bees as I'm coming. I know they're waiting for me," he says. "They're gonna take care of me just like I'm gonna take care of them."Mission Beelieve provides beekeeping education for local veterans and first responders. They learn new skills in a therapeutic way."When you come out here and you're watching these bees form to...
Play with piglets, meet Santa at Frederick Co. petting farm festival
Green Meadows Petting Farm is hosting Santa's Farm Fest the first two weekends of December, where visitors can pet animals and meet Santa.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick
Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
macaronikid.com
Consignment and Thrift Shops in the Annapolis Area
Recently my daughter, Kat and I visited area Consignment and Thrift Shops to check them out and see what treasures we could find. We decided to share our impressions of each shop with you in the hope you might find a new place for bargains. They are listed in alphabetical order. Happy Shopping!
Soul Food Restaurant provides life lessons in SW Baltimore
One group of young business owners have expanded their services with help from the food project. Giving kids and younger adults a chance to express themselves while making money.
foxbaltimore.com
A Charm City wave? This election's biggest winners may be Baltimore and its residents
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After this week's election, Baltimore’s fortunes -- at least in Annapolis – are looking up. For the past eight years, the executive branch of the state government has been dominated by politicians from the Washington suburbs. The state’s powerful spending board, the Board of Public Works, lacked any representation from the state’s largest city. To make matters worse, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan had a mostly frosty relationship with a reloving door of Democratic Baltimore mayors.
WUSA
9 things to do this weekend in Maryland, DC and Virginia | Nov. 11-13
WASHINGTON — This weekend, take time to get into the season's spirit with more Christmas markets popping up around town, enjoy live music, stargaze or try out new foods at the farm and across the DMV. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local...
