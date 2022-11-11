ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bae’s Burgers, broadband among Mooresville’s businesses additions

MOORESVILLE – Two new businesses are the focus on this month’s column from the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce. The owners of Bae’s Burgers are a married couple, Fabian Elmes and Claire Connelly. According to Claire: “We share a passion for burgers. We just couldn’t find that...
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

RAMP CLT applications closing Tuesday

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — RAMP CLT, a rent assistance program, will stop accepting new applications on Tuesday, Nov. 15. After that date, the portal will be closed. RAMP CLT was created for rent and utility assistance for people impacted by the pandemic and who were being evicted. The program...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum officially closes its doors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sad news for movie-goers in south Charlotte: the Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum closed its doors for the last time on Thursday. The theater sent the announcement to movie-goers earlier this week, stating it would be closed as of Thursday, Nov. 10. Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum served as an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County new business names: Oct.30-Nov. 5

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. Almquist Construction, Clint Almquist, Mooresville. Ascend Physical Therapy, Ascend Rehab, Ascend Performance Therapy, Ascend Sports Therapy, ADM Physical Therapy, LLC, Mooresville. UG Mini Mart, Khan and Group Inc., Iredell County. Brother...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Mooresville clinic provides healthcare for community members

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Everyone needs to see a doctor, once in a while, and Tammy Chadbourne is no different. She’s a self-employed decorative painter who moved from Florida with her husband, but the economic downturn forced some tough decisions. And Health insurance premiums ended up near the bottom of the list.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Newell Brands announce $135M investment in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Newell Brands has signed a lease at the Gateway85 Business Park in Gaston County in what will total an investment of $135 million. Newell will occupy a 1.5 million-square-foot warehouse and product distribution center for the company’s businesses that include brands such as Rubbermaid®, Mr. Coffee®, Oster®, Calphalon® and Sunbeam®. Newell is making the large investment with NorthPoint Development.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Debut of The Hills, a New-Home Community in Huntersville, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, today announced the debut of its new-home community in the Charlotte area. The Hills, a new, single-family home community in Huntersville, is conveniently located near I-77 South for an easy commute to uptown Charlotte. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Norman and Blythe Landing Park for outdoor recreation. The community is also just minutes away from two of Charlotte’s premier golf courses, NorthStone Country Club and Skybrook Golf Club, and a short drive to Discovery Place Kids, Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics Center and Holbrook Park, which offer a variety of family friendly activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005106/en/ KB Home announces the debut of The Hills, a new-home community in Huntersville, North Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

In harm’s way: Young adults without health insurance

Tchernavia Montgomery, executive director of Charlotte-based Care Ring, said North Carolina lawmakers' hesitancy to expand Medicaid eligibility combined with lack of access to private health insurance through the federal marketplace makes it more difficult for young adults to get coverage. When Tash Qawwee aged out of her mother’s health insurance...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

You can learn a lot about a city when you deliver the residents their food– A couple of weekends as an Uber Eats and Door Dash Delivery Driver in Mooresville

As a journalist, over the years, I have encountered a number of interesting situations, bizarre encounters, and communications with intriguing people, and sometimes ideas seem to fall into my lap. Just such a scenario played out while in line one early balmy evening at the Clutch Coffee Bar on Williamson Road, a place I visit so often I might as well rent out a corner of the building and start living there.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Dr. NailaRashida Frye joins Lake Norman OB'GYN

Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. NailaRashida Frye, M.D., to Lake Norman OB/GYN. Frye joined the practice alongside tenured Piedmont HealthCare shareholders, Dr. James Wilson, Dr. James Al-Hussaini, Dr. Grant Miller, Dr. Katie Collins, Dr. Laura Arigo and Dr. Nicole Wellbaum. Frye discovered her passion for health care early on in life....
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

The truth about food expiration labels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's face it, a trip to the grocery store can break your budget these days, so it's important that we find ways to make the most of what we buy. One of the biggest problems facing families is food waste. The average family of four throws away $1,500 a year in uneaten food, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. Part of the problem, according to the council, is people misinterpret the date labels.
CHARLOTTE, NC

