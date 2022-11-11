Read full article on original website
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
scoopcharlotte.com
The Charlotte Housing Market… Buy, Sell, Sit, Stay – What’s Your Best Play Per These Local Real Estate Experts?
The housing market has been in a ‘hold onto your hat’ state for quite some time now. And, while national reports indicate that the market is slowing down, we wanted to hear from the local experts about what is happening specifically in the Charlotte market and whether it’s a good time to buy, sell or sit tight.
lakenormanpublications.com
Bae’s Burgers, broadband among Mooresville’s businesses additions
MOORESVILLE – Two new businesses are the focus on this month’s column from the Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce. The owners of Bae’s Burgers are a married couple, Fabian Elmes and Claire Connelly. According to Claire: “We share a passion for burgers. We just couldn’t find that...
RAMP CLT applications closing Tuesday
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — RAMP CLT, a rent assistance program, will stop accepting new applications on Tuesday, Nov. 15. After that date, the portal will be closed. RAMP CLT was created for rent and utility assistance for people impacted by the pandemic and who were being evicted. The program...
McKee Road Baptist Church hosting donation drive for community members
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte church is taking this weekend to give back to a community in need. McKee Road Baptist Church is hosting 'A Day of Giving' where community members can receive new or gently used items. The church held a Donation Day on Friday where members of...
Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum officially closes its doors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sad news for movie-goers in south Charlotte: the Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum closed its doors for the last time on Thursday. The theater sent the announcement to movie-goers earlier this week, stating it would be closed as of Thursday, Nov. 10. Regal Cinnebarre Arboretum served as an...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Oct.30-Nov. 5
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 30-Nov. 5. Almquist Construction, Clint Almquist, Mooresville. Ascend Physical Therapy, Ascend Rehab, Ascend Performance Therapy, Ascend Sports Therapy, ADM Physical Therapy, LLC, Mooresville. UG Mini Mart, Khan and Group Inc., Iredell County. Brother...
WBTV
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - In the tiny Rowan County town of Rockwell, you can now order a cocktail thanks to a voter referendum and one Mexican restaurant’s determination to serve margaritas. “Big changes are coming,” says Pedro Saldana, the manager of Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in...
Mooresville clinic provides healthcare for community members
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Everyone needs to see a doctor, once in a while, and Tammy Chadbourne is no different. She’s a self-employed decorative painter who moved from Florida with her husband, but the economic downturn forced some tough decisions. And Health insurance premiums ended up near the bottom of the list.
Newell Brands announce $135M investment in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Newell Brands has signed a lease at the Gateway85 Business Park in Gaston County in what will total an investment of $135 million. Newell will occupy a 1.5 million-square-foot warehouse and product distribution center for the company’s businesses that include brands such as Rubbermaid®, Mr. Coffee®, Oster®, Calphalon® and Sunbeam®. Newell is making the large investment with NorthPoint Development.
CNBC
This 36-year-old mom of 2 brings in $144,000 a year as a professional truck driver: 'I love my job so much'
Clarissa Rankin is challenging stereotypes. The 36-year-old, Charlotte, North Carolina, resident is a professional truck driver hauling an array of goods from diapers to TVs to canned goods across the East Coast. "People always have this image in their mind of a truck driver being a man with a big...
Charlotte’s Another Food Truck chef wins ‘Chopped’ episode, $10K grand prize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The sound of victory. The Charlotte food truck ‘Another Food Truck’ is owned and operated by chef Anthony Denning, who won on an episode of ‘Chopped’ this month and took home a $10,000 grand prize.
Newton receives nearly $1 million grant to revitalize Recreation Center
NEWTON, N.C. — The town of Newton has received a $950,000 grant from the state of North Carolina to fund revitalization efforts in the Central Recreation Center. The North Carolina Department of Commerce is providing the grant. The money will support renovation projects at the Recreation Center, which has...
KB Home Announces the Debut of The Hills, a New-Home Community in Huntersville, North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH), one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, today announced the debut of its new-home community in the Charlotte area. The Hills, a new, single-family home community in Huntersville, is conveniently located near I-77 South for an easy commute to uptown Charlotte. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Norman and Blythe Landing Park for outdoor recreation. The community is also just minutes away from two of Charlotte’s premier golf courses, NorthStone Country Club and Skybrook Golf Club, and a short drive to Discovery Place Kids, Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatics Center and Holbrook Park, which offer a variety of family friendly activities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005106/en/ KB Home announces the debut of The Hills, a new-home community in Huntersville, North Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)
thecharlottepost.com
In harm’s way: Young adults without health insurance
Tchernavia Montgomery, executive director of Charlotte-based Care Ring, said North Carolina lawmakers' hesitancy to expand Medicaid eligibility combined with lack of access to private health insurance through the federal marketplace makes it more difficult for young adults to get coverage. When Tash Qawwee aged out of her mother’s health insurance...
Statesville Record & Landmark
You can learn a lot about a city when you deliver the residents their food– A couple of weekends as an Uber Eats and Door Dash Delivery Driver in Mooresville
As a journalist, over the years, I have encountered a number of interesting situations, bizarre encounters, and communications with intriguing people, and sometimes ideas seem to fall into my lap. Just such a scenario played out while in line one early balmy evening at the Clutch Coffee Bar on Williamson Road, a place I visit so often I might as well rent out a corner of the building and start living there.
NC house fire intentionally set while family, 2 small children inside: Fire Marshal
While out on patrol near midnight, a Cornelius officer observed a vehicle and house fire, quickly alerted the sleeping homeowners of the danger, and helped them get out of the burning home.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Dr. NailaRashida Frye joins Lake Norman OB'GYN
Piedmont HealthCare welcomed Dr. NailaRashida Frye, M.D., to Lake Norman OB/GYN. Frye joined the practice alongside tenured Piedmont HealthCare shareholders, Dr. James Wilson, Dr. James Al-Hussaini, Dr. Grant Miller, Dr. Katie Collins, Dr. Laura Arigo and Dr. Nicole Wellbaum. Frye discovered her passion for health care early on in life....
County commissioners vote 6-3 in favor of CRTPO continuing study of I-77 toll proposal
CHARLOTTE — A recent proposal to let a private company build toll lanes on the southern portion of Interstate 77 is moving forward. On Thursday, Mecklenburg County commissioners voted 6-3 for Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization to keep studying the project. Channel 9 has reported in the past on...
WCNC
The truth about food expiration labels
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's face it, a trip to the grocery store can break your budget these days, so it's important that we find ways to make the most of what we buy. One of the biggest problems facing families is food waste. The average family of four throws away $1,500 a year in uneaten food, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. Part of the problem, according to the council, is people misinterpret the date labels.
New affordable housing community coming to the University City area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's affordable housing crisis could have a solution with the help of a brand new development called Union at Tryon that will offer 200 apartment units at a price people can afford. The Annex Group is the developer taking the lead on this project. The community...
