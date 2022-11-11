Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Perhaps nothing encapsulates the essence of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever more than “high point.” With a box office yield that will only continue to shoot for the moon, its status as one of the best films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four, far and away the most beloved Marvel Studios theatrical release of 2022, and turns from the likes of Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta that simultaneously enriched and shattered our souls, Wakanda Forever has boasted quite a few high points, to say the least.

