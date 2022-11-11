Read full article on original website
New ‘Karate Kid’ movie could crane kick Netflix’s ‘Power Rangers’ reboot to the curb
Prepare to have some mixed feelings, lovers of martial arts-themed franchises, as the latest intel about Sony’s Karate Kid reboot may spell doom for Netflix’s long-gestating relaunch of the Power Rangers universe. The news that a fifth film installment in the Karate Kid series was in the works was already a contentious one with fans, thanks to the confirmation it would be entirely disconnected from Cobra Kai, but now folks have another reason to be skeptical about it.
An unassuming in-house action sequel quietly becomes one of the biggest movies on Netflix
Netflix has made it abundantly clear the long-term goal for the platform is to cultivate and curate as many in-house blockbuster franchises as possible, with the company throwing hundreds of millions of dollars at a raft of A-list talent in order to make it a reality. However, the success of Lost Bullet 2 proves that you don’t need to break the bank in order to draw in the crowds.
An incendiary Oscar-nominated blockbuster gets plunged into a streaming civil war
Crafting a blockbuster-sized action thriller that also doubles as a weighty awards season contender is no easy feat, but director Edward Zwick pulled it off masterfully in 2006’s Blood Diamond. To be fair, the filmmaker had cultivated a reputation for balancing broad genre-based thrills with real-world sociopolitical issues and...
A classic legal thriller that got a short-lived TV show nobody cared about launders a top spot on streaming
The 1990s saw the John Grisham adaptation become a wildly popular subgenre for a hot minute, with countless legal thrillers based on the author’s work emerging in a remarkably short space of time. Depending on your personal preference, you could make an incredibly solid argument stating the case that none of them were better than The Firm.
Kelsey Asbille talks those tragic closing moments of ‘Yellowstone’ season five premiere
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the new season of Yellowstone. Yellowstone kicked off its fifth season with a two-hour television event, and the new season’s first episode ended with a heartbreaking accident. When fans learned of Kayce and Monica’s pregnancy at the end of season four, they were excited but also cautious; life is often unfair to them.
Angela Bassett's Performance In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has Fans Demanding She Receive Her Long-Overdue Oscar
When it comes to watching Angela Bassett onscreen, you know you're in for an unforgettable performance, and that's exactly what she gave us in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The ‘She-Hulk’ slander continues as fans rank 2022’s finest comic book offerings
It’s been a busy year for fans of comic book adaptations. From Marvel to DC, to season three of The Boys and Netflix’s fantastic The Sandman, there was something for everyone. However, some can’t seem to get over one particular show that caused quite a stir in 2022.
‘Yellowstone’ season five premiere proves that the Duttons are more popular than ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season premiere of Yellowstone. Yellowstone‘s exciting fifth season kicked off last night on Paramount, and the ratings show that the Dutton family isn’t short on power, passion, or popularity. The Kevin Costner-led drama is still as exciting as it is emotionally charged, and the story showrunner Taylor Sheridan is telling shows no signs of slowing down.
Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series leaves fans yearning for a ‘Hill House’ tier story
You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, hit the streaming service recently. After all, last month was enormous for TV – with House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Andor all airing almost simultaneously at one point.
Horror fans already predicting box office disaster and cult classic status for a movie that’s months away
For all of its obvious flaws, M3GAN — the upcoming horror extravaganza which features a jaw-dropping collaboration between James Wan and Blumhouse — is a highly anticipated experience that the majority of moviegoers are looking forward to. However, it’s these same flaws that has a large portion of horror fans worried for the movie’s overall box office success and general reaction as a whole.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star improvised one of the movie’s most hilarious lines
As a production defined by grief, loss, and tragedy both on and offscreen, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is understandably less reliant on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s signature style of humor than the majority of the franchise’s other projects. That doesn’t mean it isn’t funny, though, with several great...
‘Ironheart’ star teases how ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ leads into the Disney Plus series
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Perhaps nothing encapsulates the essence of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever more than “high point.” With a box office yield that will only continue to shoot for the moon, its status as one of the best films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four, far and away the most beloved Marvel Studios theatrical release of 2022, and turns from the likes of Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta that simultaneously enriched and shattered our souls, Wakanda Forever has boasted quite a few high points, to say the least.
From Olympus to Asgard, how well do you know Kratos, the God of War?
With God of War Ragnarok finally out in the wild and in the hands of gamers, we finally see the continuation of the tale of the titular God as he deals with the fallout of God of War (2018) while juggling the responsibilities of fathering an increasingly curious teenager. It’s...
When does ‘Manifest’ season 4, part 2 drop on Netflix?
Manifest season four, part one landed on Netflix Nov. 4 and answered a lot of questions while posing some new ones. The series originally aired on NBC for three seasons. Then was canceled until Netflix swooped in and saved it. Season four, part one ended on a dramatic cliffhanger that will have fans salivating for more. The official date for part two hasn’t been announced yet, but following the clues they’ve left behind could point to when we could be expecting it.
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
Kelly Reilly teases a new side of Beth in ‘Yellowstone’ season 5, but don’t expect a happy ending
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the season premiere of Yellowstone. Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly is opening up about the new season and how her character is going on a journey that’s unlike anything fans have seen of her before. We’re used to the powerhouse of a character that Beth Dutton is, and while that isn’t changing anytime soon, she will be serving up something new this season.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ foreshadowed its biggest twist, and everyone missed it
Warning: The article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The big twist ending featured in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was actually foreshadowed long before that epic mid-credit reveal, but you probably missed it. During the mid-credit scene of Wakanda Forever, it’s revealed that the late King T’Challa (the much-mourned...
A debate around one of horror’s most shocking endings tears open the gates of Hell
Movies can see their entire fate decided by some of the last shots, with all the build-up given the chance to be completely thrown away. Even some of the most esteemed directors of all-time struggle with ending their films, with debate raging again around Sam Raimi’s last outright horror movie Drag Me to Hell. Distinct in Raimi’s filmography as the only time a hero is a victim to such a cruel twist of fate, fans still don’t know how to feel about it all.
An infamously tortured production that delivered a stone-cold sci-fi classic remains as beloved as ever
Any blockbuster that suffers from extensive behind the scenes issues tends to be viewed with a degree of skepticism, and the knives were being sharpened very early on for Doug Liman’s Edge of Tomorrow given the widespread tales of woe that were emanating from the set on a worryingly regular basis.
Len Goodman announces exit from ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Len Goodman, head judge on Dancing with the Stars since its inception back in 2005, will be stepping down from the role. The show has seen 31 seasons in that time, and Goodman has appeared in almost every season, critiquing dancers, offering advice, and praising their performances. Goodman was also...
