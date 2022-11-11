Vikings vs. Bills: 5 bold predictions for Week 10

We are looking at a fascinating game on Sunday as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Buffalo Bills.

The game is littered with storylines and potential big performances. The biggest question lies on whether quarterback Josh Allen will play. He currently has an injury to the UCL in his throwing elbow. If he doesn’t paly, the added element of the Case Keenum revenge game adds a nice twist to the game.

Heading into Sunday, we made five bold predictions, including one former Viking sticking it to his former team.

T.J. Hockenson scores his first touchdown

Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) runs after a catch against the Washington Commanders during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings didn’t waste any time getting Hockenson involved against the Commanders, catching all nine targets for 70 yards. They used him in a variety of ways, but he was most effective lining up in the slot and inline. Star safety Jordan Poyer has already been declared out and Hockenson will be afforded more opportunities to make an impact.

Akayleb Evans records his first interception

Oct 16, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans (21) after a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been expected that Cameron Dantzler would miss Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with the ankle injury that he suffered against the Commanders last Sunday. In his place, Evans played very well allowing just one catch for -2 yards and broke up a pass intended for Terry McLaurin on a key fourth down. With Patrick Peterson likely to be shadowing Stefon Diggs, Evans will draw Gabe Davis, who the Bills love to throw it up to and Evans will get himself an interception, especially if Case Keenum gets the start.

Danielle Hunter gets multiple sacks

Nov 6, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Danielle Hunter (99) sacks Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

There were too many people worrying about Hunter’s lack of production to start the season. His adjusting to playing in a 3-4 and defenses putting a major focus on him have hindered the production numbers. What all the focus on Hunter did was open the door for Za’Darius Smith to thrive and lead the league in pressures.

Against the Commanders, Hunter was afforded some single teams and he took advantage by sacking Taylor Heinicke twice. With right tackle Spencer Brown’s status uncertain, Hunter could take advantage of Dan Quessenbery.

Christian Darrisaw doesn't allow a pressure

Last season, Darrisaw faced off against Von Miller in week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams and had a really good day. He allowed only one pressure on the game and controlled Miller relatively well. With this being their second matchup, Darrisaw is playing at an even higher level right now and is PFF’s second-ranked tackle this season. It should be one of the best matchups on the day and I expect Darrisaw to win.

Stefon Diggs goes off for 100+ yards, 2 touchdowns

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs catches a 26 yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen.

Diggs can downplay the game against his former team all he wants, but it’s obvious that it just means more to him than any other game. Diggs wanted to be the feature of an offense and he has gotten that and then some with Buffalo. With Justin Jefferson on the other side, Diggs will have some more motivation to have a great game.

