Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Mason History Program to Discuss 19th Century TransportationMason 48854Mason, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State goaltending struggles, Buckeyes swept by Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 10 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play in set with Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps weekend seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
theonlycolors.com
Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Indiana (2007)
Location: Spartan Stadium (East Lansing, Michigan) All-time Matchup Record: Michigan State leads 49-17-2 Success is often determined by expectation, and many have already marked this 2022 Michigan State team off as a failure — but considering where the Spartans were just two weeks ago after a controversy filled night in Ann Arbor, there’s reasons to remain optimistic heading into the final two weeks of the year.
theonlycolors.com
Film Room: Rutgers vs. Michigan State — Chop-Off
It is kind of ironic when you examine my headspace regarding Michigan State’s coordinator situation in early October versus mid-November. Whereas my earlier columns were full of complaints about the defensive side of the ball, in recent weeks I have become more quizzical of the offensive side of the ball.
theonlycolors.com
Notes & Quotes: Gonzaga was Michigan State’s “game to lose,” but Spartans are moving on to Kentucky
Michigan State men’s basketball is preparing to take on No. 4 Kentucky on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic. The game begins at 7 p.m. Eastern Time in Indianapolis and airs on ESPN. MSU head coach Tom Izzo had a lot to say in his weekly press conference about...
theonlycolors.com
Men’s Basketball: Kentucky vs. Michigan State Game Thread
The Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team (1-1) returns to the court tonight to once again take part in the annual Champions Classic. The No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) await with MSU 1-2 all-time against UK in the event. Go Green!. Date: Tuesday, Nov. 15. Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. ET.
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Men’s Ice Hockey: Nicolas Müller named Big Ten First Star of the Week
Michigan State men’s ice hockey senior center Nicolas Müller has been named the First Star of the Week by the Big Ten Conference. Müller had four points total in MSU’s sweep of (then) No. 10 Ohio State (currently No. 12) last weekend. Michigan’s Mackie Samoskevich and...
theonlycolors.com
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the win over Rutgers
Michigan State is just one win away from a second-straight bowl season appearance under head coach Mel Tucker after beating Rutgers by a final score of 27-21 in East Lansing on Saturday. It was a solid outing, and Michigan State has some late-season momentum after winning three of its last four games, with the lone loss to a top-five Michigan team in Ann Arbor.
theonlycolors.com
Kentucky vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The No. 25 Michigan State Spartans men’s basketball team is set to take on the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats as part of the Champions Classic in Indianapolis on Tuesday night. The annual event pitting four of the top college basketball programs against one another each season is in its second decade now, held every year since 2011. It is currently scheduled through 2025 and involves Duke and Kansas in addition to Michigan State and Kentucky.
theonlycolors.com
Indiana at Michigan State football set for Noon kickoff on Big Ten Network
The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week 12 matchup against Indiana has been officially set. The game will be on the Big Ten Network and will start at Noon Eastern Time. The Indiana Hoosiers return to Spartan Stadium for the third time since the past four seasons as a result of COVID-19 and general scheduling adjustments made in 2020. IU is 1-1 in those prior matchups, falling 40-31 in 2019 but snapping a three-game losing streak in 2020 with a 24-0 shutout win. Prior to that 2020 victory, Indiana had not won in East Lansing since a 37-28 victory in 2001. Michigan State leads the all-time series 49-17-2.
theonlycolors.com
Against All Odds, Week 11: Edge of Tomorrow
For some Michigan State fans, this weekend’s win over Rutgers was simply a ho-hum win over a lower-tier Big Ten team. But for the MSU fans who live and die by every play and repeat that pattern every Saturday in the fall, Saturday’s win was kind of a big deal.
theonlycolors.com
The Only Podcast (11-15-22) — Should Have Zagged
On this week’s episode, Austin (@ACSmith06) and John (@John_Kirby) talk... (0-18) Rutgers vs. Michigan State Recap - Another win! Hooray!. (18-1:11) Recap/Precap/Indiana Preview - You should win and go bowling. Also Bo Nix is bad again. COMMERCIAL. (1:11-FIN) HOOPS: Gonzaga Recap/Kentucky/Villanova Previews - Tom Izzo is a masochist.
theonlycolors.com
Photo Gallery: Michigan State vs. Gonzaga men’s basketball - Nov. 11, 2022
The Michigan State men’s basketball team fell just a basket away from a victory over the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Friday night in San Diego, California. However, the Armed Forces Classic provided an incredible setting for everyone involved as the game was played on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier currently in service for the United State Navy.
Comments / 0