Auburn, AL

FanSided

Auburn football coaching search: Lane Kiffin leads, calls being made

The energy and morale of Auburn football took a complete turnaround once the program made the decision to part ways with Bryan Harsin and name Cadillac Williams as the interim head coach. Fans, players, alumni, and anyone who loves Auburn has rallied around Cadillac and the boys, who got their first win in months against Texas A&M this past weekend.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

'There's a chance' Auburn's Chance Westry makes debut against Winthrop

Bruce Pearl repeated it to acknowledge the pun. “There’s a chance,” the Auburn head basketball coach said Monday. “There’s a chance Chance Westry plays.”. Westry, a freshman guard and former four-star recruit, could make his debut for No. 13 Auburn against Winthrop on Tuesday, Pearl said, after being sidelined by a knee procedure in early October.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Auburn coaching search: Cadillac Williams 'a legitimate candidate for the job,' Paul Finebaum explains

Auburn continues its coaching search as the Tigers look to replace the fired Bryan Harsin. In the meantime, the actual on-field product appears to have improved under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Two weeks ago, Auburn pushed Mississippi State to the brink on the road, falling in overtime. This past weekend, the Tigers beat Texas A&M 13-10 at home. Paul Finebaum told former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic this week during an appearance on WJOX's McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that he now believes Williams is "a legitimate candidate for the job."
AUBURN, AL
flywareagle.com

Two commits favoring Auburn football after official visit

It was a big weekend on the Plains with the official opening of the football-only facility, the ramping up of the NIL collective, and Coach Caddy’s first home game as interim head coach of Auburn football. As the last SEC game to be played at Jordan-Hare this season, it was the perfect time for a bunch of recruits to flock to campus.
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn wins slugfest against Texas A&M, gets Cadillac his first win

Drenched in Gatorade, in near-below freezing temperatures, Carnell “Cadillac” Williams got to take it all in on Pat Dye Field. The stands were still packed post-game. The lights strobed and changed colors. Some of his players even hopped into the student section for a celebratory swag surf. It...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Jimbo Fisher draws media criticism again after Texas A&M's loss at Auburn, Cadillac Williams praised

Texas A&M lost its sixth-straight game to drop to 3-7 on the season with a 13-10 loss at Auburn on Saturday, all but ending its hopes for bowl eligibility as Year 5 under coach Jimbo Fisher continues to spiral downward. The Aggies were ranked in the top-10 of the preseason AP Top 25, but now face their first losing season of the Fisher tenure. In a season that began with high expectations, Texas A&M has not come close to matching them.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Alabama Now

Two people killed in wrong-way wreck on Alabama interstate

A person driving the wrong way on an Interstate highway in Alabama caused a head-on collision Sunday night that killed two people, police said Monday. The accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said, on a stretch of Interstate 85 near Auburn. The two people killed were identified...
NOTASULGA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 15

Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. John Julian Cotter, Jr.August 19, 1942 - November 13, 2022Graveside services for Mr. John J. Cotter, Jr., (Johnny) age 80 of Valley, Alabama i…
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
pepperdinewaves.com

Men's Basketball Routs Alabama State, 91-62

MALIBU, California – Mike Mitchell Jr. sank seven three-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Pepperdine men's basketball team to an easy 91-62 home victory over Alabama State on Sunday afternoon. The Waves (2-1) outshot the Hornets (0-3) 52.4% to 33.3%, never trailed, and led by...
MALIBU, CA
WTVM

Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
AUBURN, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Union Springs, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Smiths Station High School basketball team will have a game with Bullock County High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
SMITHS STATION, AL
WSFA

Troy University Montgomery Campus dedicates peace dove

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday was a special day at the Troy University Montgomery Campus. Leaders and community members to unveil the Violata Pax Dove. The dove was commissioned by Pope Benedict XVI as part of an exhibit entitled the sins of humanity. Sculpted in white bronze the peace dove...
MONTGOMERY, AL

