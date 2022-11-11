Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Suni Lee commits to 2024 Olympics chase, announces 2023 will be her last college season at Auburn
Suni Lee is going for Olympic gold again. The reigning all-around champion announced Tuesday that she will be pursuing a place in Paris at the 2024 Olympics, making the upcoming 2023 season her last season in NCAA gymnastics at Auburn. Lee will compete for Auburn this season starting in January...
Auburn football coaching search: Lane Kiffin leads, calls being made
The energy and morale of Auburn football took a complete turnaround once the program made the decision to part ways with Bryan Harsin and name Cadillac Williams as the interim head coach. Fans, players, alumni, and anyone who loves Auburn has rallied around Cadillac and the boys, who got their first win in months against Texas A&M this past weekend.
Opelika-Auburn News
'Bro, it’s back’: Players describe raucous Jordan-Hare atmosphere from A&M win
Tank Bigsby said it was noticeable from the time Auburn hopped off the buses. He and his teammates were all saying it en route to the locker room and through Tiger Walk. “Bro,” Bigsby repeated post game Saturday, “it’s back.”. An announced sellout of Jordan-Hare Stadium saw...
Auburn football players campaigning for Cadillac Williams as head coach
After an incredible weekend on the Plains, it’s safe to say that the Auburn football program is back up. Even without a head coach in place, the 3-win Tigers (now four, of course) played in front of a sold out crowd with electric energy in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Not only...
Opelika-Auburn News
'There's a chance' Auburn's Chance Westry makes debut against Winthrop
Bruce Pearl repeated it to acknowledge the pun. “There’s a chance,” the Auburn head basketball coach said Monday. “There’s a chance Chance Westry plays.”. Westry, a freshman guard and former four-star recruit, could make his debut for No. 13 Auburn against Winthrop on Tuesday, Pearl said, after being sidelined by a knee procedure in early October.
247Sports
Auburn coaching search: Cadillac Williams 'a legitimate candidate for the job,' Paul Finebaum explains
Auburn continues its coaching search as the Tigers look to replace the fired Bryan Harsin. In the meantime, the actual on-field product appears to have improved under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Two weeks ago, Auburn pushed Mississippi State to the brink on the road, falling in overtime. This past weekend, the Tigers beat Texas A&M 13-10 at home. Paul Finebaum told former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic this week during an appearance on WJOX's McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that he now believes Williams is "a legitimate candidate for the job."
flywareagle.com
Two commits favoring Auburn football after official visit
It was a big weekend on the Plains with the official opening of the football-only facility, the ramping up of the NIL collective, and Coach Caddy’s first home game as interim head coach of Auburn football. As the last SEC game to be played at Jordan-Hare this season, it was the perfect time for a bunch of recruits to flock to campus.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn fans roll Toomer's Corner after first win of Cadillac Williams era
It’s been a tough season for Auburn. The Tigers started 3-6 and parted ways with Bryan Harsin at the end of October. Auburn, however, had reason to celebrate Saturday night. It beat visiting Texas A&M 13-10 to get its 4th win of the season. It was also the 1st...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn wins slugfest against Texas A&M, gets Cadillac his first win
Drenched in Gatorade, in near-below freezing temperatures, Carnell “Cadillac” Williams got to take it all in on Pat Dye Field. The stands were still packed post-game. The lights strobed and changed colors. Some of his players even hopped into the student section for a celebratory swag surf. It...
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher draws media criticism again after Texas A&M's loss at Auburn, Cadillac Williams praised
Texas A&M lost its sixth-straight game to drop to 3-7 on the season with a 13-10 loss at Auburn on Saturday, all but ending its hopes for bowl eligibility as Year 5 under coach Jimbo Fisher continues to spiral downward. The Aggies were ranked in the top-10 of the preseason AP Top 25, but now face their first losing season of the Fisher tenure. In a season that began with high expectations, Texas A&M has not come close to matching them.
Auburn, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Auburn. The Beulah High School basketball team will have a game with Loachapoka High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00. The Hardaway High School basketball team will have a game with Auburn High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Two people killed in wrong-way wreck on Alabama interstate
A person driving the wrong way on an Interstate highway in Alabama caused a head-on collision Sunday night that killed two people, police said Monday. The accident happened at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, police said, on a stretch of Interstate 85 near Auburn. The two people killed were identified...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn University students in the ensemble Sonic Nation create new music and plan to release first album
LAUREN JOHNSON Auburn University students in the ensemble Sonic Nation released their first single “Hold On” on earlier this month and will release their first album “The Experience” at the end of November. Sonic Nation is a Commercial Music Ensemble that was established through Auburn University’s...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for November 15
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. John Julian Cotter, Jr.August 19, 1942 - November 13, 2022Graveside services for Mr. John J. Cotter, Jr., (Johnny) age 80 of Valley, Alabama i…
WSFA
Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
pepperdinewaves.com
Men's Basketball Routs Alabama State, 91-62
MALIBU, California – Mike Mitchell Jr. sank seven three-pointers and scored a career-high 23 points to lead the Pepperdine men's basketball team to an easy 91-62 home victory over Alabama State on Sunday afternoon. The Waves (2-1) outshot the Hornets (0-3) 52.4% to 33.3%, never trailed, and led by...
WTVM
Auburn’s Swann Mobile Home Park residents forced to move
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Dozens of people living at Swann’s Mobile Home Park are being forced to find a new place to live after getting a 30-day notice that the landlord is selling the property. The trailer park has been home to some for twenty years. The resident I...
Union Springs, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Smiths Station High School basketball team will have a game with Bullock County High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WSFA
Troy University Montgomery Campus dedicates peace dove
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday was a special day at the Troy University Montgomery Campus. Leaders and community members to unveil the Violata Pax Dove. The dove was commissioned by Pope Benedict XVI as part of an exhibit entitled the sins of humanity. Sculpted in white bronze the peace dove...
Comments / 0