‘It’s a huge thing’: Tampa gas station managers say 1,500 gallons of stolen diesel affects their bottom line

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A gas station manager said he will have to lay off employees to recoup thousands of dollars in losses after two men allegedly stole 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel from two Tampa fuel pumps, including his own.

According to a release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, David Dopico-Avila, 27, and Jorge Luis Puerto Ruiz, 34, allegedly used an illegal device to steal about 1,500 gallons of diesel fuel over a 12-day period.

The sheriff’s office said two men in a white pickup truck paid for about 20 gallons of diesel on Oct. 28 and 29, but deputies later discovered that 520 gallons had been stolen from the pump. They said the suspects visited another gas station on Nov. 7 and paid for 65 gallons of diesel over four separate transactions in the overnight hours, but they allegedly removed 1,000 gallons from the tank.

The suspects’ vehicle (via Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said they determined the white truck belonged to Ruiz, which led them to discover another truck with a similar fraudulent tag. They followed that truck to a Marathon gas station on Fletcher Avenue, where the cashier told them the fuel pump was running slowly and may have a “pulsator” device illegally installed.

After detectives noted that the suspects were charged only $11.00 after pumping gas continuously for five minutes, both men were arrested. Deputies said the men had the gas station’s pump key and opened the pump to reveal a pulsator manipulation device inside.

A pulsator manipulation device allegedly found on the fuel pump (via Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Ruiz and Dopico-Avila were charged with unlawful conveyance of fuel and fraudulently obtaining motor or diesel fuel.

“Hard-working people are suffering at the hands of these thieves whenever incidents like this occur,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “These suspects managed to steal thousands of dollars worth of fuel within the last month. Our detectives worked swiftly to stop what could’ve resulted in an even greater financial loss for the owners of the gas station.”

One gas station manager told News Channel 8 that this isn’t a victimless crime, and the money to pay for the stolen gas will have to come from somewhere. Malik Ali said he’ll have to layoff some of his employees.

”It has a huge amount of impact, because stealing around $5,000-6,000 dollars worth of gas had definitely cut down my paycheck, my commissions,” Ali said. “I have to lay off some of the staff because I can’t afford $6,000 a month stealing gas like that.”

The manager of the second gas stationed echoed this statement, saying the theft hit them hard.

“It’s a huge thing … we hardly make money off [the pump],” Sathya Permala said. “It’s very hard.”

Sheriff Chronister said that anyone who suspects a gas pump has been tampered with should contact the gas station’s manager and file an online complaint with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services or by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA.

