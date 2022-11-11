Read full article on original website
Snyderverse fans fear for Batfleck following Warner Bros.’ CEO’s ominous DCU plans
Even though there have been significant alterations in who decides the future of DCU from here on out, the MCU rival is yet to find its footing. At a time like this, bold declarations, no matter how vague, coming from those at the helm of the DC cinematic universe are enough to kickstart a debate, especially when said comments are interpreted as an announcement of the end of Ben Affleck’s time as Gotham’s savior.
Talokan’s existence in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ may have caused a plot hole in the MCU’s continuity
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has introduced viewers to the fictional city of Talokan, an underwater city that also utilizes vibranium as one of its main resources. However, the introduction to what has to be the Earth’s most hidden, yet powerful civilization has got people bringing up a plot hole that was not noticed since Eternals.
A genre-bending horror Western sees renewed praise for its shocking brutality
There’s an age-old debate over when a movie goes from thriller to outright horror, and what exact elements make something horror. Stephen King said there’s three types of horror, gross-out, and terror. Where do cannibals in the American frontier days fit in, though? Because the debate was swirled...
‘Star Wars’ reacts to a ‘Wakanda Forever’ star getting their franchises hopelessly confused
As you’d expect from two humongous franchises, there are a lot of actors who’ve appeared in both Star Wars and the MCU. Prominent examples are Natalie Portman, Paul Bettany, Andy Serkis, and Oscar Isaac, though one Oscar-winning star clearly needs a reminder of which franchise is which. Black...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star improvised one of the movie’s most hilarious lines
As a production defined by grief, loss, and tragedy both on and offscreen, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is understandably less reliant on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s signature style of humor than the majority of the franchise’s other projects. That doesn’t mean it isn’t funny, though, with several great...
Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series leaves fans yearning for a ‘Hill House’ tier story
You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Mike Flanagan’s latest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, hit the streaming service recently. After all, last month was enormous for TV – with House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Andor all airing almost simultaneously at one point.
James Gunn resigns himself to every shred of his social media activity devolving into Marvel vs. DC tribalism
As the current co-CEO of DC Studios that also has a pair of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects on their way to the big and small screens in the coming months, nobody is caught in the middle of the never-ending superhero storm quite like James Gunn. He’s delivered The Suicide Squad...
Emily Blunt dies a little more on the inside as she once again addresses ‘Fantastic Four’ speculation
We’d love to know if there were any disagreements at home when John Krasinski signed on to make a cameo appearance as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, because his wife Emily Blunt would have been all too aware that her spouse’s surprise guest spot would lead to increased speculation about her own potential involvement in the Fantastic Four reboot.
A nonsensical sequel that almost saw an iconic franchise jump the shark shoots for the streaming stars
Cinema had changed an awful lot between Roger Moore’s third and fourth outings as James Bond, with 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me releasing only three months after Star Wars revolutionized blockbusters forever. As a result, sci-fi was suddenly in vogue, with 007 jumping on the bandwagon in preposterous fashion with Moonraker.
Latest Marvel News: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man gets the crossover we’ve always wanted to see as ‘Wakanda Forever’ spinoff talk heats up
Happy Monday, Marvel maniacs! Wakanda Forever fever is currently sweeping the globe following Black Panther 2‘s box office-breaking opening weekend, and naturally ever-greedy fans are already ready to return to this corner of the MCU, and are gearing up for some spinoffs. We’ve got Ironheart to come next fall, of course, but it seems a different character is folks’ preferred pick to lead an offshoot. Elsewhere, a dream Spidey crossover has come true thanks to some fan ingenuity…
A debate around one of horror’s most shocking endings tears open the gates of Hell
Movies can see their entire fate decided by some of the last shots, with all the build-up given the chance to be completely thrown away. Even some of the most esteemed directors of all-time struggle with ending their films, with debate raging again around Sam Raimi’s last outright horror movie Drag Me to Hell. Distinct in Raimi’s filmography as the only time a hero is a victim to such a cruel twist of fate, fans still don’t know how to feel about it all.
‘Skyfall’ director reveals whether he thinks it was right to end ‘No Time To Die’ like that
Even years before its premiere, we knew that Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond would end with No Time To Die, but no one could’ve expected the writers to actually conclude 007’s story in such a definitive manner. By the end of the film, Bond realizes that...
Mark Hamill shoots down one of the dumbest ‘Mandalorian’ fan theories
The return of Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian season 2 finale still remains the best Star Wars moment since Disney took over the franchise in 2012, but some fans remain unconvinced that Mark Hamill himself portrayed the character, albeit digitally de-aged using deepfake technology. Well, the actor himself is here to slap those faces with the ultimate proof, so you’d better start taking him seriously before he starts to channel some of that like-father-like-son energy like he did with Kylo Ren.
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man leaves the MCU and joins the Spider-Verse in this jaw-dropping animation
Bad Spider-Man movies seem like an endangered species these days. Tom Holland recently finished a triumphant MCU trilogy and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse snatched up a well-deserved Academy Award, so one may be forgiven for thinking that it’s impossible for a movie to be bad if Marvel’s premier web-slinger is involved.
A sci-fi reboot that thrilled crowds while irritating diehards blasts off on streaming
J.J. Abrams has accidentally developed a reputation for pissing off longtime fans of iconic sci-fi properties, with Star Trek supporters the first to voice their disdain towards the filmmaker’s handling of a franchise multiple generations hold close to their hearts. There was skepticism right from the off when it...
An ‘Avengers’ text chain exists and actively roasts people, as per Chris Hemsworth
To no one’s surprise, the Avengers‘ cast is as close as we would’ve expected, with Chris Hemsworth proving that even 10 years later, their collective bond has nowhere near vanished. During the latest episode on the late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host prompted Hemsworth by bringing...
Depending on who you ask, third time may or may not have been the charm for a classic sci-fi horror story
If anybody thinks the trend for running well-known stories into the ground is a modern phenomenon, evidence to the contrary doesn’t come much clearer than Jack Finney’s 1955 novel The Body Snatchers. It only took a year following the tale’s publication for the live-action adaptation to arrive, with...
Winston Duke reveals just how much Letitia Wright’s anti-vax views affected ‘Wakanda Forever’ set
High emotions must have been all but unavoidable on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — not only was the entire cast and crew mourning the loss of their friend in colleague Chadwick Boseman, but the film itself is a cathartic study of grief and loss. Winston Duke wants one thing made clear though, whatever the cast’s feelings were, Leticia Wright’s views on vaccines were not a mitigating factor.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Jonhson praises Marvel for massive ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ record
Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has sent praise to his biggest box office competitor Black Panther following Marvel’s latest smash-hit Wakanda Forever. While DC seems to have gotten its groove back cinematically with The Rock-led antihero film, its successes seem almost minimal in comparison to the massive wins felt by Marvel Studios with Black Panther’s sequel. The most impressive adornment so far for Wakanda Forever is its record-breaking box office opening for November,
Marvel Comics knows Swifties’ Ticketmaster plight all too well, offers a perfect Taylor Swift fancast
It’s been quite a day for Taylor Swift fans as they come up empty-handed in their efforts to buy presale tickets to the singer’s sixth tour, The Eras Tour, which opened today to “Verified Fans” and will open to the masses on Nov. 18. The blame has fully fallen on the shoulders of Ticketmaster for its long virtual queues, site crashes, and overall inability to support artists of Swift’s level. The result has been a public meltdown from Swifties who just want to buy concert tickets for goodness’ sake, and everyone has become aware of the madness, even Marvel.
