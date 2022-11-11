Read full article on original website
Red Sox Rumors: Boston ‘High On The List’ For Star Free Agent
The Red Sox reportedly are a legitimate contender to land one of the best bats available in Major League Baseball free agency. Boston is going to be “high on the list” of potential landing spots for José Abreu, as reported by Bruce Levine on a recent episode of the “Inside the Clubhouse” podcast (h/t MassLive). Other realistic options for the longtime Chicago White Sox first baseman reportedly are the Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins and World Series champion Houston Astros.
This Report Will Encourage Red Sox Fans About Boston’s Offseason
The Red Sox will have more financial freedom than most teams this Major League Baseball offseason and Boston apparently intends to take advantage of that luxury. In a column published to The Athletic on Monday, longtime MLB insider Ken Rosenthal identified the Red Sox as a ballclub with a “strong willingness to spend” this winter. Potentially joining Boston in staging an active, expensive offseason are the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, per Rosenthal.
MLB Free Agency Rumors: This AL Team Prioritizing Anthony Rizzo
After sweeping the Yankees in the 2022 American League Championship Series, the Astros might swipe one of New York’s better players. Houston has identified Anthony Rizzo as its “No. 1 free-agent target at first base,” per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The reigning World Series champions recently watched their top two first base options — Yuli Gurriel and Trey Mancini — enter Major League Baseball free agency, but the Astros reportedly are considering retaining the former.
Red Sox Odds: Where Boston Stands In Carlos Correa, Trea Turner Markets
MLB free agency is almost a week old, though you wouldn’t know it based on the lack of activity from clubs across the sport. Unsurprisingly, baseball’s hot stove season is moving along at a glacial pace. There’s no reason to believe any of MLB’s biggest free agent stars are any closer to signing now than they were when free agency opened Nov. 10, as a lack of fundamental industry changes coming out of the lockout more or less telegraphed the inactivity.
Top Outfielder Free Agents: Judge Presides Over the Rest
While the biggest prizes from sheer volume in this year’s free agent class may either come from the mound or the infield, the biggest name out there comes from the outfield. We’ve already looked at the top starting pitchers available and best infielders on the market, and next, we go where cans of corn go to die.
Tom Brady Germany Interview Prompts Funny Aaron Judge-Related Tweet
What do Tom Brady, Aaron Judge, the Toronto Blue Jays and Germany all have in common?. Well, for one, they’re intertwined in the joke Matt Buschmann cracked early Monday morning. As you might recall, Buschmann, the Blue Jays’ bullpen coach, caught Judge’s American League record-tying 61st home run on...
Why José Abreu Would Be Perfect Red Sox Free Agent Target
It certainly feels like J.D. Martinez will play baseball for a team other than the Red Sox in 2023. And while Martinez’s production at the end of his Boston tenure wasn’t what it was at the beginning, he certainly would leave a sizable hole in the lineup. If...
MLB Rumors: Red Sox Made Multi-Year Offer To Nathan Eovaldi
The Red Sox apparently are looking to keep Nathan Eovaldi in a Boston uniform. Boston has extended a multi-year contract offer to Eovaldi, as first reported by Marino Pepén on Saturday and confirmed by WEEI’s Rob Bradford on Sunday morning. Neither Pepén nor Bradford shed light on the details of the reported offer, and the latter pointed out that the gesture doesn’t mean a pact between Eovaldi and the Red Sox is imminent.
MLB Rumors: National League Team Has ‘Real Interest’ In Xander Bogaerts
Xander Bogaerts can have his pick of which Major League Baseball team he wants to play for in 2023, and he could reunite with a former executive in Philadelphia. The All-Star shortstop opted out of his contract with the Red Sox and became a free agent. Boston’s chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has stated the team’s goal in re-signing Bogaerts this offseason, but there will be many teams interested in the two-time World Series champion amid a strong free agent shortstop class.
Which Big-Name Shortstop (Besides Xander Bogaerts) Should Red Sox Target?
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made it abundantly clear last week at the Major League Baseball general managers meetings in Las Vegas: Re-signing All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts is Boston’s top priority this offseason. This should come as little surprise, seeing as the Red Sox have long been...
J.J. Watt Offers To Pay Fan Back For Lost Cardinals Parlay Bet
One bettor was close to cashing out $1,000 in the Cardinals-Rams game, but an early whistle cut short their parlay. However, all is not lost thanks to a kind gesture from an Arizona star. The Cardinals beat Los Angeles, 27-17, in Week 10 behind the arm of Colt McCoy. The...
