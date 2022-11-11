Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Councilor Janice Weiner to resign following Iowa Senate victory
Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner announced she will resign from the council effective on Dec. 31 following her victory in the Iowa State Senate District 45 election. Weiner submitted her resignation to the council on Nov. 9, the day after her victory in the midterm elections, according to the council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. One year of Weiner’s four-year term remains.
kjan.com
Auditor Kathy Somers Conducts Post-Election Audit in Cass County
Atlantic, IA – Cass County Auditor Kathy Somers today (Monday, 11/14), conducted a successful post-election audit of two races in the General Election. Somers said ballots in the Grant/Anita/Lincoln/Benton/Franklin/Wiota precinct were hand counted by election workers to ensure they matched the totals reported by the ballot tabulator. The precinct was randomly selected by the Secretary of State following election day. The gubernatorial race and constitutional amendment ballot measure were audited. The results matched 100%. Post-election audits are mandatory in all 99 counties following each election.
KCCI.com
Dallas County finishes administrative recount over four ballots
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A special precinct board spent Monday morningrecounting ballots at the Dallas County Auditor's office. Human error on Election Day left four ballots in question, one in each precinct. The board, which included one Republican and one Democrat, recounted every vote and corrected the four mistakes.
kjan.com
Area Board of Supervisor’s meetings will be held Tuesday morning
The Board’s of Supervisors in Adair, Cass, Montgomery and Shelby Counties will hold their separate, regular weekly meetings, Tuesday morning. The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors get things rolling at 8:30-a.m., with a Canvass of the General Election votes. During their regular meeting, the Board will act on several matters, including:
kjan.com
Grand Lighting Ceremony This Thursday
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Here’s a reminder: The Annual Grand Lighting Ceremony in Atlantic will be this Thursday, November 17th at 5 PM at the Historic Rock Island Depot on north Chestnut Street, in Downtown Atlantic. Bailey Smith, Executive Director at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce said “Atlantic is Travel Iowa’s number one destination to celebrate the Christmas Season and Grand Lighting is a big reason why. There are over 200,000 lights strung throughout the trees on Chestnut Street as well as City Park that helps create this magical scenery for everyone to enjoy.” The Atlantic Street Department takes well over a month to meticulously hang the lights and ensure each one turns on and stays on all-season long.
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Supervisor Rich Ruggles Announces Resignation Effective Dec. 6
Carroll County District 5 Supervisor Rich Ruggles announced today (Monday) he is resigning from the position he has held since 2016. Ruggles says he has known for some time that he would be stepping away from county governance and made it official during the board’s meeting Monday morning. When...
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Police Department Moves Forward with K9 Vehicle
The Indianola City Council approved the purchase of a K9 vehicle for the Indianola Police Department at their meeting Monday, moving ahead the timeline for the department to integrate the K9 unit into the department. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the Indianola Police Department has put in a lot of time to engage with the public to help raise awareness of why a K9 unit will help the department in many ways.
Des Moines International Airport shares struggles with aging infrastructure
DES MOINES, Iowa — With the holiday travel season coming up, the Des Moines International Airport is gearing up for it. In 2019, before COVID hit, the airport was already seeing a record-setting volume of passengers coming through, and now, they're seeing a return to form. "For those last...
Ankeny warns of police officer impersonator
(Ankeny, IA) — The Ankeny Police Department is warning the public about a police officer impersonator. The department says a resident got a message from Police Sergeant James Wilson, saying he needed to speak with her about a confidential legal matter. Ankeny Police say the impersonator will ask for personal information, money, or gift cards. If anyone calls, claiming to be from a law enforcement agency, asking for information or money, they say to report the call to local authorities.
KBOE Radio
PELLA'S 2022-23 TULIP QUEEN NAMED
The city of Pella’s Tulip Time Queen and Royal Court were named at the Tulip Queen Announcement Party on Saturday. Cheyne Plants was named Tulip Queen and Tatum Carlstone, Anna DeNooy, Avery Verhoef, and Ellie Wogen were named to the royal court. In the spring, the queen and royal...
kdsm17.com
A grand new place on Grand Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The...
KCCI.com
Indianola school food worker fired after raising concerns
INDIANOLA, Iowa — When it comes to the health of students, one woman in Indianola is taking a stand. She says she made a disturbing discovery when she was preparing school lunches at an elementary school. Angie Woods is a now former food services manager, who used to work...
KCCI.com
Missing Altoona K9 found
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A missing Altoona K9 officer has been found in Indianola. Police say Zeke escaped from the home of a trained professional who handles K9 dogs. His handler was on vacation when Zeke disappeared over the weekend. Altoona police say he was seen playing with other dogs....
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
KCRG.com
A coup on chicken coops: Residents in this Iowa town told to get rid of birds
OGDEN, Iowa (KCCI) -A fowl situation is brewing in Ogden, KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. Residents who own chickens are being told the birds must fly the coop. They received letters last month informing them it is unlawful to keep livestock within the city. Which goes against what they say city officials previously told them.
Have you seen this missing Urbandale teen?
URBANDALE, Iowa – Police in Urbandale are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Tuesday morning, the Urbandale Police Department said 15-year-old Conner Burbank voluntarily left his home and has not returned. Efforts to locate him have not been successful. According to the UPD, Burbank was last known to be in the […]
Des Moines voided hundreds of parking tickets after system snafus
At least 260 parking tickets were voided by the city of Des Moines due to malfunctions of a new meter system, according to records obtained by Axios.Catch up fast: In April, DSM began modernizing its downtown street parking system with hundreds of kiosks that take multiple forms of payment and can send text alerts prior to a meter's expiration.But there have been some technical glitches that aborted some transactions between May and August.What's happening: The East Village's meter upgrades are being delayed until early next year as a result of the snafus, city traffic engineer John Davis told the city council earlier this month.State of play: The city began tracking the number of tickets it voided during the first week of June.Most of the problems with the system are resolved, Davis told us earlier this month.Of note: People who think they've been wronged by the system can challenge a ticket if they file an appeal within seven days.Most fines are $15.
The snow has arrived | Pay attention to these city snow ordinances, parking bans
IOWA, USA — It's finally here: the Iowa snow. And with it comes cities issuing parking bans or snow ordinances to keep public streets clear as plows move about. Scattered light snow showers will begin in southwest Iowa Monday evening. Snow will become widespread across central Iowa late in the night and should stick around Tuesday morning. The snow will then become more scattered Tuesday afternoon and evening, favoring northern and eastern Iowa. One final round of snow showers will be possible Wednesday morning and early afternoon.
KCJJ
Des Moines man accused of assaulting two women at Lone Tree bar
A central Iowa man is accused of assaulting two women at a bar in Lone Tree. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Gussy’s on Devoe Street just before 12:45 Sunday morning for a fight inside the bar. Witnesses allege 55-year-old William Kunsman of Des Moines punched two separate women…a customer and a bartender…during a heated argument.
