BALTIMORE-- WJZ's First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day due to the impact of the remnants of what was Hurricane Nicole. Veterans Day started off with what felt like a tropical start and continue to be a soaker as rain and strong winds push through the region.Most of Maryland was under a marginal severe weather risk, but that threat diminished Friday evening. First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley reports a band of rain in Southwest Virginia will head toward the Baltimore area later tonight, bringing another round of rain to the region. Our team will continue to track the system and keep you updated.Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday, chances for showers remain on the scene while temps become slightly cooler than the conditions we saw earlier in the week; highs top out at 66, and lows dwindle to 41.Sunday, Maryland gets an increase in sun but decreasing temps. Highs peak at 52 and lows begin the trend of resting in the 30s for the majority of the week.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO