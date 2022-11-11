Read full article on original website
extension.org
Tree ID? #816298
This tree is located in a sunny, dry backyard in Bowie. I will attach photos of the leaflet and the bark. I neglected to photograph the entire tree, but the overall form reminds me of a very tall poison sumac. It is about ten feet tall, DBH is about 3.5 inches. Crushed leaves do not smell. No evidence of flowers or berries/fruit. The owner reports that it is a very fast grower, and she did not notice it before this year. Please let me know if you are able to identify this plant.
NBC Washington
Maryland Apartment Building Damaged by Fallen Tree
An apartment building in Laurel, Maryland, is damaged after a tree fell into it Sunday, authorities say. Firefighters responded to reports of a tree falling into an apartment in the 13100 block of Larchdale Road at about 11:30 a.m. At the scene, they found a large tree had fallen onto a garden apartment building with several floors, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.
Waterfowl Festival underway at the Eastern Shore, more than 20,000 attend
What started 50 years ago as a way for people to experience the the land of pleasant living, our Eastern Shore, has turned into an international event.
abandonedway.com
Pictures Show Uninhabited Rosewood Center￼
The Rosewood Center is an abandoned facility for people with developmental disabilities located on Rosewood Lane in Owings Mills, Maryland. Parts of this place have been closed for decades and rest of it closed in 2009. Large part of the Rosewood Center burned down several years ago, and either they’re still removing debris from it or they’re beginning to tear down the buildings.
WGAL
Update: Cows returned safely
Update: all cows have been captured and returned to their herd. The York County Regional Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout for a cow. They say a cow is on the loose in the Sherman Oaks Development in East Manchester Township. The cow was last seen...
Wbaltv.com
16K runners in Bay Bridge Run raise millions for good causes
STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Thousands of runners from across the world hit the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, raising money for good causes. About 16,000 runners from 46 states and seven countries participated in the annual 10K Bay Bridge Run hosted by Corrigan Sports. The event generated millions of dollars for the surrounding areas and tens of thousands of dollars for charity.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland Zoo plans to repopulate the wild by raising new generation of wood turtles to be released next year
The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is raising a new generation of wood turtles that will soon be released into western Maryland forests to repopulate the wildlife population. Using a parent community of five wood turtles that were rescued, the Maryland Zoo is taking care of six hatchlings in a biosecure area until they are strong enough to be set free into their own habitat next year.
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Garden State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
Scattered snow throughout western Pennsylvania Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Temperatures are freezing this morning. A westerly flow will help it to feel like the 20s, and the wind chill this afternoon will be in the low 30s. Snow will be scattered throughout western Pennsylvania this morning and isolated this afternoon. A few flakes are possible for the Steelers game, but conditions will be mostly cloudy and cold. Dress warmly as you are out and about today.
Play with piglets, meet Santa at Frederick Co. petting farm festival
Green Meadows Petting Farm is hosting Santa's Farm Fest the first two weekends of December, where visitors can pet animals and meet Santa.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Delaware
The eastern side of Delaware is on the Delaware Bay that feeds into the Atlantic Ocean. A sliver of the state also has coastline directly on the ocean. Here you will find the popular beaches of Rehoboth and Bethany. Delaware is surrounded by ocean, a bay, and the Delaware River, but what about lakes? Are there any lakes in this small state? If so, which one is the deepest? Read on to learn about the deepest lake in Delaware.
This Maryland Christmas Market is a Must Visit
The Old Line State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Baltimore, you might just want to visit.
Unearthing Native American history on a Maryland island
ST. CLEMENT'S ISLAND, Md. (AP) — The small pieces of oyster shells and ceramic shards in the palm of archaeologist Julia King don't look like much.But her team's discoveries of roughly 1,500 pounds of shells and 200 pieces of ceramics bring new and more concrete evidence of the dominance of Native Americans who once lived at St. Clement's Island and along the surrounding Potomac River shoreline in Southern Maryland. Native American leaders said their archaeological findings shed fresh light on their tribes' historic presence in the state — which continues to this day but is often unknown, forgotten and ignored.Fast,...
Apartments evacuated after tree crashes into building in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Emergency workers were at an apartment complex in Laurel Sunday after a tree took out part of a building there. Now several people are displaced. “Well, I didn’t expect to see these. I’m really shocked,” said longtime resident Oluremi Adedokun. Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department tweeted that […]
Jeopardy! answer features Maryland county
Baltimore County earned some recognition during prime time television when it featured an answer tied to Maryland's biggest county.
Alert Day: Nicole remnants bring heavy rain, wind to Maryland
BALTIMORE-- WJZ's First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day due to the impact of the remnants of what was Hurricane Nicole. Veterans Day started off with what felt like a tropical start and continue to be a soaker as rain and strong winds push through the region.Most of Maryland was under a marginal severe weather risk, but that threat diminished Friday evening. First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley reports a band of rain in Southwest Virginia will head toward the Baltimore area later tonight, bringing another round of rain to the region. Our team will continue to track the system and keep you updated.Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday, chances for showers remain on the scene while temps become slightly cooler than the conditions we saw earlier in the week; highs top out at 66, and lows dwindle to 41.Sunday, Maryland gets an increase in sun but decreasing temps. Highs peak at 52 and lows begin the trend of resting in the 30s for the majority of the week.
NBC Washington
Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert
A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
Nottingham MD
‘Cocktails & Candy Canes’ holiday pop-up returning to Lib’s Grill this month
PERRY HALL, MD—A festive, pop-up will be returning to Perry Hall this holiday season. “Cocktails & Candy Canes” will soon be returning to Lib’s Grill. Lib’s Grill will be converting all three locations (Maple Lawn, Perry Hall, and Bel Air) into the holiday pop-up known as “Cocktails & Candy Canes” from November 22 through January 23.
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
Maryland boy shot while raking leaves at his home dies
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — A 13-year-old Maryland boy has died after he was shot outside his home as he raked leaves.The Washington Post reports that Juanita Agnew, who is the boy's mother, said her son Jayz Agnew died Friday evening.The newspaper reports he had been fighting for his life since he was shot through the head as he was doing chores in front of his house in Prince George's County on Tuesday around 5:20 p.m. in Hillcrest Heights.Agnew, who said her son wanted to be an emergency room doctor, said she is reeling."My greatest fear is my son will not get...
