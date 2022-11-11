ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

cohaitungchi.com

15 Unique Date Night Ideas Around Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs

Want to make your heart flutter on your next date? Consider indoor skydiving at iFLY in King of Prussia. This exhilarating experience involves being trained in body positioning and hand signals by a certified flight instructor, and then taking a spin in the Flight Chamber. Once you and your date have flown, you’ll be captivated by an air show performed by the instructors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Non-Touristy Restaurants Perfect for Your Out-of-Town Family

Your 201 syllabus for dining with visiting relatives in Philadelphia right now. Finding a place to eat with your out-of-town family can be a delicate dance, especially when you’ve already visited the usual, touristy suspects. To appease your relatives, who all conveniently have opposing dining preferences, I’ve pulled together spots that show off some of the city’s best food right now — without taking your crew to the same places they’ve eaten at three times before. There’s something for everyone here, and plenty of space for big groups.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Travel Maven

This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Garden State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
SMITHVILLE, NJ
CBS Philly

Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire in Delaware County

LANSDOWNE, Pa. (CBS) -- A house fire broke out in Lansdowne, Delaware County Tuesday morning. The incident happened on the 100 block of Albemarle Avenue around 6 a.m.You can see several firefighters continuing to battle the two-alarm blaze.No word on how it started, but it appears that there is a food truck on fire behind the twin homes.It looks like the fire then spread to the homes.There is no report of any injuries yet.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Breakfast Spots in Philadelphia

- If you are traveling in Philadelphia and looking for the best breakfast spots, you've come to the right place. Read on to find out which spots are worth a visit! This list includes Red Owl Tavern, Cafe La Maude, and The Dutch Eating Place. These spots serve up fresh, healthy food.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Beloved Rooster ‘Squiggy' Missing From NJ Rescue Farm

A rescue farm in South Jersey is searching for their beloved, locally-famous rooster named Squiggy. Squiggy was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 8, which was a busy visiting day at Funny Farm Rescue, according to their Facebook page. Families came from all over to visit the little rooster in Mays Landing.
MAYS LANDING, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Your Guide to 2022 Philly Marathon Road Closures, Expo

Thousands of runners are racing through the city for the return of the AACR Philadelphia Marathon, Dietz & Watson Philadelphia Half Marathon and Rothman Orthopaedics 8K. That means traffic in the area is coming to a screeching halt this weekend, especially around the Art Museum area. The marathon is Sunday,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Thanksgiving turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This year, experts say inflation is driving up the cost of Thanksgiving meals, including the price of the turkey on your table. But there are local efforts to help families in need.Sunday afternoon there will be a turkey giveaway in Southwest Philadelphia. It's happening from noon until 4 p.m. at the Southwest Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church on South 58th Street.State Senator Anthony Williams will be there to help distribute hundreds of turkeys to residents of Southwest Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
cohaitungchi.com

10 Romantic Things to do Near Philadelphia, PA

Looking for some Romantic things to do near Philadelphia, PA? We’ve got you covered. Known as the city of brotherly and sisterly love, Philadelphia does not fail to deliver on romantic, love-cultivating excursions for friends and couples, too. Philly has something for everyone, from bars and restaurants to activities for every interest, even outside the downtime city limits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

