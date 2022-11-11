Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Related
Bleacher Report
Josh Allen's Brutal Turnovers Draw Scrutiny as Bills Lose Instant Classic to Vikings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is known for his steadiness in critical situations, but his blunder late in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings wound up costing his team a victory. After the Bills defense came up with a huge goal-line stop with under a minute left in the fourth...
Bleacher Report
Browns Destroyed by Fans After Brutal Performance in Loss To Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns struggled in all aspects during Sunday's 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa torched the Browns defense, which also struggled to stop the run with Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert having big days. Fans were quick to criticize head coach Kevin Stefanski for...
Bleacher Report
NFLN: Texans Remove Brandin Cooks as Captain amid WR's Frustration with Lack of Trade
Brandin Cooks will return for the Houston Texans on Sunday, but the team has removed his captaincy heading into Week 10, per Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran receiver was disappointed he wasn't traded ahead of last week's deadline, leading to him sitting out in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to personal reasons. On Thursday, he said he was hoping to go to a contender.
Bleacher Report
Referees Catch Heat from NFL Twitter as Eagles Lose 1st Game of Season vs. Commanders
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season when they fell to the Washington Commanders 32-21 on Monday Night Football. However, the chatter coming out of the game didn't have much to do with the players on the field. The Eagles were on the wrong end of some...
Bleacher Report
Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase and Other NFL Stars Fantasy Managers Should Trade
With the fantasy football trade deadline rapidly approaching in most leagues, managers have one last chance to swing deals that can help them succeed in the upcoming playoffs. This is a good opportunity to offload players whose value will never be higher for a hefty asking price, as well as a chance to buy low on certain targets who appear due to turn things around soon.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Ripped by NFL Twitter for 4th-Down Decision in Loss to Packers
The Dallas Cowboys fell to 6-3 on the season following a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Dallas couldn't seal the deal after carrying a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter. The fact the Cowboys got dragged into overtime in the first place was enough to leave fans...
Bleacher Report
Report: Jim Irsay 'Was Hellbent' on Jeff Saturday Despite Concerns From Colts Execs
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was reportedly "hellbent" on hiring Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach despite members of the front office expressing concern. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Colts president Pete Ward and general manager Chris Ballard were among the executives who "expressed their reservations" about the widely criticized hiring.
Bleacher Report
Lions RB D'Andre Swift's Fantasy Trade Advice for Dynasty Leagues Entering Deadline
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift continues to impress when he gets the opportunity, but those chances have been limited. It has created a frustrating situation for fantasy football managers. Swift played 10 snaps in Week 9 and 19 in Week 10, per Pro Football Reference, as he recovers from...
Bleacher Report
Christian Watson's 3 TDs Inspire Randy Moss Memes as Packers Beat Cowboys
Christian Watson has officially arrived, and he appears to be the new favorite target of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Watson put together his best performance of the season in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys, catching four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns. No other Packers wideout had over 50 receiving yards.
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Dallas Goedert Reportedly Will Miss Extended Time With Shoulder Injury
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss "extended time" after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's loss to the Washington Commanders, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Garafolo clarified that the injury is "not a season-ender." Goedert was hurt after a fourth-quarter completion which ended in a lost fumble....
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 11
Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season is now behind us, bringing us one step closer to the playoff race. With the postseason on the horizon, let's take a look at the playoff picture heading into Week 11 as well as key matchups. NFC. 1. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-1 2. Minnesota...
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers 'Proud' of Christian Watson After 'Exorcising Some Energetic Demons'
Christian Watson finally had his breakout game Sunday, with the rookie wideout hauling in four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns in the Green Bay Packers' 31-28 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys. According to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Watson also exorcised "energetic demons" along the way. "We had a...
Bleacher Report
Bill Belichick Wants NFL Rule Change on Challenges After Controversy in Vikings-Bills
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wants to expand the ability for coaches to challenge plays, even in the last two minutes of the half. "I've been in favor of that," Belichick said Monday on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show (via Hayden Bird of Boston.com). "Now, I'm not in favor of adding more challenges, but challenging the plays."
Bleacher Report
Bruce Arians: Tom Brady Was 'Playing Bad' During Buccaneers' 3-Game Losing Streak
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said criticism of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during the team's three-game losing streak was unfair and cast a spotlight on the play of Tom Brady. "I don't think it was fair to Byron," Arians, who serves as a senior adviser on the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Scout on Will Levis: 'Can't Believe' People Think He's Potential No. 1 Draft Pick
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis entered the 2022 season among the top NFL draft prospects, but scouts are now questioning his upside amid an up-and-down year. "I can't believe people really think he's a potential No. 1 pick," a scout said to ESPN's Matt Miller. The message came after Levis struggled...
Bleacher Report
Broncos' Aaron Patrick Suing NFL, Chargers, More Over ACL Injury at SoFi Stadium
Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick is suing a number of parties, including the NFL, Los Angeles Chargers, ESPN and a mat company, for a series of decisions that he believes led to the torn ACL he suffered during an Oct. 17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. TMZ Sports obtained...
Bruce Arians blames Tom Brady for Bucs' early struggles: 'He was playing bad'
Tom Brady is seldom the person to blame, but when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers started off 3-5, Bruce Arians was not afraid to call him responsible for the struggles.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Saquon Barkley, Giants Pausing New Contract Talks Until After Season
In the midst of a fantastic comeback season for the surprising New York Giants, Saquon Barkley won't get a contract extension before the offseason. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Barkley and the Giants have agreed to pause any contract talks until after the campaign ends after the two sides "did not come close" to terms on a new deal during the team's bye last week.
Bleacher Report
Rams' Cooper Kupp to Undergo Surgery on Ankle Injury; WR Will Be Placed on IR
Things keep getting worse for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who will be without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp for at least the next four games. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that Kupp will be placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain that requires surgery.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Geno Smith, Seahawks to Discuss New Contract After Season to Stay as QB1
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly expected to make quarterback Geno Smith a long-term contract offer this offseason. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Seahawks want Smith to remain as their starter "into the future" after most expected him to be a stopgap for the 2022 season. Smith has instead been the 2022 season's most surprising breakout player, throwing for 2,199 yards and 15 touchdowns against four interceptions.
Comments / 0