Green Bay, WI

Bleacher Report

NFLN: Texans Remove Brandin Cooks as Captain amid WR's Frustration with Lack of Trade

Brandin Cooks will return for the Houston Texans on Sunday, but the team has removed his captaincy heading into Week 10, per Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran receiver was disappointed he wasn't traded ahead of last week's deadline, leading to him sitting out in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to personal reasons. On Thursday, he said he was hoping to go to a contender.
Bleacher Report

Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase and Other NFL Stars Fantasy Managers Should Trade

With the fantasy football trade deadline rapidly approaching in most leagues, managers have one last chance to swing deals that can help them succeed in the upcoming playoffs. This is a good opportunity to offload players whose value will never be higher for a hefty asking price, as well as a chance to buy low on certain targets who appear due to turn things around soon.
Bleacher Report

Report: Jim Irsay 'Was Hellbent' on Jeff Saturday Despite Concerns From Colts Execs

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was reportedly "hellbent" on hiring Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach despite members of the front office expressing concern. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Colts president Pete Ward and general manager Chris Ballard were among the executives who "expressed their reservations" about the widely criticized hiring.
Bleacher Report

Christian Watson's 3 TDs Inspire Randy Moss Memes as Packers Beat Cowboys

Christian Watson has officially arrived, and he appears to be the new favorite target of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Watson put together his best performance of the season in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys, catching four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns. No other Packers wideout had over 50 receiving yards.
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 11

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season is now behind us, bringing us one step closer to the playoff race. With the postseason on the horizon, let's take a look at the playoff picture heading into Week 11 as well as key matchups. NFC. 1. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-1 2. Minnesota...
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Saquon Barkley, Giants Pausing New Contract Talks Until After Season

In the midst of a fantastic comeback season for the surprising New York Giants, Saquon Barkley won't get a contract extension before the offseason. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Barkley and the Giants have agreed to pause any contract talks until after the campaign ends after the two sides "did not come close" to terms on a new deal during the team's bye last week.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Geno Smith, Seahawks to Discuss New Contract After Season to Stay as QB1

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly expected to make quarterback Geno Smith a long-term contract offer this offseason. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Seahawks want Smith to remain as their starter "into the future" after most expected him to be a stopgap for the 2022 season. Smith has instead been the 2022 season's most surprising breakout player, throwing for 2,199 yards and 15 touchdowns against four interceptions.
