ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 19 Years for Gun, Drug, and Possession of Contraband in Prison Charges

Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 19 Years for Gun, Drug, and Possession of Contraband in Prison Charges. Louisiana – United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles sentenced Ashton Matta, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 228 months (19 years) in federal prison following his convictions for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of contraband in prison.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges

Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Travis R. James, age 38 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man jailed on felony drug charges

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Garland Jones, 39, of Napoleonville, 227 days after he was was supposed to show up in court and face a drug charge. Prior to his capture, Jones had a warrant out on his name for...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
WAFB

1 injured in car crash on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a crash on Government Street Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning. According to Baton Rouge EMS, an individual suffered from minor injuries. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government Street. Louisiana State Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?

25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Fatal shooting stemmed from social media feud: Gonzales Police

The Gonzales Police Department has been investigating the shooting death of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville, which happened Nov. 11 at the Fuel Smart parking lot on South Burnside Avenue. According to a GPD update, detectives have leads and are making progress. "We are continuing to receive information from the community and...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish

BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

After longtime Livingston Parish councilman resignation, vocal library board member appointed

A longtime Livingston Parish Council member has resigned due to ongoing health struggles, recommending as his replacement a Parish Library Board member and stay-at-home mom who recently attracted attention for proposing a list of books with LGBTQ+ and sexual themes for restriction. Council member R.C. "Bubba" Harris announced during Thursday's...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Victim identified following deadly overnight crash on I-12

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash that happened around 2:30 a.m on Monday, Nov. 14. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Edgar Hernandez was killed in the crash on I-12 near Essen Lane that involved an 18-wheeler and a Ford. Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy