Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
His Cousin Said He Walked Into The Woods And Never Returned. What Happened To Jeremiah Parker?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
5 Places to Pickup a Complete Thanksgiving Dinner in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving ShootingStill UnsolvedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 19 Years for Gun, Drug, and Possession of Contraband in Prison Charges
Louisiana Felon Sentenced to 19 Years for Gun, Drug, and Possession of Contraband in Prison Charges. Louisiana – United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles sentenced Ashton Matta, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 228 months (19 years) in federal prison following his convictions for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of contraband in prison.
Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges
Member of Large Louisiana Drug Trafficking Organization Sentence to 30 Years for Gun and Drug Charges. Louisiana – On November 10, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Travis R. James, age 38 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
brproud.com
Louisiana man jailed on felony drug charges
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to locate Garland Jones, 39, of Napoleonville, 227 days after he was was supposed to show up in court and face a drug charge. Prior to his capture, Jones had a warrant out on his name for...
Louisiana Man Accidentally Stabbed When Hugging His Friend
Most everyone has heard of accidental shootings, but this might be the first case in Louisiana history where we've had an accidental stabbing involving someone other than yourself. It all started with a simple hug. Well, not a "simple" hug but you get the implication. When real guy friends hug,...
Edgar Hernandez Killed In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Monday. Officials confirmed that one person died in the two-vehicle collision. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Interstate 12 near Essen Lane.
brproud.com
Murder suspect caught going more than double speed limit in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was looking for speeders when a vehicle flew past early on Friday morning. A car radar caught a 2021 Mazda3 going 83 mph in a 40 mph zone. The officer attempted a traffic stop in the...
Suspect in medical facility thefts across Acadiana identified
A lady identified as Lakeisha Kennedy is wanted for thefts in at least four Acadiana parishes, police say; KATC Investigates finds a criminal history of similar charges
1 injured in car crash on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a crash on Government Street Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning. According to Baton Rouge EMS, an individual suffered from minor injuries. The accident happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of S. 10th Street and Government Street. Louisiana State Police...
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?
29-year-old Keshia Sylvester is a devoted mother who worked at the Silver Casino and lived in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. On September 22, 2017, she stopped by her daughter's father's house. Keshia dropped by to give her daughter Nya money for her upcoming prom. No one has seen or heard from Keshia since.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged with DWI again after BAC comes back almost three times over the legal limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after admitting to “drinking one beer and a bottle,” according to the affidavit. Darrell Lakeith Morrison, 42, of Baton Rouge, was stopped around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, November 12. Morrison was driving a Honda Pilot around...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Fatal shooting stemmed from social media feud: Gonzales Police
The Gonzales Police Department has been investigating the shooting death of 17-year-old Mekhi Darville, which happened Nov. 11 at the Fuel Smart parking lot on South Burnside Avenue. According to a GPD update, detectives have leads and are making progress. "We are continuing to receive information from the community and...
brproud.com
2 arrested after allegedly kidnapping child in St. Mary Parish
BAYOU L’OURSE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old on Nov. 12. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Candice Nicole Norman and 50-year-old Chadwick Landry drove to St. Mary Parish after full custody of Norman’s child was granted to someone else. The sheriff’s office says that Norman and Landry physically removed the child from a home in Franklin and drove off.
Ascension Parish community remembers loved one after killed in a shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gonzales Police investigate a deadly shooting leaving a 17-year-old dead after a high school football game. Cole Decuir and Eli Turner say, “anyone who knew Mekhi Darville, knew him for his smile, his laughter, and his constant presence.”. “He’d call me every day, ‘what...
Judge sentences convicted leader of BR cocaine trafficking ring to 30 years, US attorney says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A member of a large drug trafficking organization operating out of the Baton Rouge area has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe J. on Thursday, Nov. 10. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Chief Judge Shelly D....
Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge Needs Sausage Tasters for New Study
The Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is putting out the call for sausage tasters for an upcoming study. Can you say dream job?. According to a recent Facebook post from the LSU AgCenter, the Sensory Services Lab in Baton Rouge is looking for sausage tasters to take part in an upcoming study on turkey sausage.
theadvocate.com
After longtime Livingston Parish councilman resignation, vocal library board member appointed
A longtime Livingston Parish Council member has resigned due to ongoing health struggles, recommending as his replacement a Parish Library Board member and stay-at-home mom who recently attracted attention for proposing a list of books with LGBTQ+ and sexual themes for restriction. Council member R.C. "Bubba" Harris announced during Thursday's...
wbrz.com
High schooler killed in Gonzales after 'social media feud' leads to deadly shooting
GONZALES - A high school senior who died after being shot in a Gonzales parking lot was caught in the middle of an online feud between two groups of juveniles, police said Monday. The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was shot outside the Fuel Smart on...
pelicanpostonline.com
AP Government/School Board Surplus Liquidation Auction (12/3)
Location: 300 Houmas St, Donaldsonville, Louisiana. When: Saturday December 3, 2022 9:30 AM Sharp (Rain or Shine) Inspection on Friday December 2, 2022 9:30AM-3.00PM.
Victim identified following deadly overnight crash on I-12
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash that happened around 2:30 a.m on Monday, Nov. 14. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Edgar Hernandez was killed in the crash on I-12 near Essen Lane that involved an 18-wheeler and a Ford. Police...
Comments / 3