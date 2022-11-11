Read full article on original website
Elon Musk posted a picture of him jokingly rehiring 2 guys who pretended to be laid-off Twitter employees just weeks after he cut half the company's staff
Two men, who go by Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson, impersonated laid-off Twitter staff. Musk joked that firing them was one of his "biggest mistakes."
TechCrunch
After key privacy and security departures last week, Twitter names ‘acting DPO’
The abrupt departures of Twitter’s CISO Lea Kissner; chief privacy officer (and DPO) Damien Kieran; and chief compliance officer Marianne Fogarty immediately raised questions over its ability to meet regulatory requirements under new, norm-trashing broom, Elon Musk — who only completed his $44 billion takeover at the end of last month.
TechCrunch
YouTube Shorts can now include 60 seconds of music or sounds, up from 15 seconds before
Over the next few weeks, YouTube creators will begin to see the expanded options for adding music to their videos when using the audio picker in the YouTube app for iOS and Android. In some cases, the songs will only be 30 seconds in length, due to continued licensing restrictions, YouTube notes. The company, like TikTok and others, negotiates with songs’ rights holders, including the music label or distributor and publisher, before including the track in YouTube Shorts. While YouTube won’t comment on the state of its deals with its music industry partners, it says that most songs in its audio library will now have a maximum duration of up to 60 seconds.
TechCrunch
YouTube Shorts begins testing shopping features and affiliate marketing
The company is starting to introduce shopping features on YouTube Shorts with eligible creators in the United States who are currently piloting the ability to tag products from their own stores. Viewers in the United States, India, Brazil, Canada and Australia can see the tags and shop through the Shorts. YouTube says it plans to continue bringing tagging to more creators and countries in the future.
TechCrunch
Google Play finally adds UPI subscriptions in India
On Tuesday, Google announced that it introduced UPI Autopay as a payment option on the Play Store to allow its users in the country to purchase subscriptions using UPI. The update comes months after Google launched UPI as a payment method for buying apps, games and in-app content through the Play Store in 2019.
TechCrunch
Spotify’s video podcast publishing tools expand to creators worldwide
The move puts Spotify in closer competition with YouTube, where video podcasts have been growing in popularity. Last year, YouTube hired a podcast executive, Kai Chuk, to lead its efforts in the space and was said to be been offering cash to popular podcasters to film their shows, Bloomberg reported. This August, YouTube took another big step into this space with the launch of a dedicated podcasts homepage in the U.S.
TechCrunch
Musk says orgs will soon verify affiliated accounts; Blue sign-ups and name changes will be reinstated end of this week
Yesterday, Musk said in a Tweet that the company soon would be allowing “organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them.” In later notes, he clarified this meant organizations would be able to manage their own affiliations and affiliated accounts, but that Twitter would likely be the arbiter of what counted as a primary organization.
TechCrunch
Amazon debuts Sparrow, a new bin-picking robot arm
As one might imagine, robot arms are a big piece of that puzzle. Robin (which debuted 18 months ago) and Cardinal (which rolls out this year) are the two most prominent examples, both designed to move packages and send them on their way inside the warehouse. Cardinal is effectively an update to Robin that’s able to pack boxes full of packages. There are currently around 1,000 Robin units deployed in Amazon warehouses.
TechCrunch
TheGist taps AI to summarize Slack channels and threads
Itay Dressler and Itzik Ben Bassat, who’ve held various software engineering and executive roles at startups together over the years, are accustomed to exchanging brief messages. Ben Bassat has ADHD, and for that reason prefers to keep texts on the shorter side. But as he and Dressler were faced with wrangling an increasing number of tools at their employers, they came to realize they weren’t the only ones who could benefit from more succinct updates.
TechCrunch
Vimcal wants be the most nifty calendar app on the block
The company already has web and desktop clients for Windows and Macs (both Intel and M1), and a Chrome extension for folks who like to look at their calendars and schedule their events on a big screen. But until now, Vimcal only supported Google (Google Workspace) accounts. The team has...
TechCrunch
From the founders of Acast, Sesamy is setting out to ‘de-wall’ digital content
After recently severing ties with Acast, a popular podcasting platform they founded some eight years ago, Karl Rosander, Måns Ulvestam, and Markus Ahlstrand have turned their attentions to Sesamy, a company that wants to make waves in the digital content space via two core products. Founded out of Sweden...
TechCrunch
Apple faces new lawsuit over its data collection practices in first-party apps, like the App Store
As reported last week by Gizmodo, app developers and independent researchers Tommy Mysk and Talal Haj Bakry discovered that Apple was still collecting data about its users across a number of first-party apps even when users had turned off an iPhone Analytics setting that promises to “disable the sharing of Device Analytics altogether.” In their tests, the researchers examined Apple’s own apps including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV, Books and Stocks and found that disabling this setting as well as other privacy controls didn’t impact Apple’s data collection.
TechCrunch
Yahaha raises $40M more for its user-generated, low-code immersive gaming platform
Yahaha is describing this as an extension to its previous round, specifically a “Series A+.” We are asking for an updated valuation, but for some context, when it announced funding 11 months ago, I was told that the valuation was a “few hundred million” (so in the wide range of $300-500 million). The raise and valuation both stand out against a backdrop of slim fundraising, especially for consumer startups.
TechCrunch
AI-powered media editing app Descript lands fresh cash from OpenAI
“I founded Descript with the idea of building a simple, intuitive, fully-powered editing tool for video and audio — an editing tool built for the age of AI,” Mason told TechCrunch in an email interview. “We’re on the verge of a generational change in the way we create content — fueled by AI. That includes the kind of tools like creators are already using in Descript, and emerging stuff like generative AI. The challenge for companies like ours is how to make that technology useful and accessible.”
TechCrunch
AI-driven fashion platform Shoptrue constantly learns its users shopping habits
Rather than the typical algorithmic approach such as Amazon, which ranks items based on a strong sales history, Shoptrue is A.I.-driven and continually improves its product recommendations based on purchase behaviors and user engagement. That way, users can have more say on what items they see on their curated feeds.
TechCrunch
Germany widens antitrust probes of Amazon to loop in special abuse controls
The Federal Cartel Office (FCO) said yesterday it is extending two ongoing “abuse control proceedings” against Amazon to include the application of “the new instrument for more effective oversight over large digital companies” (aka, Section 19a of the GWB; aka it’s rebooted competition law) — which is a reference to a 2021 reform of German competition law that targets digital giants found to have so-called “paramount significance for competition across markets” with a proactive antitrust regime that outlaws practices such as self-preferencing, denying interoperability and exclusively bundling their own services to the detriment of rival offerings, among other ex ante prohibitions listed in Section 19b of the law.
Here's How "The Crown" Handled Those Infamous Charles And Camilla Transcripts, Aka "Tampongate"
Dominic West, who plays Charles in Season 5, said in a recent interview with Variety, "I think people feel very differently about [it] now, and you see who the villains are in the piece. It wasn’t the two lovers, it was the people exploiting them."
TechCrunch
Long live the vibe capitalist!
Why yes, actually, it is you. People are led to believe that, for the most part, investors are clear-eyed, data-driven people who carefully explore the financial underpinnings of the companies they invest in. There is little room for emotions like jealousy or the fear of missing out (FOMO). Of course not. And these people investing billions of dollars surely have their eye on the ball, right?
32 Painfully Awkward Wrong Number Texts That Started Innocent And Spiraled Way, Wayyyyyy Out Of Control
Now this is how you respond to a wrong number.
How the Mozilla Foundation’s Mark Surman Is Rethinking Venture Capital
Mozilla Ventures, which will inject much-needed investments into companies that 'can ultimately push the internet in a better direction.'
