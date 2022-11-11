Read full article on original website
Gladwin is final Bay City area football team standing heading to final four
BAY CITY, MI -- Of the 23 high school football teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area, only Gladwin remains heading into Week 13 of the 2022 season. Here is a capsule look at Gladwin as it ventures into the state semifinal round of 11-player football.
Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing Man
UPDATE 12:57: Bill has been found. Roscommon County Sheriff’s deputies are currently working on a report of a missing dementia patient from Topper Ln. in Houghton Lake. 86-year-old Hazen Holen, who goes by the name Bill, walked away from his home on foot. Bill might be asking for a...
20 Things To Do In Midland
Midland is a quiet city founded in the 1820s as a fur trading post and is currently the 5th largest city in the state of Michigan. The city contains a wonderful mixture of peaceful, natural escapes and exciting and unique activities. So whether you want to retreat into nature or to a patio with a cold craft beer, you’ll find enough to do in Midland to keep you busy.
Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant
Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan predictions & NCAAF best bets
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Western Michigan Broncos are 3-7 this season and coming off a 24-21 home defeat to Northern Illinois. It certainly hasn’t been a...
Police release name of Saginaw man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting
SAGINAW, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man recently killed in a shooting, allegedly by a minor suspect. Damian M. Martinez, who turned 20 in April, suffered at least one fatal gunshot wound around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police responded to the reported shooting at 922 N. Porter St. on the city’s West Side, finding Martinez wounded outside the home.
Michigan State Police trooper charged with punching cuffed Saginaw man had 2 prior citizen complaints
SAGINAW, MI — Before he was charged with assaulting a Saginaw man during a traffic stop, a Michigan State Police trooper was the subject of two citizen complaints in a few months’ time. Both complainants alleged the trooper, 27-year-old Bram L. Schroeder, pulled them over then searched their...
15-year-old arrested in shooting in Saginaw, 20-year-old man dead
SAGINAW, Mich. - A teenager is in the Saginaw County Juvenile Facility after allegedly shooting a 20-year-old man in Saginaw, according to Michigan State Police. The shooting happened around 3:00 pm.. on Sunday in the 900 block of North Porter St. Police say the 20-year-old was shot outside a residence.
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
Some Northern Michigan ski resorts turn on snow guns as winter temperatures arrive
Fire up, snow farmers! Some of Northern Michigan’s biggest ski resorts have flipped on their snow guns - and set off a wave of anticipation for the start of ski season. As temperatures across the state took a sharp turn toward winter on Friday, the extended forecast shows these low temps are likely here to stay.
Bay City 2nd Ward Commission Seat Open
The City of Bay City is looking for a new Commissioner to represent its 2nd Ward. Kristen McDonald Rivet is vacating the position after winning the 35th district state senate seat. Applications can be found at City Hall or by going to baycitymi.org. Once completed, applications and a resume should be sent to City Manager Dana Muscott at City Hall or emailed to [email protected].
Ex-con who used parole card to force way into Bay County homes heads back to prison
BAY CITY, MI — One morning last September, an ex-con used his parole card to jimmy his way into two Bay County houses. In both instances, two women sleeping in their homes were awakened by the intruder. As a result, the interloper is will be once again calling prison...
Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More
Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
Opening soon: Here’s how to get ready for tolling on the Liberty Bridge
BAY CITY, MI - The Liberty Bridge is expected to open at the end of this year, which means that drivers will need to get ready to learn how to use the new toll bridge. Bay City Bridge Partner general manager Lynn Pavlawk stated that crews aim to re-open the Liberty Bridge by the end of 2022 to traffic. BCBP, a subsidiary of United Bridge Partners, has been working through the past year to rehabilitate the Liberty Bridge after leasing the structure from the city.
Murder-Suicide Leaves 2 Dead on Isabella Indian Reservation; 2 Others Injured
Tragedy has hit the Isabella Indian Reservation, the home of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, near Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe announced earlier today, November 13, 2022, that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were called for a domestic disturbance, with reported shots fired, in Chippewa Township within the bounds of the reservation.
Mid-Michigan smacks down wind energy. Will it harm the state’s green plan?
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Renewable energy had a bad election day in Michigan, and it could lead to discussions of the state taking a more active role in the siting of wind turbine and other projects. Four referendums that would...
Bay City man charged in lengthy standoff with police over eviction notice to undergo psych eval
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City man accused of engaging police in an hours-spanning standoff over an eviction notice is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the court case against him can proceed. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Thursday, Nov. 10, signed an order for...
California parole absconder pleads to shooting at police in Bay County traffic stop
BAY CITY, MI — Last autumn, a California parole absconder allegedly fired a shotgun at two Hampton Township police officers when they approached him during a traffic stop. After holding the officers at bay in a standoff along a rural road, the alleged gunman surrendered, forfeiting the half-pound of crystal methamphetamine he had with him.
POLICE: 2 dead, 2 injured from 'domestic disturbance' incident in Mt. Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. —Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police responded to a domestic disturbance call with reported shots fired early Sunday morning. Police responded to a domestic disturbance within the Isabella Reservation boundaries on November 13. Upon investigation, police said they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Michigan Man Confesses Fatally Shooting Woman He Thought Was Cheating, Wounding Her Baby
A Michigan man was accused of murder and other crimes after authorities said he opened fire on a woman he believed was cheating on him, killing her and injuring her baby, officials said. Johnathan Ashford, 37, was indicted Wednesday in the Nov. 5 fatal shooting of a woman on the...
