Gladwin, MI

travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Midland

Midland is a quiet city founded in the 1820s as a fur trading post and is currently the 5th largest city in the state of Michigan. The city contains a wonderful mixture of peaceful, natural escapes and exciting and unique activities. So whether you want to retreat into nature or to a patio with a cold craft beer, you’ll find enough to do in Midland to keep you busy.
MIDLAND, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s ‘Absolute Best’ Nachos Are at This Restaurant

Nachos are the kind of food that goes well with almost anything. No matter what the main course is, nachos are always a sure fire way to kick off a great meal, or you can just eat them on their own as the main dish. That’s not to mention that you can make nachos for meat lovers or go vegetarian, as they are very versatile. Regardless, thankfully, here in Michigan we have a ton of great spots to get nachos.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan predictions & NCAAF best bets

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Western Michigan Broncos are 3-7 this season and coming off a 24-21 home defeat to Northern Illinois. It certainly hasn’t been a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
The Saginaw News

Police release name of Saginaw man killed in Sunday afternoon shooting

SAGINAW, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man recently killed in a shooting, allegedly by a minor suspect. Damian M. Martinez, who turned 20 in April, suffered at least one fatal gunshot wound around 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Police responded to the reported shooting at 922 N. Porter St. on the city’s West Side, finding Martinez wounded outside the home.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

15-year-old arrested in shooting in Saginaw, 20-year-old man dead

SAGINAW, Mich. - A teenager is in the Saginaw County Juvenile Facility after allegedly shooting a 20-year-old man in Saginaw, according to Michigan State Police. The shooting happened around 3:00 pm.. on Sunday in the 900 block of North Porter St. Police say the 20-year-old was shot outside a residence.
SAGINAW, MI
US 103.1

Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons

A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
HARRISON, MI
wsgw.com

Bay City 2nd Ward Commission Seat Open

The City of Bay City is looking for a new Commissioner to represent its 2nd Ward. Kristen McDonald Rivet is vacating the position after winning the 35th district state senate seat. Applications can be found at City Hall or by going to baycitymi.org. Once completed, applications and a resume should be sent to City Manager Dana Muscott at City Hall or emailed to [email protected].
BAY CITY, MI
9&10 News

Top Headlines: 1 Dead After Semi Plows Through Intersection, and More

Each weekend, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a Weidman man died after his car was hit by a semi-truck in Sherman Township. The truck, which was hauling large stones, was headed east on Drew Road when the driver failed to stop at an intersection. Read more.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Opening soon: Here’s how to get ready for tolling on the Liberty Bridge

BAY CITY, MI - The Liberty Bridge is expected to open at the end of this year, which means that drivers will need to get ready to learn how to use the new toll bridge. Bay City Bridge Partner general manager Lynn Pavlawk stated that crews aim to re-open the Liberty Bridge by the end of 2022 to traffic. BCBP, a subsidiary of United Bridge Partners, has been working through the past year to rehabilitate the Liberty Bridge after leasing the structure from the city.
BAY CITY, MI
redlakenationnews.com

Murder-Suicide Leaves 2 Dead on Isabella Indian Reservation; 2 Others Injured

Tragedy has hit the Isabella Indian Reservation, the home of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, near Mt. Pleasant, Mich. The Saginaw Chippewa Tribe announced earlier today, November 13, 2022, that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police were called for a domestic disturbance, with reported shots fired, in Chippewa Township within the bounds of the reservation.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
nbc25news.com

POLICE: 2 dead, 2 injured from 'domestic disturbance' incident in Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. —Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police responded to a domestic disturbance call with reported shots fired early Sunday morning. Police responded to a domestic disturbance within the Isabella Reservation boundaries on November 13. Upon investigation, police said they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

