Bleacher Report

Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase and Other NFL Stars Fantasy Managers Should Trade

With the fantasy football trade deadline rapidly approaching in most leagues, managers have one last chance to swing deals that can help them succeed in the upcoming playoffs. This is a good opportunity to offload players whose value will never be higher for a hefty asking price, as well as a chance to buy low on certain targets who appear due to turn things around soon.
Bleacher Report

ESPN: Colts Frustrated with Jim Irsay Before Saturday Hire; Franchise a 'Clown Show'

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was juggling more than just preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders during his first week in the new position. ESPN's Stephen Holder reported one staff member of the franchise called it a "clown show" under owner Jim Irsay, who has been met with skepticism and frustration at times this season. The shocking hiring of Saturday only exacerbated that, although the head coach managed to navigate the situation and lead the Colts to a win over the Raiders.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Geno Smith, Seahawks to Discuss New Contract After Season to Stay as QB1

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly expected to make quarterback Geno Smith a long-term contract offer this offseason. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Seahawks want Smith to remain as their starter "into the future" after most expected him to be a stopgap for the 2022 season. Smith has instead been the 2022 season's most surprising breakout player, throwing for 2,199 yards and 15 touchdowns against four interceptions.
Bleacher Report

Report: Jim Irsay 'Was Hellbent' on Jeff Saturday Despite Concerns From Colts Execs

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was reportedly "hellbent" on hiring Jeff Saturday as the team's interim head coach despite members of the front office expressing concern. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Colts president Pete Ward and general manager Chris Ballard were among the executives who "expressed their reservations" about the widely criticized hiring.
Bleacher Report

Christian Watson's 3 TDs Inspire Randy Moss Memes as Packers Beat Cowboys

Christian Watson has officially arrived, and he appears to be the new favorite target of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Watson put together his best performance of the season in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys, catching four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns. No other Packers wideout had over 50 receiving yards.
Bleacher Report

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Expected to Compare to Chris Godwin, Mike Williams

Whenever Odell Beckham Jr. signs with a new team, he is expected to be compensated very well for limited usage this season. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Beckham's contract "could be similar on a prorated basis" to recent wide receiver deals signed by Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Saquon Barkley, Giants Pausing New Contract Talks Until After Season

In the midst of a fantastic comeback season for the surprising New York Giants, Saquon Barkley won't get a contract extension before the offseason. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Barkley and the Giants have agreed to pause any contract talks until after the campaign ends after the two sides "did not come close" to terms on a new deal during the team's bye last week.

