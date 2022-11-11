ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

NFLN: Texans Remove Brandin Cooks as Captain amid WR's Frustration with Lack of Trade

Brandin Cooks will return for the Houston Texans on Sunday, but the team has removed his captaincy heading into Week 10, per Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran receiver was disappointed he wasn't traded ahead of last week's deadline, leading to him sitting out in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to personal reasons. On Thursday, he said he was hoping to go to a contender.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

ESPN: Colts Frustrated with Jim Irsay Before Saturday Hire; Franchise a 'Clown Show'

Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was juggling more than just preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders during his first week in the new position. ESPN's Stephen Holder reported one staff member of the franchise called it a "clown show" under owner Jim Irsay, who has been met with skepticism and frustration at times this season. The shocking hiring of Saturday only exacerbated that, although the head coach managed to navigate the situation and lead the Colts to a win over the Raiders.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Expected to Compare to Chris Godwin, Mike Williams

Whenever Odell Beckham Jr. signs with a new team, he is expected to be compensated very well for limited usage this season. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Beckham's contract "could be similar on a prorated basis" to recent wide receiver deals signed by Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bleacher Report

Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase and Other NFL Stars Fantasy Managers Should Trade

With the fantasy football trade deadline rapidly approaching in most leagues, managers have one last chance to swing deals that can help them succeed in the upcoming playoffs. This is a good opportunity to offload players whose value will never be higher for a hefty asking price, as well as a chance to buy low on certain targets who appear due to turn things around soon.
Bleacher Report

Christian Watson's 3 TDs Inspire Randy Moss Memes as Packers Beat Cowboys

Christian Watson has officially arrived, and he appears to be the new favorite target of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Watson put together his best performance of the season in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys, catching four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns. No other Packers wideout had over 50 receiving yards.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 11

Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season is now behind us, bringing us one step closer to the playoff race. With the postseason on the horizon, let's take a look at the playoff picture heading into Week 11 as well as key matchups. NFC. 1. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-1 2. Minnesota...
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Geno Smith, Seahawks to Discuss New Contract After Season to Stay as QB1

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly expected to make quarterback Geno Smith a long-term contract offer this offseason. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Seahawks want Smith to remain as their starter "into the future" after most expected him to be a stopgap for the 2022 season. Smith has instead been the 2022 season's most surprising breakout player, throwing for 2,199 yards and 15 touchdowns against four interceptions.
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson's Growth Discussed by Ravens QB Coach amid Contract Extension Rumors

As Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to attempt to position himself for a massive contract extension, his quarterbacks coach is impressed by his continued growth. According to Kevin Oestreicher of Ravens Wire, Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban said the following about the improvement he has seen out of Jackson:
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy