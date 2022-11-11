Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Josh Allen's Brutal Turnovers Draw Scrutiny as Bills Lose Instant Classic to Vikings
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is known for his steadiness in critical situations, but his blunder late in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings wound up costing his team a victory. After the Bills defense came up with a huge goal-line stop with under a minute left in the fourth...
Bleacher Report
NFLN: Texans Remove Brandin Cooks as Captain amid WR's Frustration with Lack of Trade
Brandin Cooks will return for the Houston Texans on Sunday, but the team has removed his captaincy heading into Week 10, per Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The veteran receiver was disappointed he wasn't traded ahead of last week's deadline, leading to him sitting out in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles due to personal reasons. On Thursday, he said he was hoping to go to a contender.
Bleacher Report
Browns Destroyed by Fans After Brutal Performance in Loss To Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins
The Cleveland Browns struggled in all aspects during Sunday's 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa torched the Browns defense, which also struggled to stop the run with Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert having big days. Fans were quick to criticize head coach Kevin Stefanski for...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Colts Frustrated with Jim Irsay Before Saturday Hire; Franchise a 'Clown Show'
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was juggling more than just preparation for the Las Vegas Raiders during his first week in the new position. ESPN's Stephen Holder reported one staff member of the franchise called it a "clown show" under owner Jim Irsay, who has been met with skepticism and frustration at times this season. The shocking hiring of Saturday only exacerbated that, although the head coach managed to navigate the situation and lead the Colts to a win over the Raiders.
Bleacher Report
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Expected to Compare to Chris Godwin, Mike Williams
Whenever Odell Beckham Jr. signs with a new team, he is expected to be compensated very well for limited usage this season. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Beckham's contract "could be similar on a prorated basis" to recent wide receiver deals signed by Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike Williams of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Dallas Goedert Reportedly Will Miss Extended Time With Shoulder Injury
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss "extended time" after suffering a shoulder injury in Monday's loss to the Washington Commanders, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Garafolo clarified that the injury is "not a season-ender." Goedert was hurt after a fourth-quarter completion which ended in a lost fumble....
Bleacher Report
Bill Belichick Wants NFL Rule Change on Challenges After Controversy in Vikings-Bills
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick wants to expand the ability for coaches to challenge plays, even in the last two minutes of the half. "I've been in favor of that," Belichick said Monday on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show (via Hayden Bird of Boston.com). "Now, I'm not in favor of adding more challenges, but challenging the plays."
Bleacher Report
Report: Colts' Shaquille Leonard Underwent Back Surgery; Out for Season with Injury
Shaquille Leonard's injury-plagued 2022 season has come to an end. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Indianapolis Colts linebacker had season-ending back surgery on Tuesday with the hope this "procedure fixes his issue for good." Leonard only played in three games this season because of injuries. He missed the first...
Bleacher Report
Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase and Other NFL Stars Fantasy Managers Should Trade
With the fantasy football trade deadline rapidly approaching in most leagues, managers have one last chance to swing deals that can help them succeed in the upcoming playoffs. This is a good opportunity to offload players whose value will never be higher for a hefty asking price, as well as a chance to buy low on certain targets who appear due to turn things around soon.
Bleacher Report
Bruce Arians: Tom Brady Was 'Playing Bad' During Buccaneers' 3-Game Losing Streak
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said criticism of offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich during the team's three-game losing streak was unfair and cast a spotlight on the play of Tom Brady. "I don't think it was fair to Byron," Arians, who serves as a senior adviser on the...
Bleacher Report
Christian Watson's 3 TDs Inspire Randy Moss Memes as Packers Beat Cowboys
Christian Watson has officially arrived, and he appears to be the new favorite target of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Watson put together his best performance of the season in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys, catching four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns. No other Packers wideout had over 50 receiving yards.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Ripped by NFL Twitter for 4th-Down Decision in Loss to Packers
The Dallas Cowboys fell to 6-3 on the season following a 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Dallas couldn't seal the deal after carrying a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter. The fact the Cowboys got dragged into overtime in the first place was enough to leave fans...
Bleacher Report
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 11?
A goal-line stand. A fumble recovery for a touchdown. A frenetic comeback. A last-second field goal. Sunday's instant classic between the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills had a little bit of everything—and that was just in the final minute of regulation. Minnesota's overtime win may have been the biggest...
Bleacher Report
Rams' Cooper Kupp to Undergo Surgery on Ankle Injury; WR Will Be Placed on IR
Things keep getting worse for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, who will be without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp for at least the next four games. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Tuesday that Kupp will be placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain that requires surgery.
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23: Standings, Matchups to Watch Entering Week 11
Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season is now behind us, bringing us one step closer to the playoff race. With the postseason on the horizon, let's take a look at the playoff picture heading into Week 11 as well as key matchups. NFC. 1. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-1 2. Minnesota...
Bleacher Report
Lions RB D'Andre Swift's Fantasy Trade Advice for Dynasty Leagues Entering Deadline
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift continues to impress when he gets the opportunity, but those chances have been limited. It has created a frustrating situation for fantasy football managers. Swift played 10 snaps in Week 9 and 19 in Week 10, per Pro Football Reference, as he recovers from...
Bleacher Report
Eagles Can Concentrate on What Really Matters with Undefeated Season Hopes Shattered
The 1972 Miami Dolphins can keep their undefeated season, annual guzzling of celebratory champagne and pretentious attitudes. While the historical feat of not losing a single game for an entire season has yet to be matched during the Super Bowl era, the self-importance of such an act for five decades has become boorish.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Geno Smith, Seahawks to Discuss New Contract After Season to Stay as QB1
The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly expected to make quarterback Geno Smith a long-term contract offer this offseason. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Seahawks want Smith to remain as their starter "into the future" after most expected him to be a stopgap for the 2022 season. Smith has instead been the 2022 season's most surprising breakout player, throwing for 2,199 yards and 15 touchdowns against four interceptions.
Bleacher Report
Raiders Veterans Don't 'Want to Do the Bill Belichick Way,' Says NFL Coach
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is having trouble getting players to buy in amid the team's 2-7 start. "I think they had a veteran team who doesn't want to do the Bill Belichick way," a coach from another team told Mike Sando of The Athletic. "Everyone wants to...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson's Growth Discussed by Ravens QB Coach amid Contract Extension Rumors
As Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to attempt to position himself for a massive contract extension, his quarterbacks coach is impressed by his continued growth. According to Kevin Oestreicher of Ravens Wire, Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban said the following about the improvement he has seen out of Jackson:
