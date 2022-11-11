ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Jamal Hill talks moving past UW loss, matchup vs Utah

Oregon junior safety Jamal Hill talks about the loss to Washington and how the Ducks fix their issues on the defensive side of the ball, his scouting report of Utah, and his plans for senior day since he's playing his fourth season of football. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Casey Rogers breaks down matchup vs Utah

Oregon junior defensive lineman Casey Rogers discusses the upcoming matchup against Utah at home, the challenges the Ducks have this year on defense, and his plans for senior day. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon DL Casey Rogers to take part in senior day festivities

Oregon defensive lineman Casey Rogers may be listed as a junior on Oregon's roster, but Saturday may wind up being his final game played at Autzen Stadium. Rogers intends to take place in Senior Day festivities prior to this weekend's home gave with Utah. The Nebraska transfer has been in college for five years. He has yet to decide on his next move following this season.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win

The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham nominated for Broyles Award

Tuesday marked the announcement of Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham being honored with the Broyles Award, given to the nation's best assistant coaches in college football. Dillingham is in his first year in Eugene, coming over from Florida State, where he was the OC for the Seminoles. Dillingham has brought...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy