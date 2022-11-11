Read full article on original website
PODCAST: How Oregon is prepping for senior day and Utah showdown
The Oregon Ducks are dealing with injuries as they prepare for senior day and a Top 15 showdown against visiting Utah. We discuss the major storylines heading into the game and where the Ducks are at. All that and a lot more is discussed on this edition of the Autzen...
WATCH: Jamal Hill talks moving past UW loss, matchup vs Utah
Oregon junior safety Jamal Hill talks about the loss to Washington and how the Ducks fix their issues on the defensive side of the ball, his scouting report of Utah, and his plans for senior day since he's playing his fourth season of football. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com...
WATCH: Casey Rogers breaks down matchup vs Utah
Oregon junior defensive lineman Casey Rogers discusses the upcoming matchup against Utah at home, the challenges the Ducks have this year on defense, and his plans for senior day. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
Oregon DL Casey Rogers to take part in senior day festivities
Oregon defensive lineman Casey Rogers may be listed as a junior on Oregon's roster, but Saturday may wind up being his final game played at Autzen Stadium. Rogers intends to take place in Senior Day festivities prior to this weekend's home gave with Utah. The Nebraska transfer has been in college for five years. He has yet to decide on his next move following this season.
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives injury report, preview of of Ducks vs Utes
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on Oregon football's Bo Nix and others, discusses the coaching decisions he'd like to have back in the loss against Washington, and then looks ahead to this weekend's home game against Utah. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win
The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham nominated for Broyles Award
Tuesday marked the announcement of Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham being honored with the Broyles Award, given to the nation's best assistant coaches in college football. Dillingham is in his first year in Eugene, coming over from Florida State, where he was the OC for the Seminoles. Dillingham has brought...
The status of injured QB Bo Nix and others
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning gives an update on where the Ducks are at from a health standpoint and how they are moving past the loss to Washington.
WATCH: DJ Johnson looking forward to final game ever at Autzen Stadium
Oregon senior edge player DJ Johnson talks about the mindset the Ducks have after a tough home loss to Washington, his final home game at Autzen Stadium, and his impressions of Utah's offense. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your...
LIVE UPDATES: Oregon hosts Montana State in Tuesday night showdown
Oregon will b looking to get a bad taste out of their mouth after dropping a home game against UC Irvine last week, and they'll face a team who won their conference and made it to the NCAA Tournament last season. The Oregon Ducks (1-1) will return to Matthew Knight...
Lanning 'anxious' to hear further explanation on illegal touching penalty
Late in Oregon's comeback bid to beat No. 25 Washington, Bo Nix found Troy Franklin down the left sideline for a crucial first down to the 20-yard line to set up the game-tying field goal. However, a flag was thrown, and Franklin was called for illegally touching the football. Illegal...
Notebook: Oregon State avoids serious injuries, wins in all three phases, looks forward to early kick
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith opened his week twelve press conference with by far the longest opening statement he’s made all year, speaking for over five minutes before fielding his first question. He used the introduction to Monday’s media availability as an opportunity to offer his condolences...
