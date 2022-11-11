ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Welcome-home reception in Canton for those released from incarceration

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

CANTON – A welcome-home reception for citizens recently released from incarceration will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Drop In Center, 1492 Cherry St. SE.

The homecoming reception is to provide informative access to services for them to succeed and overcome barriers in today's society, according to the Stark County Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Outreach Project.

All service-providing agencies are invited to participate. Past attendees have included Job and Family Services, Legal Aid, Urban League, Veterans Association and Stark County Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Addiction Outreach Project, which sponsors the event along with the Stark County NAACP and Community Connection.

Reservations must be made to 330-949-1927.

Brian
3d ago

it's a nice gesture but what they need are legitimate leads to make a legitimate living, because without that nothing else matters

