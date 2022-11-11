ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones ousts Sweetser in tight House District 32 race

By Leah Romero, Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago
LAS CRUCES – Incumbent Rep. Candie Sweetser, D-Deming, conceded to her Republican challenger Jenifer Jones Thursday evening following a closely contested race in House District 32 this week.

Sweetser has represented HD 32 since 2017, serving three consecutive terms. The district now encompasses parts of Doña Ana, Luna and Hidalgo counties. Recent redistricting extended the district into western Doña Ana County.

Jones will be the lone Republican representing a portion of Doña Ana County in state legislature. The eight other state lawmakers who represent a portion of the county are Democrat.

Unofficial election results provided by the New Mexico Secretary of State’s Office list Jones winning 3,788 votes while Sweetser won 3,743 votes — a difference of only 45 votes. The SOS website stated this particular race could potentially require a recount, and the site still says so Friday morning, Nov. 11.

However, Sweetser took to Twitter Thursday evening to congratulate Jones on her win.

“I want to congratulate Jenifer Jones on her election to the position of District 32 State Representative, & wish her the very best as she represents us in Santa Fe,” the tweet stated.

Jones has a background in healthcare as a nurse. Her website also states that she has been involved in elections and politics since her teen years when she helped family members gain positions in Luna County government. More recently, she has worked with state Sen. Crystal Diamond’s office during legislative sessions.

This was Jones’ first time running for elected office.

"I am humbled by the honor to serve and pledge to represent the values and interests of our communities well," Jones wrote in a Facebook post.

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

