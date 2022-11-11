ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Kevin Conroy, longtime voice of animated "Batman," dead at 66

By Kerry Breen
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SbtVH_0j7ahRaw00

Kevin Conroy, one of the iconic voices behind the DC superhero Batman, has died at 66 years old.

Conroy's passing was confirmed by his representative, Steven Neibert, and in a statement from Warner Brothers Discovery, which owns DC. According to the Warner Brothers Discovery statement, Conroy passed after a "short battle with cancer."

The actor voiced the caped crusader in "Batman: The Animated Series," which aired 85 episodes from 1992 to 1996 and in several DC animated movies and video games. In total, he brought the character to life in more than 60 projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23sPVl_0j7ahRaw00
Kevin Conroy records an episode of "Batman: The Animated Series." Warner Brothers Discovery

In 2019, he performed a live-action version of the role for the first time, appearing on the CW's television event "Crisis on Infinite Earths" as a future version of Bruce Wayne. Conroy also frequently appeared at fan conventions, "greeting fans with the same warmth, respect and enthusiasm they reserved for him," Warner Bros. Discovery said.

Conroy was the first and only openly gay actor to play Batman. In June 2022, Conroy wrote a comic called "Finding Batman" for DC Pride, where he reflected on his experience voicing the character while coming to terms with his sexuality. In a Twitter video shared shortly after the comic was published, Conroy thanked fans for their "overwhelming" support.

Tributes to the actor poured after news of his death was made public. Mark Hamill, who voiced Batman nemesis The Joker in "Batman: The Animated Series" issued a heartfelt statement in the press release calling Conroy "perfection."

"He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother," Hamill said, in the Warner Brothers Discovery statement. "He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1gwY_0j7ahRaw00
Kevin Conroy and Mark Hamill attend Fan Expo Canada in 2016. Isaiah Trickey

"Kevin was a brilliant actor," Hamill said. "For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman. It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it. ... He will always be my Batman."

In a statement to CBS News, Warner Bros. Animation said they were "saddened" by the loss of their "dear friend."

"(Conroy's) iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium," the company said. "We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his legacy."

Paul Dini, the producer of "Batman: The Animated Series" called Conroy "irreplaceable" and "eternal."

"Kevin brought a light with him everywhere, whether in the recording booth giving it his all, or feeding first responders during 9/11, or making sure every fan who ever waited for him had a moment with their Batman," Dini said in the statement provided by Warner Brothers Discovery. "A hero in every sense of the word."

Tara Strong, who voiced Batgirl in the DC Animated Universe, shared a moving tribute to the actor on social media.

"There will never be another," she wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of herself and Conroy.

Troy Baker, another actor who has voiced Batman in some video games, thanked Conroy for being a lifelong inspiration.

The official Twitter account of New York City's Empire State Building shared an image that showed the Bat-Signal glowing against the building's iconic facade.

While Batman might have been Conroy's most recognizable work, it was just one of many roles that he voiced over his decades-long career. According to his iMDB filmography , he voiced roles in the "Masters of the Universe" series and brought his Batman performance to other cartoons like "Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?" Conroy was also a stage actor.

Conroy was born in Westbury, N.Y. in November 1955. He went on to study acting at The Julliard School in New York City, alongside other icons like Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams. He is survived by his husband, Vaughn C. Williams, his sister Trisha Conroy and his brother Tom Conroy.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Beloved Batman Actor Kevin Conroy Dies at 66 After Cancer Battle

Batman actor Kevin Conroy has died at 66 after a short battle with cancer, his representatives confirmed Friday. He was best known for voicing DC's iconic superhero in Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkham video games. After starting his career on stage (he played Hamlet in 1984) and showing...
Gizmodo

Scoob! Holiday Haunt's Michael Kurinsky Opens Up on Completing Cancelled Film

The early days of Warner Bros. being acquired by Discovery saw the abrupt cancellation of two films that were well on their way to being done: Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt. Both films were killed simultaneously as part of WB Discovery’s efforts to cut costs following the merger, but understandably, it’s Batgirl’s sudden end that overwhelmed the conversation. As WB Discovery has been publicly trying to begin a new era of DC films, the crew for Scoob! continued making the film, regardless of if it would ever see the light of day, and it only wrapped production on November 4.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
IGN

Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dies, Aged 96

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter actor Ted White has died aged 96. According to horror historian and convention runner Sean Clark, White died peacefully in his sleep at his home. “I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away,” he said. “I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.”
WEKU

Roberta Flack announces she has ALS

The iconic singer of "Killing Me Softly" has the condition also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, a representative has announced. For Roberta Flack, it is now "impossible to sing and not easy to speak."
Deadline

William Shatner: Criticism From ‘Star Trek’ Cast Is From People “Bitter And Embittered”

As they near the final frontier, there’s apparently still some scores to settle between the castmates of the original Star Trek television and film franchises. Speaking to The Times of London for an interview that ran Friday, William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk on TV and in seven films, gave a few jabs back at one of the people he worked with on those projects. At 91, Shatner hasn’t forgotten the criticism of his behavior when the cameras were not rolling. “Sixty years after some incident, they are still on that track. Don’t you think that’s a little weird? It’s...
getnews.info

Entertainment News: Actor Melvin Russell Starring in ‘We Own This City’ HBO Max

Melvin Russell is an American Actor and writer, originally from Baltimore, Maryland. Melvin has been acting since the young age of 11 years old, when he first fell in love with theater and would perform for live audiences! Later in life, Melvin decided to pursue a professional career in entertainment. He trained at the American Musical Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles and earned a Certificate in the Performing Arts. Russell then started writing and creating his own shows. He is most known for his roles in ‘The Wire’, ‘Jamesy Boy’, ‘We Own This City’ and more! Read the latest news below on actor Melvin Russell:
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS New York

Christina Applegate makes first public appearance since MS diagnosis

Walking barefoot along Hollywood's iconic Walk of Fame on Monday, award-winning actor Christina Applegate was beaming as she accepted her own mark among the stars. It was Applegate's first public appearance in more than a year, since she disclosed in August 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. "This day means more to me than you could possibly imagine," she said as she accepted her star decades after she got her start in the industry. The actor, who will be 51 on November 25, has starred in dozens of productions, landing her first iconic role as Kelly Bundy in "Married......
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gizmodo

Jason Momoa Really Wants to Make a Lobo Movie

Lindsay Lohan wants a Freaky Friday 2 to happen. Giselle breaks into song in a new Disenchanted clip. Plus, what’s coming on the Chucky season 2 finale and the next episode of Titans. Spoilers, away!. Lobo. During a recent interview with CBR, Jason Momoa was asked to “blink twice”...
The Guardian

Roberta Flack has ALS which ‘has made it impossible to sing’

A representative for Roberta Flack announced on Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak”, Flack’s manager, Suzanne Koga, said in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
26K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy