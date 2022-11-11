Read full article on original website
To serve his country or go to jail? That was the choice one Vietnam veteran had to make
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One Vietnam War veteran at Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veterans’ Home said he was given a choice, to serve his country or go to jail. 71-year-old Daniel Moneymaker spends most of his free time casting a line, but when he was in college, Moneymaker was a bit of a troublemaker. “We took over […]
Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct”
An insurer for a Tennessee firm embroiled in a medical overbilling scandal is refusing to pay the tab for what it calls “fraudulent conduct,” court records show. Ironshore Specialty Insurance Company has filed suit in U.S. District Court against Knoxville emergency medical outsourcing firm TeamHealth. The insurer says in the litigation that TeamHealth wants the […] The post Knoxville-based TeamHealth sued by insurer for “fraudulent conduct” appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Duncan honored for 60 years of service in the ministry
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Most Campbell Countians have either heard or seen Dr. Clarence Duncan on WLAF or in person at Bethel Baptist Church these past four decades. This month marks 60 years of service in the ministry for the 89- year- old Duncan, and he was celebrated by family, friends and parishioners over the weekend.
Flu activity in Knox County
A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels. A Knox County mom spoke about keeping her child home last week because they had the flu. Tennessee is one of the few states with high flu levels.
Headlines for the November 15, 2022 Edition
Read the following stories in this week’s edition of the Union News Leader:. Union County JROTC Collects for Wreaths Across America. Did You Remember to Vote on November 8th? The Results are in. Teenage Male Charged with Intimidation of a Female. Dr. Jimmy Carter Honored with a Retirement Bash.
Appalachian Unsolved: The twin whose bones were found in a box
RUTLEDGE, Tenn. — With its abundant gullies, hills, forests and thickets, East Tennessee offers thousands of places to dump a body. In the summer of 1996, a killer knew exactly what to do with Brenda Clark. Someone taped together a large cardboard box and left her in it some...
Clinton K9 officer dies after nearly a decade of service
The Clinton Police Department is mourning one of its K9 officers. "Without a doubt, Bronco's work made the City of Clinton a safer place. CPD is forever indebted to him." wrote the department on Facebook.
How you can help East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has closed nearly 80 cases and taken several fugitives off the street thanks to tipsters in the community. With each good tip, money is awarded, but where does the reward money come from?. Stacey Payne with East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers...
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
Tennessee woman, 26, jumped out window and disappeared off the face of the earth
OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A young woman jumps out of her bedroom window, barefoot wearing only pajamas. She runs into dense woods and disappears off the face of the earth. Her friends and supporters are saying law enforcement totally failed Kaitlyn Ledbetter. It is a rough place surrounded...
Tazewell man lost almost $4,000 after sweepstakes scam
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A Tazewell man lost close to $4,000 after a scam call told him that he won a sweepstake. When you live alone or disabled, unable to work and live on a very tight fixed income, you might tend to believe the polite-sounding people on the phone who convinced you that the dream you have always had of “striking it rich” has come true.
He forgets his wife’s name, but always remembers this
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When you’re running out of time you start to think seriously about how to spend it. At almost 80 years old, Jerry Sears knows exactly what he wants to do with the time he has left, before it slips his mind. “You’ve told me your...
1 in critical condition, dog unaccounted for following Knox Co. fire
Jones, whose criminal history reportedly began in the 1980s, pled guilty in court to several charges. Appalachian Bear Rescue wins $25,000 and new car in national contest. The Land Rover Defender Service Award was presented to the bear rescue last week in New York. Man claims to be Lucifer in...
Kick time, TV finalized for Tennessee’s game at South Carolina
Tennessee bounced back from its loss at Georgia with a bruising win against Missouri on Saturday afternoon in its home finale at Neyland Stadium, and the Vols now finish out the regular season on the road with games at South Carolina and at Vanderbilt. The SEC earlier this week left open-ended the kick time and television designation for the game between the Vols and Gamecocks in Columbia next week. The conference finalized those details on Saturday night, and the Tennessee-South Carolina game will be a 7 p.m. kick on ESPN.
South Carolina & Tennessee Set For ESPN Kickoff
South Carolina will face Tennessee under the primetime lights next weekend in a pivotal contest for the Gamecocks.
Jannie Carson, 76
Jannie Burress Carson, of Oneida, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. She was 76. Born Feb. 10, 1946, Jannie was the daughter of Harold and Virgie Burress of Oneida. She was the owner of Carson Budget Tires, along with her late husband, Hollis Carson, for over 30 years. She was a member of New Haven Baptist Church in Oneida.
Troopers identify man killed in Southern Ky. crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11/15/2022: We now know more information about a deadly crash in Pulaski County. Troopers said it happened on KY 635 just before 10:00 a.m. Monday. Police said a 2000 Peterbilt semi-truck was going west on KY 635 when the driver lost control and hit...
KPD warns about call scammers posing as police officers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it has been made aware of people posing as police officers and calling up unsuspecting members of the community. The police officer impersonator says they need some financial information from the caller to close pending criminal cases, according to KPD. KPD...
Well Dang, That Was Short Lived
I had never heard of Lauren Boebert when she was announced as the Knox County Republican Party Lincoln Day Dinner speaker. Congressman Tim Burchett introduced her and me to one another at the Lincoln Day Dinner. I met her husband Jason that evening as well. Her speech was recorded by...
Child unable to escape Bell Co. house fire perishes in blaze
A child has perished in a Bell County house fire. Mark Smolick, 10, a student at Middlesboro Middle School, died Sunday night after he was unable to escape a fire at his home. Firefighters arrived at the residence on Ironwood Road, in the heart of Middlesboro, at approximately 7:00 Sunday night and found the home was nearly fully engulfed in flames, according to multiple media reports. Five other people in the residence were able to escape the flames and suffered only minor injuries.
