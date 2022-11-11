Read full article on original website
PWMania
NWA Receives Fan Backlash Over Tyrus Becoming New World Champion
Tyrus was crowned the new NWA world champion after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a triple threat match on Saturday’s Hard Times 3. The NWA, which had been dealing with Nick Aldis’ departure from the promotion, faced fan backlash as a result of Tyrus becoming the new champion.
PWMania
Rumor Killer About Charlotte Flair Being Away From WWE TV
Some fans have speculated that something is preventing Charlotte Flair from returning to WWE because she has backed out of a major appearance. Ric Flair confirmed on the “To Be The Man” podcast that Charlotte is fine and healthy, but he has no idea when she will return to WWE TV.
PWMania
Update on Randy Orton Amidst His Absence From WWE Television
According to PWInsider, veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. There is no word on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is home to Andrews Sports Medicine and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Dr. James Andrews runs both facilities, which are where WWE usually sends injured WWE stars.
PWMania
Tyrus Crowned New NWA World Champion at NWA Hard Times
The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is Tyrus. Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the main event of NWA Hard Times in New Orleans. Matt Cardona was the third competitor in the match. Murdoch was placed in the Tongan death grip by Tyrus, who then...
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Bobby Roode's Possible Return To WWE
WWE star Bobby Roode has been out of action since June, but it appears he is getting closer to a return. Fightful Select reports that Roode was spotted backstage at the November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. The former WWE United States Champion revealed in September that he had a successful visit to Southlake Orthopedics and Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama, where many WWE stars go for surgical operations. Roode was once again seen in Birmingham this very week, spotted the in the days before he showed up at Indianapolis. There is no word on what kind of surgery Roode underwent, or the nature of his injury but an Instagram post from the former WWE NXT Champion showed small bandages on the side of his neck.
PWMania
Video: Steve Austin Training Amidst WWE WrestleMania Speculation
In the midst of rumors about a possible WWE in-ring return, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin has released a new training video. According to previous reports, Austin will be open to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023, following his successful return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he defeated Kevin Owens. That doesn’t mean he’ll wrestle again, but he could make an appearance if he doesn’t want to wrestle again.
PWMania
Kevin Nash Shares Advice He Gave AJ Styles Before WrestleMania 32 Match With Chris Jericho
Kevin Nash has a lot of veteran advice to offer those who are still actively performing in the pro wrestling business. And often-times, the WWE Hall of Fame legend will share some of this wisdom with others in the industry. AJ Styles received some “phenomenal” advice from “Big Daddy Cool”...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
PWMania
Fan Kicked Out From WWE Live Event After Throwing a Drink at Scarlett
Fans at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Peoria, Illinois, are stating that a “fan” was arrested after throwing a drink at Scarlett, although there aren’t a ton of details that are currently available about the incident. During the match between Karrion Kross...
nodq.com
Full match: Roman Reigns vs. Big E from WWE Survivor Series 2021
From WWE: WWE Champion Big E faces off with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for bragging rights in a Champion vs. Champion collision at Survivor Series 2021: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on WWE Network http://wwe.yt/wwenetwork everywhere else.
PWMania
Changes Made to Tonight’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up (11/14/22)
Matt Riddle will face Chad Gable in singles action on tonight’s RAW. WWE had previously announced that Riddle and Elias would “form a band” to face Alpha Academy in tag team action on tonight’s RAW, but they changed the match to a singles match just this afternoon.
PWMania
Backstage News on “Iron Survivor Challenge” Match Debuting in WWE NXT
The WWE NXT brand will reportedly get a new match type soon. PWMania.com previously reported that WWE filed a trademark application for the name “Iron Survivor Challenge” last week. The original report and trademark use descriptions can be found by clicking here. The working plan for the Iron...
PWMania
Spoilers on Planned Matches and Segments for WWE RAW
Several matches and segments for tonight’s WWE RAW have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. The following lineup, which was intended as of roughly 7pm ET, is not fully complete and may be out of order:. * WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins to deliver promo. * Bobby Lashley...
PWMania
Latest on Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green Possibly Returning to WWE
Matt Cardona and his wife Chelsea Green have both publicly commented on potential WWE comebacks in recent months. According to GiveMeSport.com’s Louis Dangoor, Cardona and Green could return to WWE together in the same way that Mike and Maria Kanellis did in 2017. WrestleVotes noted the following to Dangoor...
PWMania
Backstage News on Went Wrong During Liv Morgan’s Table Spot With Raquel on SmackDown
Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan botched a table spot during the 6-pack challenge on Friday Night SmackDown, which sparked a lot of discussion on social media. Many WWE fans blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to leap far enough to hit the target, but the spot was botched due to a misunderstanding, not something Morgan did wrong.
wrestletalk.com
Producers For WWE SmackDown November 11 Revealed
The producer list for the November 11 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has now been revealed. Friday’s show was the first edition of SmackDown following the November 5 Crown Jewel premium live event. The episode featured a number of notable segments, including a Tag Team Championship bout between...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Drew McIntyre Receiving Praise Within WWE
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
PWMania
No Arrests Made Following Scarlett Fan Incident at WWE Live Event, Arena Issues Statement
The Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois, has issued a statement regarding the fan incident that occurred during Saturday’s WWE live event. At Saturday’s event, Karrion Kross was wrestling Drew McIntyre when a fan threw a drink on Scarlett. Police and security escorted the woman and what appeared to be members of her family out of the arena.
PWMania
Shawn Michaels Says Bret Hart “Was Easily a Better Wrestler” Than Him
WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels discussed his experiences of working with Bret Hart over the course of their careers in an interview with TheRinger.com. “Over the years, I have sort of come to understand Bret and I will always be linked....
PWMania
Bret Hart Reveals What Vince McMahon Told Him After Becoming WWE Champion
Bret Hart won the WWE Title by defeating Ric Flair on October 12, 1992, capping off a fruitful career that also saw him capture the Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Title. His initial championship reign would last 174 days. The Hitman recently spoke with The Ringer about Survivor Series...
