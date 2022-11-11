- - - The camera in "Somerville" is graceful. It sweeps over objects and characters, tracks them at different ranges from the side, zooms into tight spaces and, occasionally, spins around for a head-on look at events. The camera's cinematographic presence is of a piece with "Somerville's" excellent audiovisual design. That together with its atypical game mechanics elevate a parochial tale of alien invasion into something more - a reminder that artists can make wonders out of otherwise cliche materials.

