Houston Chronicle

Book World: In Kevin Wilson's 'Now Is Not the Time to Panic,' two kids cause panic

- - - Kevin Wilson's titles, including "The Family Fang" and "Perfect Little World," suggest the doleful ironies of his work. Three years ago, he published "Nothing to See Here," a quirky novel about children who burst into flames when they're angry. As a parable of the dangers of childhood - and child care - it was brilliant.
Houston Chronicle

'Somerville' is a gorgeous twist on alien invasion stories

- - - The camera in "Somerville" is graceful. It sweeps over objects and characters, tracks them at different ranges from the side, zooms into tight spaces and, occasionally, spins around for a head-on look at events. The camera's cinematographic presence is of a piece with "Somerville's" excellent audiovisual design. That together with its atypical game mechanics elevate a parochial tale of alien invasion into something more - a reminder that artists can make wonders out of otherwise cliche materials.

