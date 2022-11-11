OU basketball: 5 takeaways from Sooners' 97-74 home victory over SMU on annual Field Trip Day

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Related
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: WATCH Dillon Gabriel, Eric Gray, Marvin Mims interviews after Sooners practice
Oklahoma (5-5, 2-5 Big 12) is set to host Oklahoma State (7-3,4-3 Big 12) for Bedlam at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Norman. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, running backs Eric Gray and Jovantae Barnes, receivers Marvin Mims and Drake Stoops, defensive end Ethan Downs and cornerback Woodi Washington spoke to media after Sooners practice on Monday.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: Sooners' Porter Moser plans to hire new assistant coach following Matt Brady resignation
Oklahoma coach Porter Moser announced Monday a new assistant coach will be hired after former assistant Matt Brady resigned on Nov. 1, citing personal reasons. “I will be having another person,” Moser said. “I'm close to being able to make a decision on it. But it just makes sense. In the next couple days we'll be able to really expand on that, but I plan on bringing somebody in.”
Oklahoma Daily
OU volleyball: Sooners fall 3-0 to No. 1 Texas; set new program attendance record
Oklahoma fell to No. 1 Texas 3-0 on Saturday in Norman, snapping its three-game winning streak in Norman. Texas previously swept OU 3-0 in Austin on Sept. 24. “Texas is the model for consistency…when you talk about recruiting, when you talk about experience, when you talk about everything, they have become the model,” OU head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said afterward. “And so you can kind of create a good barometer and benchmark every year knowing you get to play them twice.”
Oklahoma Daily
OU student rises to campus celebrity status as ‘Shadowhunter,’ reflects on ups, downs of growing popularity
“The legend of Shadowhunter” may sound like a scary campfire story, but in reality, it’s the story of an ordinary OU student who studies aerospace engineering by day and is a campus celebrity by night. James “JT” McGaugh, better known as Shadowhunter, or simply Shadow, has stumbled upon...
Oklahoma Daily
Norman Philharmonic to emphasize diverse cultures, stories in 'American Heritage' concert
Norman Philharmonic will be performing the “American Heritage" concert, showcasing music, dance and film that will highlight a variety of different cultures. Norman Philharmonic is a chamber orchestra made up of professional musicians. Their innovative performances differentiate them from traditional orchestra concerts. Richard Zielinski, music and artistic director of...
Comments / 0