UTAH VALLEY TRAVELS TO PLAY WAKE FOREST ON TUESDAY NIGHT. Utah Valley travels to Winston-Salem, North Carolina this week to take on ACC foe Wake Forest on Tuesday night at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The game will be the first of four straight road games for the Wolverines who will also travel to play two games at the Jamaica Classic before wrapping up the road swing at Boise State. Tipoff for Tuesday night's game at Wake Forest is set for 5 p.m. (MT).

OREM, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO