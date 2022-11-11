ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

From Lisle to Gurnee, Here's What The First Snow Across the Chicago Suburbs Looks Like

The Chicago area's average first snowfall typically comes on Nov. 18. This year, it came a few days early. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, widespread snow in the Chicago area began around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Snow showers are expected to continue on and off, with a rain and snow mix along the lakefront. According to forecast models, lake effect snow will continue to develop this afternoon north of the city in Lake, McHenry and northern Cook County, where higher snow totals are expected to be recorded.
NBC Chicago

Chicago Weather Radar: Track The Snow Spreading Across Chicago, Suburbs

A winter weather went into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning across the Chicago area, with 2-5 inches of snow expected to fall in some locations. The storm will primarily impact the northern and western suburbs, but 1-to-3 inches of snow could fall in the southern suburbs as well, snarling the morning and evening commutes and causing travel headaches throughout the day.
WGN News

How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”

CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday.  It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
newschannel20.com

Winter set to strike central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A blast of Winter will soon be striking central Illinois. Unseasonably cold air is already in place coupled with a vigorous low pressure system moving out from the Missouri Valley and moisture streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico, and the stage is set for some snow for the Land of Lincoln. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from Monday night until Noon on Tuesday.
WGN News

Here’s when we expect to see snow start to fall

CHICAGO – The calendar may say fall, but Chicago is in for its first taste of winter Tuesday. The season’s first snowstorm is moving in, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for the Chicago area starting at 6a on Tuesday and ending 6a Wednesday morning. Tom Skilling and the WGN weather team predict […]
WGNtv.com

Coldest morning in 7 months across the Chicago area

Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare International Airport recorded a low temp this Sunday morning of 29 degrees. This is the first time the thermometer at that location has dropped below 30 degrees since last April 17. There were widespread readings in the 20s across NE Illinois and NW Indiana this morning – lowest were along and west of the Fox River Valley a 21 degree low was recorded at Sterling/Rock Falls and 22 degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove.
NBC Chicago

Salt Shed Chicago

After opening earlier this year and hosting a few musical acts as an outdoor venue, The Salt Shed on Chicago’s North Side, located inside the old Morton Salt factory, announced their first slate of indoor shows for 2023.
wmay.com

Measurable Snow In Forecast For Central Illinois

Get ready for the season’s first real taste of winter. Measurable snowfall of one to three inches is in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday… and that could lead to slick and unpredictable conditions on area roads. State officials note that winter driving conditions contribute to more than 29,000 crashes annually across Illinois.
illinoisnewsroom.org

Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois

Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

