The Chicago area's average first snowfall typically comes on Nov. 18. This year, it came a few days early. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, widespread snow in the Chicago area began around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Snow showers are expected to continue on and off, with a rain and snow mix along the lakefront. According to forecast models, lake effect snow will continue to develop this afternoon north of the city in Lake, McHenry and northern Cook County, where higher snow totals are expected to be recorded.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO