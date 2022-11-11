Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
VVSD Job Fair on 11/16Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Illinois Road Conditions Map: Check Conditions as Snow Moves Through
With the Chicago area seeing its first measurable snow of the season -- and more snow coming for some locations -- drivers will want to check the road conditions before hitting the roads and take precautions. The Illinois Department of Transportation's Getting Around Illinois website offers a look at current...
State, Local Officials Offer Driving Tips as Chicago Braces for Season's First Snow
Officials are reminding motorists to use extra caution on area roadways this week as a blast of wintry weather is expected to cause hazardous driving conditions in coming days. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for nearly every county in the Chicago area, including Cook County, with...
From Lisle to Gurnee, Here's What The First Snow Across the Chicago Suburbs Looks Like
The Chicago area's average first snowfall typically comes on Nov. 18. This year, it came a few days early. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, widespread snow in the Chicago area began around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Snow showers are expected to continue on and off, with a rain and snow mix along the lakefront. According to forecast models, lake effect snow will continue to develop this afternoon north of the city in Lake, McHenry and northern Cook County, where higher snow totals are expected to be recorded.
Snow Accumulation Totals Across Chicago, Suburbs For Tuesday
Chicago's first measurable snowfall of the season is here -- about three days earlier than average. And while much of those big, chunky flakes will melt as they hit the ground, some accumulation is expected. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, widespread snow in the area began around 3:30 a.m....
Chicago Weather Radar: Track The Snow Spreading Across Chicago, Suburbs
A winter weather went into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning across the Chicago area, with 2-5 inches of snow expected to fall in some locations. The storm will primarily impact the northern and western suburbs, but 1-to-3 inches of snow could fall in the southern suburbs as well, snarling the morning and evening commutes and causing travel headaches throughout the day.
How much snow will we get on Tuesday?”
CHICAGO – Chicago is under a Winter Weather Advisory as the first snowstorm of the season moves in on Tuesday. It’s about right on time– Chicago usually gets the first measurable snow of the season in mid-November. So how much are we going to get? Well, it depends on where you live. Tom Skilling and […]
newschannel20.com
Winter set to strike central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A blast of Winter will soon be striking central Illinois. Unseasonably cold air is already in place coupled with a vigorous low pressure system moving out from the Missouri Valley and moisture streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico, and the stage is set for some snow for the Land of Lincoln. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued from Monday night until Noon on Tuesday.
Are Illinois Residents Legally Allowed to Warm Up Their Cars Unattended?
After one last taste of summer this week, cold temperatures are here to stay in the Chicago area for the upcoming months. With high temperatures ranging in the 30s for much of the next week, Chicago-area residents are likely trying to get a head start on having a warm car to jump into before heading to work.
Here’s when we expect to see snow start to fall
CHICAGO – The calendar may say fall, but Chicago is in for its first taste of winter Tuesday. The season’s first snowstorm is moving in, and a winter weather advisory has been issued for the Chicago area starting at 6a on Tuesday and ending 6a Wednesday morning. Tom Skilling and the WGN weather team predict […]
WGNtv.com
Coldest morning in 7 months across the Chicago area
Chicago’s official observation site at O’Hare International Airport recorded a low temp this Sunday morning of 29 degrees. This is the first time the thermometer at that location has dropped below 30 degrees since last April 17. There were widespread readings in the 20s across NE Illinois and NW Indiana this morning – lowest were along and west of the Fox River Valley a 21 degree low was recorded at Sterling/Rock Falls and 22 degrees at Aurora/Sugar Grove.
Chicago's First Measurable Snow of the Season On the Way. When It's Expected to Begin
On average, Chicago typically sees its first measurable snow of the year Nov. 18. This year though, it's predicted to come a bit early. While Monday is expected to be mild and dry, snow showers are expected to begin developing overnight, setting the scene for accumulation to collect Tuesday, potentially affecting morning commuters.
Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Chicago's First Snow Leads to Spinouts, Slick Morning Commute
Ready or not Chicago, it's snowing. According to NBC 5 Storm Team, snow showers that developed overnight began to overspread the area starting at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. And as the sun rises, big, chunky snow flakes will continue to melt as they hit the ground, creating a slick and slippery morning commute.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Variant Tracker, Isolation Guidelines Ahead of Holidays
As the holidays quickly approach, the BA. 5 variant could soon lose its spot as the dominant strain as new variants gain steam. What does that mean for upcoming gatherings and what should you know?. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Pair of...
Salt Shed Chicago
After opening earlier this year and hosting a few musical acts as an outdoor venue, The Salt Shed on Chicago’s North Side, located inside the old Morton Salt factory, announced their first slate of indoor shows for 2023.
Accumulating Snow, Chilly Conditions on Tap for Parts of Chicago Area
The Chicago area will see clear skies to begin the work week, but don't expect them to stick around for long. Monday will likely be the most pleasant day for a while, with temperatures in the high 30s to low 40s. The situation will change Monday night - when snow is slated to begin.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Alert Levels, Tripledemic Fears
Several Chicago-area counties now have new masking recommendations as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raises their COVID alert levels. The new guidelines come as experts express increased fears over a so-called "tripledemic" heading into the holiday season. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across...
Illinois Coroner: Driver Who Killed 7 on Highway Intoxicated
A woman who drove the wrong way on Interstate 90 in northern Illinois, causing a crash that killed a family of six and a 13-year-old family friend, was intoxicated at the time, a coroner said Monday. Jennifer Fernandez, 22, of Carpentersville, who also died in the crash, had a blood-alcohol...
Snowy Weather, Near-Freezing Temperatures Expected in Chicago, Suburbs This Week
The Chicago area sure had a nice stretch of the temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s the past few weeks. But it's now time to get those warm weather jackets, gloves and hats out of storage for good -- because the cold weather is officially here. According to NBC...
wmay.com
Measurable Snow In Forecast For Central Illinois
Get ready for the season’s first real taste of winter. Measurable snowfall of one to three inches is in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday… and that could lead to slick and unpredictable conditions on area roads. State officials note that winter driving conditions contribute to more than 29,000 crashes annually across Illinois.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
100K+
Followers
80K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0