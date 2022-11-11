Read full article on original website
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
RecenteringBill AbbateCharlotte, NC
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
charlottemagazine.com
Fresh Take: The Penguin Drive-In’s Dilworth Reboot
Few Charlotte restaurants ever earned the grubby cachet of The Penguin Drive-In, a humble hole in the wall in Plaza Midwood that opened in 1954. For 60 years, The Penguin served mammoth burgers and fried pickles, even through the neighborhood’s rough years in the 1980s and ’90s. When it closed for good in 2014 after a flurry of lawsuits and family squabbles, longtime regulars mourned their beloved greasy spoon.
Fourth Ward Holiday Sip & Stroll In Charlotte
Fourth Ward Holiday Sip & Stroll In Charlotte
thecharlotteweekly.com
Carrabba’s launches three-course meal for two
CHARLOTTE – Carrabba’s is now serving the Amore 3-Course Dinner for Two featuring an appetizer to share, two soups or salads and two signature entrées including Italian classics, specialty pastas and Tuscan-Grilled dishes. The meal costs $44. Course One: Appetizer to Share. • Calamari, Four-cheese & sausage...
businesstodaync.com
Cornelius father, son team up for taproom trip in Huntersville
Nov. 14. By TL Bernthal. The owners of 760 Craft Works, which was originally planned for Cornelius, expect to open their brewery and taproom on Gilead Road in downtown Huntersville in the first quarter 2023. Wagner Ramsey, who lives on Green Dolphin Lane, said the 12-tap brewery will serve beer,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
You can learn a lot about a city when you deliver the residents their food– A couple of weekends as an Uber Eats and Door Dash Delivery Driver in Mooresville
As a journalist, over the years, I have encountered a number of interesting situations, bizarre encounters, and communications with intriguing people, and sometimes ideas seem to fall into my lap. Just such a scenario played out while in line one early balmy evening at the Clutch Coffee Bar on Williamson Road, a place I visit so often I might as well rent out a corner of the building and start living there.
WBTV
Kannapolis Parks & Recreation offers senior trips
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks & Recreation Department is offering trips for Seniors. The trips are one day and include visiting The Biltmore House, the Southern Christmas Show, the Ghosts of Davidson and the Nutcracker performed by the Charlotte Ballet. Activities also include a Senior Christmas...
All aboard! | Tweetsie Railroad turns into a winter wonderland
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! Tweetsie Railroad is turning into Tweetsie Christmas to help everyone get into the holiday spirit!. Beginning Nov. 25 and running on selected nights through December 30, the park will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening. “Nestled in our own corner of the picturesque...
Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in October?
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of October, according to data pulled Nov. 10 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
foodgressing.com
New Year’s Eve Charlotte 2022 | New Year’s Day 2023
Here’s to saying goodbye to 2022 and welcoming a brighter year. Here are ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve Charlotte 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023 in Charlotte. New Year’s Eve 2022 is Saturday, December 31, 2022. New Year’s Day 2023 is Sunday, January 1, 2023.
WBTV
The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North Carolina
North Carolina is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the creepiest places you'll find within the entire state.
Denver home on Lake Norman hits market at $4.8M after major makeover
DENVER, N.C. — A four-story home with Lake Norman frontage hit the market at $4.8 million this month after undergoing a major facelift, making it the priciest residential listing in the Denver community in Lincoln County. That property on Cherry Lane, which boasts 12,813 square feet of living space,...
secretcharlotte.co
The World’s Largest Treehouse Is Just A 4 Hour Drive From Charlotte
Looking for a nature-y getaway that’s only 4 hours away from Charlotte? Then you might want to hurry and book a room at this one-of-a-kind treehouse resort nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee called Sanctuary Treehouse Resort. The inspiration came from a visit to a treehouse over in South Carolina that impressed creators, Amanda and Brian Jensen, enough to think about building their own closer to East Tennessee, near cities like Sevierville.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 7
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. Neighborhood Cafe, 100 Huntersville-Concord Road – 97 Times Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 14910 N.C. 73 – 95 7-Eleven, 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 97.5. Cornelius. Choplin’s, 19700 One...
WBTV
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - In the tiny Rowan County town of Rockwell, you can now order a cocktail thanks to a voter referendum and one Mexican restaurant’s determination to serve margaritas. “Big changes are coming,” says Pedro Saldana, the manager of Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in...
wccbcharlotte.com
Polar Express Train Ride Comes To The North Carolina Transportation Museum
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -The North Carolina Transportation Museum brings the Polar Express to life with its train ride inspired by the classic story. Passengers will be served hot chocolate and cookies on board the train, all while listening to the film’s soundtrack. Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for...
Raleigh News & Observer
Another discount airline is coming to Charlotte’s airport. Here’s what to expect
Travelers will soon have another new discount airline option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will offer twice weekly direct flights on Mondays and Fridays to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting April 13, the company said Tuesday in a news release. Initially, one-way flights...
getnews.info
FC Auto Detailing Expands Its Services For The Benefit Of Clients
Charlotte NC auto detailing experts with interior / exterior car wash services offer a lot more. November 14, 2022 – Charlotte, NC, US – FC Auto Detailing, the leading auto detailing experts in the Charlotte, NC area renowned for their interior and exterior car washes, has expanded their services to offer so much more to their clients.
kiss951.com
The 10 Most Expensive Homes On The Market In Charlotte Nov. 2022
A few months ago, we did a story on the most expensive homes on the market in Charlotte, and since then there’s been a lot of change in the listings! You loved that list, so we thought it was time to give the list a refresh and show you what’s out there. Of course homes at these price ranges don’t sell quite as quickly as others might, but there are still a lot of new homes to see. From historic homes to lakefront living, they are worth the look. Even if you’re like me and could never dream of purchasing one. But it is like House Hunters. I want to see extravagant ones. Don’t waste my time on something I could actually afford! Plus, some of the homes that were on here before have changed prices.
