Charlotte, NC

charlottemagazine.com

Fresh Take: The Penguin Drive-In's Dilworth Reboot

Few Charlotte restaurants ever earned the grubby cachet of The Penguin Drive-In, a humble hole in the wall in Plaza Midwood that opened in 1954. For 60 years, The Penguin served mammoth burgers and fried pickles, even through the neighborhood’s rough years in the 1980s and ’90s. When it closed for good in 2014 after a flurry of lawsuits and family squabbles, longtime regulars mourned their beloved greasy spoon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Carrabba's launches three-course meal for two

CHARLOTTE – Carrabba’s is now serving the Amore 3-Course Dinner for Two featuring an appetizer to share, two soups or salads and two signature entrées including Italian classics, specialty pastas and Tuscan-Grilled dishes. The meal costs $44. Course One: Appetizer to Share. • Calamari, Four-cheese & sausage...
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Cornelius father, son team up for taproom trip in Huntersville

Nov. 14. By TL Bernthal. The owners of 760 Craft Works, which was originally planned for Cornelius, expect to open their brewery and taproom on Gilead Road in downtown Huntersville in the first quarter 2023. Wagner Ramsey, who lives on Green Dolphin Lane, said the 12-tap brewery will serve beer,...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

You can learn a lot about a city when you deliver the residents their food– A couple of weekends as an Uber Eats and Door Dash Delivery Driver in Mooresville

As a journalist, over the years, I have encountered a number of interesting situations, bizarre encounters, and communications with intriguing people, and sometimes ideas seem to fall into my lap. Just such a scenario played out while in line one early balmy evening at the Clutch Coffee Bar on Williamson Road, a place I visit so often I might as well rent out a corner of the building and start living there.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Parks & Recreation offers senior trips

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis Parks & Recreation Department is offering trips for Seniors. The trips are one day and include visiting The Biltmore House, the Southern Christmas Show, the Ghosts of Davidson and the Nutcracker performed by the Charlotte Ballet. Activities also include a Senior Christmas...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

All aboard! | Tweetsie Railroad turns into a winter wonderland

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — All aboard! Tweetsie Railroad is turning into Tweetsie Christmas to help everyone get into the holiday spirit!. Beginning Nov. 25 and running on selected nights through December 30, the park will open at 5:30 p.m. each evening. “Nestled in our own corner of the picturesque...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's why pickleball might not be the best workout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why is pickleball not the best workout?. Pickleball has been surging in popularity in recent years. The mix between badminton, ping pong and tennis attracts fans of all ages. And while it's a fun time, it may not be a great workout. For the latest breaking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn't make the grade in October?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of October, according to data pulled Nov. 10 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
foodgressing.com

New Year's Eve Charlotte 2022 | New Year's Day 2023

Here’s to saying goodbye to 2022 and welcoming a brighter year. Here are ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve Charlotte 2022 and New Year’s Day 2023 in Charlotte. New Year’s Eve 2022 is Saturday, December 31, 2022. New Year’s Day 2023 is Sunday, January 1, 2023.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

The Holiday Market is returning to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Make plans to visit the Kannapolis Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 25, 26, and 27 at the Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way. Admission is free to the public. Food and drinks will be available. Over 60 local vendors and artists will...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
secretcharlotte.co

The World's Largest Treehouse Is Just A 4 Hour Drive From Charlotte

Looking for a nature-y getaway that’s only 4 hours away from Charlotte? Then you might want to hurry and book a room at this one-of-a-kind treehouse resort nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee called Sanctuary Treehouse Resort. The inspiration came from a visit to a treehouse over in South Carolina that impressed creators, Amanda and Brian Jensen, enough to think about building their own closer to East Tennessee, near cities like Sevierville.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Nov. 7

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell and Lincoln counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 28 to Nov. 3:. Neighborhood Cafe, 100 Huntersville-Concord Road – 97 Times Krispy Krunchy Chicken, 14910 N.C. 73 – 95 7-Eleven, 9502 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road – 97.5. Cornelius. Choplin’s, 19700 One...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Polar Express Train Ride Comes To The North Carolina Transportation Museum

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -The North Carolina Transportation Museum brings the Polar Express to life with its train ride inspired by the classic story. Passengers will be served hot chocolate and cookies on board the train, all while listening to the film’s soundtrack. Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for...
SPENCER, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Another discount airline is coming to Charlotte's airport. Here's what to expect

Travelers will soon have another new discount airline option at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines will offer twice weekly direct flights on Mondays and Fridays to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) starting April 13, the company said Tuesday in a news release. Initially, one-way flights...
CHARLOTTE, NC
getnews.info

FC Auto Detailing Expands Its Services For The Benefit Of Clients

Charlotte NC auto detailing experts with interior / exterior car wash services offer a lot more. November 14, 2022 – Charlotte, NC, US – FC Auto Detailing, the leading auto detailing experts in the Charlotte, NC area renowned for their interior and exterior car washes, has expanded their services to offer so much more to their clients.
kiss951.com

The 10 Most Expensive Homes On The Market In Charlotte Nov. 2022

A few months ago, we did a story on the most expensive homes on the market in Charlotte, and since then there’s been a lot of change in the listings! You loved that list, so we thought it was time to give the list a refresh and show you what’s out there. Of course homes at these price ranges don’t sell quite as quickly as others might, but there are still a lot of new homes to see. From historic homes to lakefront living, they are worth the look. Even if you’re like me and could never dream of purchasing one. But it is like House Hunters. I want to see extravagant ones. Don’t waste my time on something I could actually afford! Plus, some of the homes that were on here before have changed prices.
CHARLOTTE, NC

