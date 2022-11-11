Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
srhsoffleash.org
From Starring In a Too $hort Video To Teaching Elementary Drama, Susan Zelinsky Is a Local Performance Legend
Susan Zelinsky spent her childhood on the coast of Carpeteria, California and returned to San Francisco every summer to her dad’s house in the Sunset District. Those city summers were incredibly special. She learned a lot from her dad, and his background as a musician. She would also become inspired by the culture of the Bay Area. Little did she know that she would not only become a prominent musical legend in the Bay Area. Beyond her own staredom, what surprised her the most was that she would spend her adult life giving back to her community. She went on to become a role model, music teacher and advocate for youth in arts in San Rafael.
48hills.org
Puff: What the harvest brought, from Hall of Flowers haul to Mirayo’s infused dinner
We are past “Croptober” and now is the time to sample all the cannabis goodies that have been harvested. My desk is full of weed products from Hall of Flowers in Santa Rosa and entries for the upcoming Puff holiday cannabis gift guide. Yesterday, as I tried to make room for dinner on my table amongst the various jars, envelopes, and doob tubes, I decided I needed a whole shelf or box dedicated to weed.
40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays
San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning around Christmas time, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. See more of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Bay Area. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites.
The Mendocino Voice
This Week in Mendocino: A blues legend visits Point Arena, modern dance in Ukiah, and odd art & macabre history in Mendocino.
MENDOCINO Co., 11/14/22 — This week we’re featuring four unique events that represent the diverse cultural tastes of Mendocino County. On the coast, you’ll find the eccentric art of a Comptche artist, a blues legend in concert, and the fascinating traditions of funerary customs in Mendocino. Inland features the return of modern dance to the live stage after two years. It’s also a final chance to enjoy a touch of creativity and calm before holiday obligations fill up our calendars. Don’t miss my weekly round-up of live music here.
Parts of SF Bay Area see subfreezing temperatures amid frost advisory
But warmer weather is expected in the week ahead.
sfstandard.com
Photos of U2’s Bono Vandalizing an Iconic Work of SF Public Art
A little over 35 years ago, on Nov. 11, 1987, the singer of what was then the biggest rock group in the world, vandalized Vaillancourt Fountain at Justin Herman Plaza (now Embarcadero Plaza) in front of an estimated 20,000 people. Jay Blakesberg, contributing photographer to The Standard, was there to...
berkeleyside.org
Where to find fantastic Thanksgiving pies in Berkeley and Oakland
Though turkey is the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving meals, the dinner wouldn’t be complete without dessert. Traditionally, that means pie, be that pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan … do we need to go on?. For those of you inclined to bake, knock yourselves out! For those of you who’d...
ELLE DECOR
Just Wait Until You See the ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’ House Now
Perched majestically on the corner of Broadway and Steiner in San Francisco’s tony Pacific Heights neighborhood sits a welcoming—and instantly familiar—Victorian home, complete with its two turrets and four stacked bow windows. “What a lovely home you have,” exclaims Euphegenia Doubtfire, a British nanny and the family’s new housekeeper, as she gets the grand tour. “Oh, it reeks of taste…isn’t this lovely, dear.”
marinmommies.com
Holiday Craft Fairs in Marin and the Bay Area
Craft and art fairs abound at this time of year, allowing you to find great unique and often handmade holiday gifts. Here's our guide to holiday craft and art fairs in the Bay Area this holiday season. Many fairs also offer live music and performances, food and drink, and activities for the kiddos, so make a day of it!
travelawaits.com
Why You’ll Love This Beautiful Town On The Bay For A December Holiday Getaway
It’s back! The City of Sausalito’s month-long Holiday by the Bay is returning for its second season this December. Highlights include a lighted boat parade, fireworks, a 5K run, local artists’ open studios, and a gingerbread house tour. Visitors will also enjoy Sausalito’s shopping, dining, live music, and more, all with the beautiful waterfront as a backdrop.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Antioch, CA
Situated along the San Joaquin River, Antioch is a city off Highway 4 in Contra Costa County, California. It was founded as Smith’s Landing in 1849, later renamed after the biblical Antioch of Syria during a town picnic in 1851. Antioch started as an agricultural community until industries and...
‘The Backyard’ opens in Richmond
A new restaurant called “The Backyard” is serving up breakfast and lunch at the former site of Whale Point Marine & Hardware in Richmond, according to the Richmond City Manager’s Office. The Backyard is located at 205 Cutting Blvd. (at 2nd St.) and opens Monday through Thursday...
hoodline.com
The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area
There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
Massive OfficeMax store permanently closes in San Francisco
The company closed 75 other stores nationwide in the past year.
Mountain lion seen in Pacifica, police urge awareness
PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — The Pacifica Police Department is urging residents to be aware of their surroundings after a mountain lion was spotted in the area Monday morning. The animal was seen at a distance on the hills behind the 600 block of Crespi Drive, according to a social media post from Pacifica PD. No […]
KQED
A Wedding Behind the Walls of San Quentin
Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. On this week's show, we're sharing an episode of the KALW podcast Uncuffed, which is made by inmate journalists at Solano State Prison and San Quentin State Prison. A prison might not be the first...
EXCLUSIVE: 2 photographers attacked in separate incidents the same day outside Palace of Fine Arts
A witness took video, which shows how suddenly, two masked and armed men approach. The photographer described the harrowing experience over the phone and added later that he was also pistol-whipped at the time of the incident.
visitconcordca.com
ART AND WINE IN CONCORD AND CONTRA COSTA COUNTY
Find inspiration in the art and wine of Concord and Contra Costa County, California. Travel along the Contra Costa Wine Trail for the best of both worlds. Art and wine connect me to the places I travel to; each establishes harmony and balance in its surroundings. Local art, especially murals, defines a city or town. Like art, local wine speaks of a place, especially in terms of terroir. Both inspire our senses and have a social impact whether we share with friends, family, or in the case of art, make a social statement. Let us dig deeper into the budding art scene Visit Concord and the Concord Art Association. Get inspired by the art and wine in Concord and Contra Costa County, and follow The Contra Costa Wine Trail, including the lesser-known Lamorinda AVA.
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East Bay
Aquarian Era, Concord’s own New Age Shop, began forming nine years before it opened. The dream came to life at the shop’s April 2018 opening, but the seeds were planted in 2009 when owner and founder Melvin Thompson, had the worst year of his life. Newly diagnosed with diabetes, he simultaneously found himself unemployed and hitting a personal low.
San Francisco is only Bay Area county to defy Gavin Newsom, vote for Prop. 30
San Francisco is a pretty dramatic outlier when compared with the rest of its Bay Area counterparts
Comments / 3